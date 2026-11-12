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TestGrid bets on AI agents to cut the cost of maintaining software tests

TestGrid bets on AI agents to cut the cost of maintaining software tests

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TestGrid bets on AI agents to cut the cost of maintaining software tests

Automated software tests have a habit of breaking when an application’s interface changes, even when nothing is wrong with the product. TestGrid, a testing company founded in 2015, is one of several vendors trying to hand that repair work to AI agents that write and update tests on their own.

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Prakash Chand

Updated : Nov 12, 2026, 05:45 PM IST

TestGrid bets on AI agents to cut the cost of maintaining software tests
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    The company’s agent, CoTester, launched in 2024. A second version followed in September 2025. At that launch, TestGrid said early users had reported regression cycles up to 80% faster and a cut of more than 90% in the time spent creating and maintaining tests.

    Conventional test automation depends on scripts written against fixed element identifiers, page layouts and workflows. When a release changes any of them, tests fail for reasons that have nothing to do with real defects.

    Engineers then spend their time fixing the automation instead of checking the product. The problem gets worse as release cycles shrink from months to weeks or days.

    TestGrid was founded by Harry Rao, its chief executive officer. Alongside his work on the company, Rao held two corporate roles. He was digital solutions lead at The Walt Disney Company in Los Angeles from January 2017 to January 2018, and director of software engineering at CGI in Atlanta from November 2017 to December 2021.

    Rao argues that test suites built from static scripts cannot keep pace as AI becomes part of how software is written and shipped. He wants systems to generate tests from requirements, run them on real devices and browsers, and adjust when the application changes. Human testers would keep the final say on coverage and on what gets released.

    “A test should capture what the software is expected to do, rather than become another artifact engineers have to constantly maintain,” Rao said. “As applications change, AI can absorb more of that maintenance while quality engineers concentrate on coverage, risk and release decisions.”

    For most of its first decade, TestGrid built more conventional tooling. That included low-code automation for testers without programming backgrounds, a cloud lab of real mobile devices and browsers, and environments designed to meet enterprise security and compliance requirements.

    The platform now covers web, mobile, API, cross-browser, visual and audio testing.

    For most of its first decade, TestGrid built more conventional tooling. That included low-code automation for testers without programming backgrounds, a cloud lab of real mobile devices and browsers, and environments designed to meet enterprise security and compliance requirements.

    In the fourth quarter of 2026, TestGrid launched TestGrid ONE, an expanded version of its earlier platform, TestOS. The company describes it as “the AI operating system that runs quality engineering” and says it combines test infrastructure, automation, AI agents and reporting in one platform.

    TestGrid says CoTester is one of several agents in ONE, with others handling tasks such as root-cause analysis and writing bug descriptions. Customers can run it in a dedicated cloud, on their own servers or in a hybrid setup.

    The company says it has also extended CoTester to platforms including ServiceNow, Salesforce, SAP, Microsoft Dynamics, Zoho and NetSuite.

    TestGrid says it has been largely bootstrapped, running on customer revenue while several competitors raised large venture rounds. It took a seed round in its early years and later a pre-Series A round.

    If agents take over writing and repairing tests, quality engineers would spend less time on scripts and more on deciding what to cover. They would also review what the agent produced and judge whether a failure is a genuine release risk.

    TestGrid’s design keeps a human approver in the loop. That matters because mistakes introduced by an unsupervised agent can be hard to trace.

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