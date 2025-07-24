Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries Ltd shares slip 2%, is it due to EU sanctions on Russian oil?
INSIGHTS
The new Oltao chandelier fan integrates powerful LED lighting, a silent BLDC motor, and retractable blades to redefine luxury ceiling design.
In the very realm of modern interior innovations, there are very few ideas that have ever strayed into elegance and engineering alike as has the retractable-blade fan. Originally a small tinge of interest, the retractable blade fan now turns out to be the big design revolution, which Oltao seeks to further push. The new chandelier fan from Oltao, coming out before Diwali, is on an entirely different scale in terms of both size and sophistication.
Measuring just about two metres across when fully deployed, the latest large-scale model from Oltao seeks to make an aesthetic impact on any space, outshining its much smaller brother in every sense of the word. At the heart of this hybrid wonder is a powerful LED ring rated at 72 watts, with tunable white light circling the base, providing any ambience or functional task lighting needs; the fan's high-efficiency BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) motor technology ensures that the fan does not merely whisper but commands air.
In a recent trial which took place in a warehouse with no air-conditioning, sensors were able to catch a maximum air-throw of at least 4.3 meters at 120 RPM, on an occasion. This magnificent confluence of elegance and ultra-industrial-grade performance is now open to placement in homes, hotels, and chic halls seeking the perfect harmony between form and function.
A New Breed of Ceiling Innovation
The country has rediscovered the concept of the ceiling fan and lighting over these past years under Oltao. Underlining a brand philosophy of premium minimalism, the style-layering of cutting-edge technology in Oltao encourages a step beyond the traditional ceiling fixtures. Facilities targeted at architects, interior designers, and forward-thinkinghomeowners range from designer fans, LED lighting, smart home integrations, and modular fittings.
"Lighting and air movement are no longer separate decisions," explains Mehul Soni, Founder of Oltao. "We’ve reached a point where ceiling-mounted technology can handle both—with intelligence, efficiency, and elegance." He explains that the new fan is beyond just an update for one more product. He further expounds, "You could call it ceiling-level IoT," referring to the common digital protocol used on the user interface for controlling the speed of the fan and the tone of the lighting.
That synthesis of core functions is what truly distinguishes the new Oltao design: an integrated experience that merges the first step in floor-to-arm cooling and lighting where there is always a deficiency in both areas of beauty and function- especially when in large rooms or in the hospitality business where overhead real estate is scarce and valuable.
Engineered for Luxury, Designed for Everyday
At nearly two metres in diameter, the fan’s visual impact is undeniable. When the blades are retracted, it resembles a futuristic chandelier, sleek and luminous. But with the flick of a switch—or a command via smartphone—the fan expands, circulating air with impressive reach and minimal noise.
Behind this transformation is Oltao’s signature engineering approach: aerodynamic ABS blades for maximum efficiency, BLDC motors for silent operation, and smart-ready components that integrate with existing home automation systems. For the hospitality sector, Oltao is exploring a service-based pricing model that breaks down usage into metrics like pay-per-lumen (light output) and pay-per-CFM (cubic feet per minute of air movement), aligning costs with performance needs.
The launch also comes at a time when the Indian market is becoming increasingly responsive to tech-integrated home décor. From energy-efficient LED lighting to IoT-enabled fixtures, there’s a growing appetite for designs that are as functional as they are beautiful. Oltao is well-positioned to serve this demand, with a product lineup that includes not just fans and lights, but a whole range of curated, scalable solutions.
From Niche to Necessity
While retractable-blade fans were once a novel curiosity, Oltao’s upcoming launch demonstrates their evolution into mainstream must-haves—especially for larger living rooms, banquet halls, lounges, and luxury retail spaces. The scale alone sets it apart, but it’s the seamless integration of lighting, cooling, and digital control that makes this chandelier fan truly next-gen.
The product is slated for retail availability ahead of the Diwali season, a strategic move that aligns with India’s peak home-upgrade cycle. Though official pricing has not yet been disclosed, anticipation is high among architects and designers who have long seen Oltao as a pioneer in integrated ceiling solutions.
A Brand with Vision
Founded with the vision of modernizing India’s interior hardware, Oltao has built its name on a blend of aesthetic finesse and robust engineering. From premium ceiling fans with mood lighting to customizable LED strips, concealed downlights, and architectural panel lights, every product in Oltao’s catalog is a reflection of design intent backed by performance science.
Whether it’s the silent hum of a BLDC motor or the warm glow of a tunable LED, Oltao’s offerings are created to adapt—intelligently and beautifully—to the spaces we inhabit. With the new chandelier fan, the brand is not just scaling up its product dimensions, but also its ambition.
As ceiling design enters the era of multi-functionality and digital control, Oltao’s latest innovation is poised to become both a conversation starter and a comfort provider. It’s no longer about choosing between a fan or a chandelier—it’s about having both, without compromise.
Disclaimer:
This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.