INSIGHTS
With 25+ years of excellence and over 10,000+ IVF success stories, you can Trust a team of top fertility specialists at Little Angel IVF.It is truly the best choice for IVF in Noida, Ghaziabad, Delhi, and Gurugram.
Infertility issues are on the rise and becoming a challenging journey for 15% of Indian Couples. Given a lack of clarity, selecting the right IVF centres in India has become even more challenging. Thankfully for the residents of Noida & Ghaziabad it has become an easy choice. Little Angel IVF is recognized as the Best IVF Centre in Noida and the Best IVF Centre in Ghaziabad with 25 years of unmatched excellence. They have been offering cutting-edge fertility treatments with high success rates since the year 1999.
Established in 1999, it is counted among the Top IVF centres in India. It is one of the fastest growing chain of IVF centres in Delhi NCR with a proud legacy of over 2 Decades in reproductive medicine. Founded by Dr. Mona Dahiya, one of India’s Top IVF Doctors, Little Angel IVF has earned a reputation for fertility excellence in IVF, IUI, ICSI, PGT, Embryo Freezing, and Donor-Assisted Cycles. With 10,000+ successful IVF cycles, 10,000+ IUI cycles, and 5,000+ donor-assisted cycles, this Clinic has become a trusted destination for both Indian and international patients.
1. Internationally Accredited IVF Centre: Little Angel IVF meets all global medical standards making it a preferred choice for Indian and international patients. It is one of the few fertility clinics that holds:
These accreditations are an endorsement of safety, ethical standards and above all high-quality fertility treatments. Little wonder, they have been attracting patients from the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Dubai and even developed nations like USA, UK, Australia, and Canada because of the affordable IVF treatment.
2. World-Class AI-Enabled IVF Laboratory
This one of the few IVF clinics in India that houses one of the most advanced IVF labs in India. The laboratory has integrated the latest AI-powered fertility diagnostics for:
3. Trust of Dr. Mona Dahiya – India’s Leading IVF Specialist
Dr. Mona Dahiya is a distinguished IVF doctor in India recognized for her High IVF success rates. She is world renowned for the following:
Complex infertility cases arising due to PCOS, endometriosis, low AMH & unexplained infertility problems.
Recurrent pregnancy loss treatment & Previous Failed IVF Cycles.
Personalized IVF protocols for higher success rates.
She is applauded across the medical fraternity for giving the best possible care tailored to individual patient needs.
4. All Fertility Treatment Options Under One Roof
Little Angel IVF offers all kinds of fertility solutions in one place which includes the following.
5. High IVF Success Rates with Transparent Pricing
Little Angel IVF maintains one of the highest IVF success rates in India. The countless IVF success stories is on account of:
6. 5-Star Rated Patient Care & International Patient Support
The clinic is consistently rated 5/5 on Google, Practo, and Trust Index, reflecting its patient-first approach. Key highlights include the following 4 Factors:
1. Accreditation & Global Recognition
Little Angel IVF follows all international medical protocols which makes it the safest choice for overseas patients.
2. Comprehensive Fertility Treatment Options
From all Male & Infertility fertility tests to advanced IVF procedures, everything is available under one roof.
3. High Success Rates with Proven Results
With 10,000+ IVF success stories, this clinic has a stellar track record in handling complex cases with Highest success rates.
4. Seamless International Patient Support
5. Cost-Effective & Transparent IVF Treatment
Compared to other Western countries, IVF in India at Little Angel IVF comes at a Fraction of the Cost without compromising quality.
6. Easy Accessibility in Delhi NCR
With centres in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Delhi all IVF clinics are well-connected to Airports and Metro Stations for international travellers.
Locations & Contact Details
#1 Little Angel IVF – Noida (Best IVF Centre in Noida)
Address: Sector 92 & Sector 63 Noida (Near Fortis Hospital)
Highlights: Most advanced IVF lab in Delhi NCR
#2 Little Angel IVF – Ghaziabad (Best IVF Centre in Ghaziabad)
Address: Near Raj Nagar Extension
Highlights: Top-rated IVF clinic for IUI & ICSI treatments
#3 Little Angel IVF – Gurugram (Best IVF Centre in Gurugram)
Address: Sector 51, Gurugram
Highlights: Preferred for international patients
#4 Little Angel IVF-Delhi (Best IVF Centre in Delhi)
Address: Lajpat Nagar, Delhi.
Highlights: Surrogacy Services, Embryo Freezing
With 25+ years of excellence and over 10,000+ IVF success stories, you can Trust a team of top fertility specialists at Little Angel IVF.It is truly the best choice for IVF in Noida, Ghaziabad, Delhi, and Gurugram. Whether you need IVF, IUI, ICSI, or donor programs, their AI-powered lab and Trained Team will ensure you with the best chance of parenthood.
Book a Consultation Today!
Call: +91 9267982924
Website: www.littleangelivf.com
Disclaimer:
This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.
IMD Weather Forecast: Light to very heavy rainfall alert issued for 24 states including Kerala, Maharashtra, UP; Check full list here
Decades before war with Iran, Israel proposed India to attack this country, name is..., reason was...
Why Did India not support traditional friend Iran in its conflict with Israel? Is New Delhi moving towards West?
Masteron for Sale in 2025 – Buy pure cutting steroids online and get $25 OFF
Testosterone for sale in 2025 – Buy injectable steroids online [$25 Discount]
Meet man who started his career by selling policies, later faced setback in pomegranates business, now runs company worth Rs 100 crore, he is from...
Winstrol for Sale in 2025 – Buy lean muscle steroids online with $25 OFF today
The Raja Saab teaser X review: Netizens call Prabhas film 'a total cringefest', say 'biggest flop of the year loading'
The best IVF centre in Noida and Ghaziabad for Fertility Treatment
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio services restored after outage in Kerala
Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's last photo clicked moments before his death goes viral, he was posing with...
Are Iran and Pakistan friends? Tehran makes BIG claim about India's neighbour amid conflict with Israel
DNA Verified: Did Saudi ‘sleeping' Prince recover after 20 years in coma? Truth behind viral video revealed
Weeks after India's Operation Sindoor, bankrupt Pakistan issues big statement, urges New Delhi to..., claims all issues can be resolved through...
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 to begin with India vs Sri Lanka on Sept 30: Check full schedule
Mumbai Rains: IMD issues Orange Alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in...; Red Alert for Raigad; local trains, metro affected
Good news for borrowers as India's largest bank worth Rs 70700000 crore reduces interest rates by...
Over 2500 people auditioned for Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, reveals director RS Prasanna: 'We were not only looking at acting but...'
What is 'Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III' award conferred to PM Modi in Cyprus? Know all about it here
BIG tension for Pakistan amid Israel-Iran war, triggers fuel crises; petrol and diesel now cost Rs...
How may PM Narendra Modi's Cyprus visit change Turkey-Pakistan ties? Will it end China-Pakistan-Turkey axis?
Census 2027 to start with Ladakh, J-K in 2026; know the process, information collected, its use
Mandira Bedi says she is seeking counselling after Air India plane crash: 'There's been this constant...'
Good news for Indians, after Thailand, Philippines, Maldives, Palau, this country has eased visa rules for travellers to boost tourism, it is...
Family blessed with baby girl after 56 years, their grand welcome to newborn melts heart, watch
Meet Arun Srinivas, Meta's new MD and Head for India, he has studied from..., worked in Hindustan Unilever and...
BIG setback for employees of this IT giant, set to begin new round of layoffs in July due to...; not Narayana Murthy’s Infosys, Ratan Tata’s TCS, Google, Meta, it is...
Kuldeep Yadav makes big claim, reveals he is taking Rohit Sharma's place in...
Meet Indian genius who cleared IIT-JEE, got admission in..., left corporate job to crack UPSC exam, became IPS officer with AIR..., is now working as...
India beats bankrupt Pakistan again, maintains nuclear edge over Islamabad with more...
Good news for Indian cricket team, Gautam Gambhir set to rejoin Shubman Gill-led squad in England from...
Israel's 'Iron Dome' can shoot down thousands of missiles at once, how it is different from India's S-400 Triumf?
Vladimir Putin's Russia has this top secret weapon, delivers messages that can't be hacked, plays big role in..., name is...
Khan sir issues first statement after 'ghoonghat controversy', reveals real reason behind his wife's veiled look, says 'It was..'
Shah Rukh Khan and his family have 'secret door' to Gauri Khan's restaurant, his favourite order revealed
Meet Indian genius, who cracked JEE with AIR... later topped NEET UG 2025 exam with 99.99 percentile, he is from...
K-pop star Jackson Wang to star in Hrithik Roshan's Krissh 4? K-pop star breaks his silence
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and his family hiding in bunker amid war with Israel? Report claims...
Weather update: Light rain in parts of Delhi-NCR brings relief from scorching heat, check full forecast here
Viral video: After Air India Ahmedabad plane crash, woman's 'empty flight' reel sparks outrage, netizens calls it 'immature act', watch
Amid Israel-Iran war, North Korea's Kim Jong Un takes this big decision, wants to increase supply of...
'Genelia D'Souza had almost married John Abraham': Actress breaks her silence, says 'unko poocho kyun unhone....'
Pakistan supporter Turkey now worried about PM Modi's Cyprus visit, reason is...
Donald Trump rejects Israel's plan to kill Iran's Supreme leader Khamenei, says, 'It's possible we could...'
Apoorva Mukhija accuses Urfi Javed of abusing her off-camera: 'Tumhari aukaat...'
What is ‘Naked Flying’? This budget-friendly travel trend can help save you a lot of money, it's not what you think, know here
Meet man, IIT Bombay grad, who left Rs 10000000 salary job to become IAS officer, topped UPSC exam with AIR 1, he is..., currently posted in...
Ahmedabad plane crash: Second black box recovered from Air India crash site, cockpit voice recorder to help identify cause
Amid Israel-Iran war, Benjamin Netanyahu makes big claim, says Tehran wants to kill US President Donald Trump, reason is...
Weather Update: Yellow alert issued in Delhi-NCR; IMD forecasts moderate rainfall in Delhi till...
K-pop star Jackson Wang explores Mumbai streets, follows locals, eats Pani Puri, Vada Pav, learns Kathak
Israel-Iran War: Iran confirms deaths of 3 IRGC officials in Israeli strikes
Another mishap on Kantara Chapter 1 set: Boat carrying Rishab Shetty, 30 crew members capsizes
Sudhanshu Pandey comments on his The Traitors co-contestant Apoorva Mukhija, calls Gen-Z 'lost' generation: 'She needs to..' | Exclusive
Big jackpot for India, may soon find massive crude oil reserve similar to Guyana in..., this discovery will boost...
Viral video: Tourists panic as snake slithers into crowded waters at Kempty falls
'If they win the series...': Michael Clarke picks THIS player as India's 'x-factor' for England Tests
'3-2 in favour of...': Dale Steyn drops bold prediction for India-England Test series
UPI transactions to get faster from today, other rules to change by July
Meet woman, hailing from Jammu and Kashmir who quit high-paying job in Switzerland, later cracked UPSC on third attempt with AIR..., she is...
Donald Trump may take BIG decision, plans to extend US travel ban to 36 more countries; check full list here
Meet son of vegetable seller, who sold mobile covers during day, studied at night, now cracked NEET UG 2025, his AIR is...
Meet Hillang Yajik, 25-year-old fitness model, who scripted history by winning gold at...; she is from...
Meet woman who studied in US, UK, now a director at Rs 2000 crore company, is very close to Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, she is...
Govt takes BIG step amid Israel-Iran conflict, says this on Indian students stranded in Iran
Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, second hospitalisation this month
Sitaare Zameen Par FIRST review out: Aamir Khan-starrer is 'must-watch for everyone', film 'haste-haste zaroori message de jaati hai'
Housefull 5 box office collection day 10: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan's film scores Rs 26 crore in second weekend, races for Rs 250 crore worldwide
July 23 is important day for Narayana Murthy as Infosys set to announce...
Ignored India star sends strong message to BCCI selectors with century in intra-squad match ahead of England Tests
Israel-Iran War: US President Donald Trump halted Israel's plan to kill Iran's supreme leader Khamenei, says report
UK tourist praises Delhi metro in viral video, compares it to London Underground
'Was offered an easier path, he said...': Virat Kohli goes down memory lane as he shares heartfelt post on Father's Day
Aamir Khan makes big statement on love-jihad, reacts to trolls, criticism: 'My sisters and daughters are married to Hindus, will you...'
Viral Video: US President Donald Trump seen taking a nap during military parade, netizens say, 'All the money...', WATCH
Dassault CEO makes BIG statement on Pakistan's claims of downing Indian Rafale jets, says, 'What Pakistanis are saying is...'
US President Donald Trump offers to end Israel-Iran conflict: 'Just like India-Pakistan...'
Ratan Tata's TCS earns Rs 22215 crore in just 5 days despite...; mcap reaches Rs...
King cobras spotted near Mount Everest, here's why it is concerning
IND vs ENG: THIS India legend to oversee team's preparations in England until head coach Gautam Gambhir rejoins squad
Viral Video: Gurugram man recklessly drives speeding Lamborghini worth Rs 6 crore, netizens say 'Playing Fast & Furious on Indian roads'
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Gujarat government to observe 1-day state mourning tomorrow for former CM Vijay Rupani
Gautam Adani's billions at risk as Iran-Israel war escalates? Group CFO said this
South African legend AB de Villiers reveals Virat Kohli didn't speak to him for months due to THIS reason
UIDAI extends deadline! Aadhaar holders can now update documents free till...
Delhi-NCR news: After Delhi, Greater Noida to raze over 20 illegal colonies in demolition drive
India's U-19 World Cup hero shines in America, slams half-century for Shah Rukh Khan's team in Major League Cricket
Khan Sir's BIG statement on India-Pakistan ceasefire, says, 'Bansuri bajane wale Krishna kabhi...'
Meet son of utensil cleaner, who worked in factory, now cracked NEET 2025 to become a doctor, he is from...
IND vs ENG: Which Test matches will Jasprit Bumrah play on England tour? Captain Shubman Gill gives BIG update
Days after Ahmedabad plane crash, Air India Express flight delayed at last minute due to THIS reason
TGIKS 3: Salman Khan jokes about divorce, alimony, says 'aadhe paise lekar...'; WATCH viral video
Turkey issues big statement on alleged role in Air India Dreamliner crash: 'Seems to be aimed at...'
Kushal Tandon confirms breakup with Shivangi Joshi, later deletes post: 'It's been 5 months, so..'
After Test retirement, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma set to return to action with THIS crucial series; Check schedule
SHOCKING: 10-year-old falls off 30 feet after zipline breaks mid-air in Manali, video surfaces
Tech millionaire who wants to live forever spends Rs 172200000 daily on...; takes 40 pills, wakes up at...
Pune bridge on Indrayani river collapsed, 4 dead, rescue operations underway
NEET UG 2025: Pune teen who bagged 99.99 percentile in medical exam shares tips to prepare for Physics: 'You don't need to...'
TNPL 2025: R Ashwin in disbelief as hilarious fielding error leads to three overthrow runs, video goes viral