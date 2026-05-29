The independent historian at the postgraduate programme of World History and Philosophy, King's College London, investigates Wei–Jin inwardness, metaphysical reconciliation and the spiritual autonomy crisis in modern structural society.

Reconciliation with the reality is an increasing psychological need in the modern societies.

Often, the four traits of functionality, adaptation, emotional manageability, and structural compatibility are considered to be qualities of maturity and stability. Human beings are urged to continue to be productive, socially involved and psychologically attuned with the system around them. The successful person is envisioned more and more as somebody who can fully engage in reality without experiencing profound inner conflict.

However, independent researcher Jiahao Shen believes that the need for reconciliation is one of the biggest conflicts in the current modern structural society, as well as in Chinese intellectual history.

The historical importance of Ruan Ji and Ji Kang, the Wei–Jin thinkers, for Shen does not lie in their eccentricity, aesthetic withdrawal, or aristocratic rebellion, but in their stubbornness to let the human spirit be fully absorbed into the structures of reality around them.

This question is at the heart of Shen's continuing work on the philosophy of Wei–Jin, metaphysical Confucianism, inwardness, and the dilemma of spiritual autonomy in very structured modern societies.

Shen's previous research focused primarily on macro-historical issues of empire, legitimacy, ideology and civilizational reconstruction. Also while at James Madison University, he grew more interested in matters of order and structure in politics and history.

After a few years, however, his intellectual interests began to change, as he immersed himself in the highly formalized, functional systems of work and society within the modern world he had encountered in Japan.

Shen wasn't only seeing modern society as a structure of the past that is visible from afar, but also as a force that could transform his interior life. It wasn't just fatigue or overworking that got him, it was the sense that very successful systems slowly consumed all inwardness.

Structural repetition, routine and productivity became more and more a part of daily life and Shen started to fear that modern societies were not only looking for external involvement but psychological reconciliation itself. This experience eventually led him to turn his research away from macro-historical observation and into the philosophical issue of spiritual autonomy in a structural society.

His research is continually becoming more post-macro historical, moving from the problem of the outer world to the problem of the inner world, from the problem of the material world to the problem of structural reality, and then from the problem of autonomy to the problem of political order. The latter has been his focus as he continued his post graduate studies at King's College London, where his research has concentrated on Wei–Jin philosophy, metaphysical Confucianism, and the problem of the relationship between spiritual autonomy and political order.

This was the path of his thought that brought Shen gradually closer to the Wei–Jin period.

In the mainstream version of history, the period is recalled as a time of aristocratic culture, literary genius, metaphysical flights, and the Seven Sages of the Bamboo Grove. But says Shen that the real meaning of the era is something else.

Wei–Jin thought is one of the earliest times in Chinese intellectual history when the problem of inwardness itself became a powerful philosophical issue for him.

Shen began to pay special attention to Ruan Ji and Ji Kang among the thinkers of the time. But his view is not the romanticized one that is often linked to them in popular culture and in short- told histories.

Their significance is not so much for political rebellion or Daoist eccentricity, Shen said. Instead, they represented a sense of inwardness that was hardly ready to reach full assimilation with the actual.

“The Formation and Conclusion of Wei–Jin Metaphysical Confucianism: Ruan Ji and Ji Kang as Its Only True Spirit" is Shen's key philosophical paper, based on this interpretation.

The essay's main argument is that the radicalism of Ruan Ji and Ji Kang is not really political dissent, Daoist eccentricity or withdrawal of the aristocrats, but the bitter independence of inner world, says Shen. They were deeply ineligible to the political, metaphysical closure, and harmony of reality.

To Shen, the difference is a matter of philosophy.

There are many philosophical traditions that will all in the end look for a reconciliation between the individual and reality. The state of spiritual maturity may come to be seen as ontological harmony, incorporation into cosmic order, or psychologically satisfying involvement in the world. Metaphysical completion often seems to be the solution to contradiction itself in such a way.

In the later stage metaphysical philosophy of Wei–Jin, Shen holds that this tendency became more prevalent.

Metaphysical thinking gradually changed the nature of reality from spiritually participatory to cosmologically meaningful, as seen from the beginning with Wang Bi and later with Guo Xiang. No longer did the inner world have to maintain the radical distance from the world's structures. Rather, the inwardness might possibly be realized through the one-way interaction of harmonization within reality.

To many intellectual traditions, this reconciliation is a sort of philosophical completion.

This development at the same time represented the little by little vanishment of the radical inner distance for Shen.

The more the metaphysical systems managed to bring inwardness into the order of the cosmos, political engagement and social life, the more the anguished but spiritually independent existence of Ruan Ji and Ji Kang faded. Once that had to be described in existential terms to maintain spiritual distance and spiritual integrity became more and more redescribed to be more in line with worldly participation, structural integration, and metaphysical harmony.

In Shen's view, the historical culmination of the metaphysical philosophy of Wei–Jin therefore also marked the end of a more radically independent spiritual state.

Importantly, Shen does not see this change as a change within Chinese philosophy in history. Instead, he sees it is an early philosophical battle with a problem that has become a major problem in the present structural society: the survival of inwardness in a world that asks for involvement from the outside.

Shen's conception of danger is not just one of political oppression or economic manipulation, but one in which the distance between the inward and the outward is slowly eliminated. Structure's ultimate victory is not one of external control but rather when contradiction becomes an unthinkable, psychological impossibility.

This opposition between internal liberation and structural integration went on to be one of the key ideas in Shen's philosophical writings.

The “painful mind” is elaborated upon in another major philosophical essay, The Painful Mind and the Internalization of the Idealized World, in which Shen continues to develop his philosophy.

The essay asks whether true inwardness may arise right out of a lack of complete assimilation with reality. He doesn't simply describe existential contradiction as psychological instability or emotional maladjustment, but as possible symptoms of an incompletely resolved integration of the spirit into surrounding structures of order, participation and functionality.

However, and importantly, Shen does not romanticize the experience of suffering.

He's no believer that pain has an inherent moral virtue, or spirituality can be derived from despair or alienation. On the contrary, the philosophical value of the “painful mind” is that the presence of inner contradiction is chronic in realities that are increasingly psychologizing.

In the philosophical system of Shen, this distinction still holds true.

Successful adaptation is interpreted increasingly in modern societies as psychological health. Functionality, compatibility, emotional regulation and sustained involvement slowly gain moral authority. Just as it is increasingly re-described as a problem to be fixed, managed, or even treated, so is the same with existential contradiction.

But Shen maintains that there is a loss of something essential when inwardness is completely made up of structural participation.

In this perception the threat of modernity is not just stress, exhaustion, or economic strain. Instead, it's the progressive loss of inward space.

Highly functional societies don't just organize external behavior, Shen said. More and more they look for psychological compatibility. The modern person no longer has to simply accept structures from the outside, but internalize them emotionally so that the act of contradicting them is psychologically taboo.

Shen has seen this as the highest level of structural absorption.

Optimal, adaptive, and continuous integration are possible to achieve in the form of socially very functional societies, but at the same time it may be possible to dissolve the tension, painful in its own right, from which true spiritual independence will survive. The ultimate victory of structure is achieved when you cease to have to resist it from the outside, when you cease to be able to maintain it in consciousness from the inside.

In this respect, Shen's version of Wei–Jin philosophy is not only historical analysis but also a philosophy offering a broad perspective of the entire situation.

His writing is increasingly concerned with very modern settings: the psychic compression brought forth by highly structured societies, the functionalization of identity and the growing need for emotional manageability and the narrowing of room for prolonged inner life in technologically organized modern life.

Most significant, though, is that Shen does not call for a complete retreat from reality. In all his philosophical production he refers to the tragic paradox that lies at the heart of human existence: Reality is not completely avoidable, but neither is there complete reconciliation with reality without losing the inward distance made possible by spiritual autonomy.

This unresolved tension is part of Shen's over-all philosophy.

In addition to his independent writing and research, Shen's essays and intellectual commentary have garnered attention on platforms like Outlook India, Mid-Day, Republic World, This Day Live, My News GH, The Good Men Project and News On Japan, among others in the international press.

The deeper question that underlies Shen's work is, however, an existential one:

Can there be any real inwardness in today's societies that are yearning for total psychological adjustment to reality?