INSIGHTS
Testosterone supplements work in dual ways to enhance the testosterone levels. Some ingredients help in increasing the testosterone levels directly while some others help increase the levels by blocking the testosterone conversions into other hormones.
Testosterone, as we all know, is the natural human hormone which is responsible for the growth of male characteristics. These characteristics include muscle growth, muscle strength, hoarseness of voice, body hairs etc. But, of late, testosterone supplement has become a source for enhanced performance, improved stamina, muscle growth as well as building an attractive muscular figure.
Another therapeutic use of testosterone supplement is for the people especially the older generation who are facing the problems of low levels of testosterone in their body causing a number of issues.
The injectable testosterone supplements find enormous use by the athletes, bodybuilders and other power trainers for enhancing performances. In this article, we try to give you a glimpse of the various types of testosterone supplements in the market and where to buy the supplements online to get the right product with quality and reliability with minimal side effects.
Testosterone Cypionate is a kind of generic drug. It finds its use for increasing the levels of testosterone. This is required for some people, particularly aged people, who find issues like weakness, lack of strength, muscle loss and lowered sex drives due to a sharp fall in the levels of natural testosterone in their bodies.
This drug comes in the form of solutions which need to be injected into the muscles. This drug is prepared as a self-injectable type which means that you are able to inject the drug yourself sitting at your home. However your doctor will of course, show you how to do this.
This drug comes under the category of ‘controlled drugs’. The US government is responsible for the regulation of the drug.
Testosterone is found naturally in males at substantial levels. It is also found in women though in lesser degrees. In males, the testosterone production starts from early childhood and attains the maximum levels when they reach the age of 30 years.
After that the levels of testosterone start declining at the rate of 1% every year. For some people the levels of testosterone declines to a level which is termed as low T. When the testosterone reaches the low T levels, many health issues arise such as erectile malfunctioning, depressive mood, weakness, and lack of drive.
After extensive research, doctors could find that the condition can be reversed by boosting the levels of testosterone naturally. The low T can be caused due to the followings
Researchers have found some natural substances which have the ability to increase testosterone levels. These are fenugreek extracts, Ashwagandha roots etc. Also vitamin D and Zinc have potential effects in enhancing the T levels.
The primary aim of the testosterone booster supplements is to increase the body's testosterone levels. Such compounds include many natural as well as mineral components which can increase the testosterone levels.
This is done in two ways. One by directly enhancing the testosterone levels and the other by preventing the body’s propensity of converting the testosterone into estrogen.
The doctors have decided a minimum level for testosterone in the body below which it would fall in the category of low T needing medical intervention. This level is 300 ng/dL. The recommended levels of testosterone are:
The health benefits of testosterone boosters which include various herbal extracts and other nutrients are:
This is an Ayurvedic medicine often used to cope up with stress and anxiety situations. In a study conducted in the year 2022 with 50 men having low testosterone levels, it was found that the people who were given 600 mg of Ashwagandha supplement every day for a duration of 8 weeks, had a significant increase in the levels of testosterone levels compared to the people on placebo.
Researchers have found links of low levels of testosterone with the lack of vitamin D in the body. Vitamin D, a fat-soluble vitamin, is obtained by the body when exposed to sunlight. People having minimal or no sun exposure and the older people often suffer from low levels of testosterone.
Vitamin D in its active form also works as a steroid and improves sexual performance and body health.
The recommended dosage of vitamin D is 400 to 2000 IU per day. This dose is sufficient to arrest the decline of testosterone in people with normal levels of testosterone.
People with low T may require much higher doses of vitamin D to the extent of 50.000 IU per week. You should take the dose as prescribed by your health professional.
This is an effective herb which enhances the T levels by inhibiting the body enzymes which are responsible for converting the testosterone to other hormones. Thus it blocks the breakdown of testosterone maintaining its levels.
This is known as an essential mineral and performs 100 or more chemical functions in the body. Researchers have found that zinc improves sexual performance as well as enhances testosterone levels.
Buying Testosterone Supplements
. Buy Testosterone Cypionate here
Our experts team has researched the online market for you so that you can purchase your testosterone supplement from the most reputable vendor having substantial positive customer as well as experts reviews.
We have picked up MisterOlympia.to where you can get the best quality testosterone supplement at a reasonable rate. You need not encounter legal issues as the product complies to the regulations.
Followings are some of the plus points of the website
We offer you on a first come basis a coupon code 25TEST, by using the coupon code you get entitled for shopping with $25 off on your next purchase. Limited offer only for the lucky well informed customers.
Low T levels can give rise to many physical conditions, primarily depression and lack of sexual drive. It causes a massive setback creating a feeling of life being useless. But luckily by taking testosterone supplements it is now possible to raise the T level and live meaningfully.
You may visit the website MisterOlympia.to to buy online. Also for the readers who can avail the benefit of using the coupon code quickly, there is a prospect of getting a flat $25 off in your next purchase.
Disclaimer
This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.
