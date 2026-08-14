The 2001 Turning Point: How a Crisis in Market Changed NSE’s Position

In the early years of the new millennium, India's capital markets were in a period of rapid growth. TMT (technology, media and telecom) companies were attracting a lot of interest from investors, with market participation expanding and optimism rampant. But beneath this positive sentiment, vulnerabi



The Market Before the Tempest



In the early years of the new millennium, India's capital markets were in a period of rapid growth. TMT (technology, media and telecom) companies were attracting a lot of interest from investors, with market participation expanding and optimism rampant. But beneath this positive sentiment, vulnerabilities had started to emerge.



The vulnerabilities came to the fore in 2001 with the collapse of market manipulation scheme of stockbroker Ketan Parekh. Parekh had built large positions in a select group of technology, media and telecom companies popularly called the "K-10 stocks". These stocks were inflated by a combination of borrowing, circular trading and coordinated deals that created an illusion of strong and continuous demand from investors.

The momentum, however, proved unsustainable. As the global dot-com bubble burst and liquidity tightened, stock prices declined rapidly. The unwinding of leveraged positions triggered widespread uncertainty, resulting in substantial losses for investors and exposing weaknesses in the country's market infrastructure.

The impact was felt across several stock exchanges. The Calcutta Stock Exchange (CSE), with its dependence on the Badla financing system and concentrated broker participation, was among the most severely affected. Broker defaults disrupted settlements and significantly weakened market confidence. Although the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) continued to operate, the crisis highlighted the need for stronger surveillance, more effective risk management and improved settlement processes.

A Different Approach

For the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the episode became an important test of the market framework it had established since commencing operations in 1994. Conceived as a technology-driven exchange, NSE operated through a fully electronic, anonymous and order-driven trading system. Orders were matched automatically on the basis of price and time priority, reducing the scope for manual intervention and enhancing transparency.

NSE's approach to risk management also assumed particular significance during this period. Its Value-at-Risk (VaR) based margining framework ensured that market participants-maintained margins commensurate with their trading exposure, thereby limiting excessive leverage. Complementing this framework was the National Securities Clearing Corporation Limited (NSCCL), which acted as the central counterparty and guaranteed settlement, even in the event of broker defaults. Together, these systems contributed to maintaining stability during a period of considerable market stress.

In the aftermath of the crisis, market participants increasingly gravitated towards trading platforms that offered greater transparency, robust technology and stronger risk controls. Institutional investors, foreign institutional investors (FIIs), brokerages and retail investors progressively shifted their trading activity towards NSE, contributing to a steady increase in its market share.

The Road to Reform

The events of 2001 also prompted far-reaching regulatory reforms. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) phased out the Badla financing mechanism, strengthened margining practices, enhanced disclosure requirements and expanded the use of electronic surveillance. These measures collectively improved the resilience and transparency of India's securities markets.

As India subsequently introduced exchange-traded derivatives, NSE was well positioned to support the new segment owing to its technology platform and established risk management systems. This enabled the exchange to play a significant role in the growth of the country's derivatives market.

A Lasting Legacy