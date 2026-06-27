The Cinematographer Sanjay Memane brings India's tales of war, memory and humanity to the world

For over two decades, Sanjay Memane has been one of the established voices of the Marathi and Hindi screen storytelling medium, and now has been elevated to a global platform with his independent projects.

For over two decades, Sanjay Memane has been one of the established voices of the Marathi and Hindi screen storytelling medium, and now has been elevated to a global platform with his independent projects.

He has been credited with some of the most iconic films in the Marathi film industry such as “Shwaas,” India's official entry for Best Foreign Language Film at the 77th Academy Awards, “Half Ticket” which won the Ecumenical Jury Award at the Zlín International Film Festival in the Czech Republic and was the first Marathi film to have a theatrical release in China, “Lai Bhaari” which won Best Regional Film at the IIFA Awards, “Chandramukhi”, one of the most commercially visible and decorated Marathi films of 2022, and “Rudra: The Edge of Darkness” which is the Disney+ Hotstar series adaptation of the BBC's “Luther”.

His television work has also shaped the visual language of some of India’s most widely watched serials, including “Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii,” “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,” “Balika Vadhu,” “Kasamh Se,” “Gulaal,” “Bade Achhe Lagte Hain,” and “Sumit Sambhal Lega.” The immediate reason for this interview is his current involvement with two new projects from Magij Pictures and filmmaker Maheep Dhillon: “Afsane,” a film told through three interconnected stories of empathy across different eras in India, including the 1971 India-Pakistan-Bangladesh war and present-day Mumbai, Delhi and Amritsar; and “Decoding Valour,” a documentary featuring ten retired officers of the Indian Air Force, Army and Navy who witnessed India’s traditional wars and now carry a message of courage, service and peace.

Q: Your current projects, “Afsane” and “Decoding Valour,” both deal with memory, war, empathy and the human cost of history. After a career that includes nationally and internationally recognised films, what drew you to these new subjects?

A: I am always drawn to stories that have emotional truth. These projects deal with history, but they are also about people, memory and compassion. As a cinematographer, I look for the human centre of the story.

Q: “Afsane” is described as a film with three interconnected stories of empathy, moving across the 1971 India-Pakistan-Bangladesh war and present-day Mumbai, Delhi and Amritsar. Why is this kind of multi-era storytelling visually demanding for a cinematographer?

A: Each era and location needs its own emotional atmosphere. The challenge is to create visual differences without making the film feel disconnected. The audience should feel the passage of time, but also the unity of the story.

Q: The title material for “Afsane” says, “Every wound has a story, every story needs empathy.” How does a cinematographer translate empathy into images?

A: Empathy comes from where the camera stands and how it observes people. Sometimes it is about restraint, sometimes about closeness, and sometimes about allowing silence and space to speak.

Q: “Decoding Valour” features ten retired officers from the Indian Air Force, Army and Navy, all from a generation that saw India’s major traditional wars. Why is a documentary like this significant in today’s India?

A: It preserves voices that should not be lost. These are people who lived through history, and their memories carry lessons about courage, sacrifice and peace. A documentary can give those memories dignity and permanence.

Q: The documentary’s theme includes the idea that these officers were young when India was young, and that their careers grew alongside the nation. How does that historical scale influence the visual approach?

A: When a personal life is connected to national history, the visuals must respect both the individual and the larger context. The image should never reduce them to symbols only; they must remain human beings.

Q: “Decoding Valour” also carries a message of peace rather than simply glorifying conflict. As a cinematographer, how do you avoid turning war memory into spectacle?

A: You have to be careful with tone. The purpose is not to decorate pain or make conflict glamorous. The purpose is to understand what people experienced and what they want future generations to remember.

Q: Your career already includes “Shwaas,” a film that became a landmark for Marathi cinema as India’s official entry to the Academy Awards. Why does that achievement remain important in understanding your journey?

A: “Shwaas” showed that a deeply rooted regional story could travel internationally. It proved that sincerity and craft can connect with audiences beyond language and geography.

Q: “Shwaas” was also significant because it helped place Marathi cinema in global awards conversation. What did that moment mean for cinematographers working in regional Indian cinema?

A: It gave confidence to many technicians and filmmakers. It showed that regional cinema can have strong visual identity and international value when the storytelling is honest and carefully made.

Q: Your work on “Half Ticket” also received international recognition through the Zlín International Film Festival, where the film won the Ecumenical Jury Award, and the film became the first Marathi film to release theatrically in China. Why was that project important for Indian cinema’s global reach?

A: “Half Ticket” was important because it carried a local Mumbai story to audiences outside India. When a Marathi film reaches viewers in another country, it shows that emotion can cross cultural boundaries.

Q: For an English-language newspaper in India, the China release of “Half Ticket” is particularly notable because it shows Indian regional cinema entering another major Asian market. How did you think about making the film visually accessible to audiences beyond India?

A: I focused on honesty. If the world of the characters is truthful, audiences can understand it even if the cultural details are new to them. Visual emotion travels very well.

Q: “Lai Bhaari” brought your cinematography into a major commercial Marathi action-drama that won Best Regional Film at the IIFA Awards. Why does that recognition matter differently from festival recognition? A: Commercial cinema has its own demands. It must reach a large audience, carry star presence and still maintain visual quality. Recognition in that space shows that craft can work within popular cinema as well. Q: “Chandramukhi” became one of the most visible Marathi films of 2022, with strong attention to performance, music, period atmosphere and visual scale. What does a film like that require from a cinematographer?

A: It requires a balance between beauty and discipline. Period, music and performance all need careful visual treatment. The camera must support the emotional rhythm while also creating a memorable world. Q: Your television career includes some of India’s most widely watched serials, including “Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii,” “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,” “Balika Vadhu,” “Kasamh Se,” “Gulaal” and “Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.” Why is that television work significant in your overall profile?

A: Television taught me speed, consistency and responsibility. Those shows reached millions of homes, and the visual language had to remain strong across long schedules and many episodes.

Q: You worked during a peak era of Indian television, when daily soaps shaped national viewing habits. What did that period teach you about audience connection?

A: It taught me that audiences respond to emotional clarity. Whether the format is television, cinema or streaming, the image must help the viewer feel the story immediately.



Q: Your work on “Sumit Sambhal Lega” showed your ability to handle comedy and family storytelling, while “Rudra: The Edge of Darkness” placed you in a darker, streaming-era crime-thriller world. Why is this range important for a cinematographer?

A: Every genre has its own grammar. Comedy, drama, thriller and documentary all need different visual decisions. Range is important because a cinematographer must serve the story, not repeat one style.

Q: “Rudra: The Edge of Darkness” was adapted from the BBC series “Luther” and made for a

major Indian streaming platform. What does work on a project like that show about Indian cinematography’s place in global-format storytelling?

A: It shows that Indian crews can work at international production standards while adapting the material to an Indian context. Streaming has made that kind of visual precision even more important. Q: Your career has received recognition through National Film Awards, Maharashtra State Awards, IIFA honours, Zee Gaurav, Fakt Marathi recognition and Indian Television Academy Awards. Why do these honors matter when looking at a cinematographer’s body of work?

A: Awards are not the only measure of work, but they show that the craft has been noticed by the industry. When recognition comes across different formats, it reflects consistency over time.

Q: You have won and been associated with cinematography-specific recognition, including Indian Television Academy Awards for videography and honors connected to Marathi cinema. Why is recognition specifically for the image important?

A: Cinematography is often felt before it is noticed. When the image itself is recognised, it means people understood the contribution of lighting, framing, movement and visual mood. Q: Your new projects with Maheep Dhillon, “Afsane” and “Decoding Valour,” both seem to return to big human themes: empathy, history, courage and peace. How do these projects fit into the larger arc of your career?

A: They continue my interest in stories that have emotional and social meaning. I have worked in many formats, but I am always looking for projects that say something human. Q: “Afsane” moves between private lives and national history, while “Decoding Valour” records the memories of officers who lived through India’s wars. What responsibility does the cinematographer carry when filming stories connected to trauma and national memory?

A: The responsibility is to be respectful. The camera should not exploit pain. It should create space for truth, reflection and dignity. Q: The promotional material for “Decoding Valour” describes the featured officers as the last generation to have faced fire in battle. Why is visual documentation of such a generation urgent?

A: Time makes these stories more precious. If we do not preserve them now, we may lose direct memories that are important for future generations. Q: The documentary also quotes the idea that people rarely win wars and governments rarely lose them. How does that perspective shape the tone of the film?

A: It reminds us to look beyond victory and defeat. The deeper question is what war does to people, families and nations. That perspective naturally calls for a more thoughtful visual approach.



Q: You are often described not only as a cinematographer but also as a mentor to younger camera professionals. Why has teaching through practice become part of your identity?

A: Cinema is learned through doing. On set, younger people observe how decisions are made under pressure. If I can help them understand light, framing and discipline, that is also part of my contribution.



Q: Your sets have been described as environments where assistants and operators learn framing, exposure, lens choice, camera movement and continuity. Why is mentorship especially important in Indian cinematography?

A: The industry grows when knowledge is shared. Technical skill is important, but so are patience, responsibility and respect for collaboration. These things are best learned through experience.

Q: Looking across “Shwaas,” “Half Ticket,” “Lai Bhaari,” “Chandramukhi,” your major television work, “Rudra,” and now “Afsane” and “Decoding Valour,” what connects these very different projects?

A: The connection is emotion. The form changes, but the goal is always to help the audience enter the story and feel something truthful.

Q: For Indian readers, your career shows how a cinematographer can move from regional cinema to national television, global streaming, international festivals and cross-border film recognition. What do you think this says about the strength of Indian visual storytelling?

A: Indian storytelling has great emotional power and diversity. When the craft supports that honestly, it can reach audiences anywhere.

Q: With “Afsane” and “Decoding Valour,” your current work appears to be moving toward stories of humanity, history and peace. How do you define success at this stage of your career? A: Success is when the work remains meaningful after the shoot is over. If the images help people remember, understand or feel more deeply, then the work has value.