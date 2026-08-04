The Connected-Car Boom in India is generating a new cybersecurity race and Forensics could be the deciding factor

The automotive industry in India is moving into a new era of cyber security maturity. Car makers are being forced to do more than just defend against attacks, thanks to connected vehicles, over-the-air updates, software-defined platforms and export-driven compliance. When things go wrong, they need to be able to identify, investigate, explain and prove what has occurred.

That change is ushering in a new breed in the mobility industry: not just the ability to build safe vehicles, but the ability to prove their resilience after deployment. The gap is particularly stark in automotive digital forensics, which is the reconstruction of incidents from ECUs, network traffic, telematics, update records and fleet telemetry that meets the requirements of engineering teams, regulators, insurers and boards.

The only question for Tier-1 suppliers and OEMs now is how quickly will it be made a standard requirement for vehicles? Whether their incident-response capability is up to speed, scale and legal challenges of connected fleets.

Why detection is not the job's done

The draft G.S.R. 503(E) establishes a framework of cybersecurity and software-update requirements under AIS-189 and AIS-190, setting the domestic market in line with the UNECE Regulation No. 155 and lifecycle cyber governance. There have been indications in the industry for phased implementation windows, which will be subject to official notification.

These frameworks are transforming the buyer conversation. A dashboard alert may meet the monitoring requirement but does not address the more challenging questions which come after the incident: what was impacted? Was it malicious or accidental or because of failed updates? Is it a platform or only a single software version, a single supplier component, or just a single vehicle?

An alert informs you that something has moved, but it doesn't tell you what or how far it has moved,” said a vehicle security engineer at a domestic manufacturer, who spoke on background. Answering that means getting into the ECUs, the bus traffic and the update trail — very few teams here can do that on a car — and even fewer can do that at fleet scale.”

The explanation of what vehicle forensics entails.

Reconstructing a vehicle incident is more similar to accident investigation than IT clean-up. Investigators need to be able to safely extract data from control units without destroying evidence and interpret in-vehicle network messages, correlate telematics and update records, and build a defensible timeline of events.

The work has legal implications. The evidence may be needed for recall decision-making, warranty and liability claims, insurance claims, or even inquiries from regulators — the evidence must be gathered and maintained to a level to withstand scrutiny, not for engineering curiosity.

It also nurtures prevention. One incident may result in a system-wide design change for a fleet if a thorough investigation of one car becomes of one incident.

The scale problem

A forensic investigation of one vehicle is difficult. When a fleet is connected it becomes a scale issue. If an incident could impact thousands of vehicles sharing a component or software version, it's critical that investigators realize, in a hurry, if the incident is isolated or systemic, while vehicles are still operating on the road.

Along with him, an automotive-cyber consultant, who did not wish to be named, noted that most Indian programmes have not been ready for that moment. “Teams purchase detection and end there,” the consultant said. “They're not asking, 'Who's going to pick up the car? Who's going to read the evidence? Who is going to sign it off when the regulator or a court asks? That's got to be in place before the incident.”

Specialist providers fit in when other providers are not available.

Vehicle Digital Forensics is a specialized discipline that crosses the realms of compliance and incident response, embedded systems and vehicle networks, and offensive research. It generally involves the same level of knowledge of real vehicle architectures as penetration testing and validation — hence the space is growing to be more about automotive-cyber specialists than mainstream IT security companies.

One of the companies that are receiving attention in this new space is Indian company HackersEra Automotive Cybersecurity Pvt. Ltd. which was established in 2015 in Pune. Industry players call it one of a handful of specialist companies developing their expertise in vehicle penetration testing, cyber-resilience, CSMS/TARA support, managed vSOC services and automotive digital forensics.

According to Materials reviewed by Automotive Cybersecurity Desk, HackersEra's operations cover 50-plus vehicle platforms and 500-plus ECUs across seven countries. What is also remarkable is the company's positioning, as it connects traditionally distinct requirements of buyers, such as testing prior to launch, after-deployment monitoring, regulatory evidence, and post-incident investigation, in a cybersecurity lifecycle framework that is becoming more relevant to the software-defined mobility ecosystem including OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers and investors.

The industry is shifting from compliance checklists to operational proof, says Vikash Chaudhary, the founder and CEO of HackersEra in a written comment. Prevention and detection draws attention, but when the question comes ‘what happened and how far did it go?’, you need evidence,” he said. Without being able to reconstruct the incident, there is no way to fix the fleet and no way to answer the regulator.”

The opportunity for investors is the same shift that happened in enterprise cybersecurity, where regulation, connectivity and software complexity are making vehicle cyber an operational necessity, as opposed to a one-off spending item. The pressure is even more urgent for OEMs and Tier-1s: Resilience based on evidence could be as critical as performance, safety and cost to suppliers in the future.

The board-level takeaway

For OEM leadership, forensics is not a technical afterthought, but a governance and brand-risk requirement. Once a connected vehicle is breached, the commercial, legal and reputational questions arise and the answers rely on evidence that has to be stored prior to the incident.

The message for suppliers is the same. Cybersecurity evidence will be carried with components, software releases and update pipelines. Tier-1s able to help with incident reconstruction and vulnerability response and compliance evidence could be in a stronger position in OEM sourcing discussions.

The next step in the connected-vehicle industry's strategic journey from detection to reconstruction, proof, protection and demonstration is when a vehicle is compromised: can the industry reconstruct the event, prove it, protect the rest of the fleet and show the world that India can lead in automotive cybersecurity, not just comply?