Vedika Parekh’s editing craft lies in transforming hours of raw footage into compelling stories through subtle cuts, emotional precision, and an instinctive understanding of what should be seen, heard, and left unsaid.

The best editing is always subtle. The audience is aware only of the story, not the hands that helped mold it.

There's an almost visceral sense of the story unfolding. There's the power of a scene being set. There's the lingering presence of a pause. There's a perfect moment of revelation. There's the perfectly timed reaction revealing something more than is revealed by dialogue. Everything we think we see as a flawless story is actually the outcome of many hours of observation, logging, questioning, organizing and chopping until many hours of footage becomes a feature-length film. That is the very essence of this medium.

It is the same for Vedika Parekh, an editor and post-production professional with a diverse range of experiences in documentaries, indie films, television, podcasting, and digital media in the US. What Parekh does is quite varied, but there is one truth about what she does in all of it – getting the story out of filmed material.

Parekh’s career has brought her to very different editing rooms. In one of her works in A&E's eight hour-long true-crime documentary The Gotti Files, the amount of material she had to work with was an archive of home videos, court files, wiretap audio recordings, prison material, interview transcripts, and more. While the job entailed creating edits for senior editors, it also required digging through a huge amount of material to find the emotional moments of the story.

As she was editing another episode, she found herself dealing with a quote made by a mourning mother. The quote might have been just one small piece of a large archive, but it had something that was required for the emotional element of the episode. It became a vital component of the episode structure eventually. For the audience member, the quote takes only a couple of seconds to register, but for an editor, it takes hours of listening and watching.

This very instinct – the ability to see a story within a material – is characteristic of Parekh’s editing style.

The examples of her editing portfolio include such projects as A&E’s The Gotti Files; indie features Creatures, Abiline and Castro’s Daughter; the doc Muscle Village; BBC India’s Shekhar Home; and Come See Me in the Good Light. Parekh also has experience in working on podcasts, digital editing and post-production. Her duties ranged from organizing footage to editorial tasks, sound design and technical skills.

In three projects she has worked on with Brian Schofield as an editor, Creatures, Abeline and Castro’s Daughter, Parekh traversed this entire spectrum of tasks. She did tasks ranging from setting up and organizing footage, doing sound design and editing itself. In Castro’s Daughter, which was a biographical drama on Alina Fernández, the daughter of Fidel Castro, starred by James Franco, Parekh did sound design and edited the prologue and epilogue.

This is a development that comes in line with the characteristics of post-production today. The editing room has ceased to become a place where the decision-maker and the person who manages everything else exist separately. Knowing about how footage is recorded, organized and structured could be as crucial as what makes it to the edit room.

Parekh’s Indian heritage has influenced her film-making in ways that transcend mere geography. Documentaries are not made with sentences; there is room for humor in a sentence, pause behind a sentence, or innuendos that get lost once the language gets translated too literally.

Muscle Village, a documentary about Kushti, which is the name for mud wrestling in South Asia, saw Parekh included in the editing team partly due to her Hindi fluency. She edited in a language in which meaning might rest in tone and context. Parekh carries her world with her to the edit room.

Working in the US has introduced her to an entirely new series of stories and editorial cadences. In Tripod Media, she worked on Come See Me in the Good Light, doing transcription and logging of footage. This documentary went on to win a Peabody Award and a Sundance Festival Favorite Award and was nominated for the 2026 Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. For a podcast called The Fire Inside that deals with survival and transformational experiences, she edited two episodes in an environment where one can have no recourse to visuals whatsoever. Pacing, pausing and positioning of a sentence has to paint the picture for the listener’s imagination.

Formats are different. The volume of content is different. The demands of the story are different. But the edit room stays the same: a place where the possibilities of storytelling are gradually reduced to an extent.

For Parekh, the edit room is ultimately a place of trust. It takes an extraordinary amount of patience and an eye for detail to look for a pin in a haystack, but that search is part of the craft. It is where hundreds of hours of material are reduced to the few moments a viewer will eventually see. A place where a pause can matter as much as a line, and where the smallest glance can change the shape of a story.

Good editing is rarely about making itself known. It is about knowing when to disappear.

A simple cut can go unnoticed but can affect the mood of the entire setting. A pause can weigh down a sentence. A response, when kept in the film for just half a second, can reveal more about a character than all of his spoken lines put together. The viewer feels these choices instinctively – as the natural pace of the story – without realizing that hundreds of choices went into creating that rhythm.

And this is why the edit room is such a sacred place. There is a whole lot of footage that will never see the light of day: performances that will be forgotten, stunning visuals that don’t work within the scope of the story, conversations that will be edited out. The editor spends many hours figuring out what should be kept back so that what’s there can speak without a hitch. This is the irony of editing well: The less visible the editor’s hand is, the more surrendered to the story we are.