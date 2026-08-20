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The Charitable Multi-Speciality Hospital was planning to increase access to affordable healthcare.

The health care initiative is an outgrowth of the Mission’s overall humanitarian philosophy that encourages service as part of spiritual practice. Under his leadership, the Mission has consistently championed education, youth development, holistic wellbeing and community service through its various

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Prakash Chand

Updated : Aug 20, 2026, 05:41 PM IST

The Charitable Multi-Speciality Hospital was planning to increase access to affordable healthcare.
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In India, for decades, the faith-based organisations have been supplementing public healthcare with charitable medical initiatives. Spiritual Guru Rakesh, popularly known as Gurudev Rakeshji, is one of the spiritual leaders who believes in service through social institutions and has envisioned a charitable multi-speciality hospital that will make quality healthcare accessible to the underserved.  

Born in Mumbai on 26 September 1966, he displayed an inclination towards spirituality and compassion from an early age. He was known as a child for his contemplative nature and concern for others, which continued to influence his life's work. He gave up the world at the age of 17 and became a spiritual practitioner and a servant. He also continued his studies in philosophy and studied the Jain scriptures and Indian philosophy in greater depth. 

He has since developed the Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur (SRMD) into a worldwide organization with 200 centers across six continents, promoting spiritual upliftment along with humanitarian work aimed at the holistic well-being of society. This philosophy of selfless service is the foundation of his vision of a charitable multi-speciality hospital. The proposed institution aims to enhance access to affordable healthcare, particularly for economically disadvantaged families, by combining modern medical facilities with a service-oriented approach based on compassion and community welfare.  
 
The health care initiative is an outgrowth of the Mission’s overall humanitarian philosophy that encourages service as part of spiritual practice. Under his leadership, the Mission has consistently championed education, youth development, holistic wellbeing and community service through its various programs. 

The proposed multi-speciality hospital is an expression of his effort to translate spiritual values into long-term social institutions, with charitable healthcare continuing to play an important role in expanding medical access in India. The initiative will help improve healthcare access with a mix of compassionate care and affordable treatment, while also reinforcing the Mission’s pledge to serve humanity. 

 

 

 

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