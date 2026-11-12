Techurate: Reimagining Banking Technology Through AI, Automation and Shared Technology Platforms

Techurate is driving the future of banking through shared technology platforms, AI-powered innovation and scalable digital solutions that help banks reduce costs, modernise operations and accelerate growth.

The banking industry is at a pivotal point in its digital evolution. As financial institutions navigate changing customer expectations, increasing competition, regulatory complexities and rapid technological advancements, the need for modern, intelligent and scalable technology has become more important than ever.

For Bengaluru-based Techurate, this transformation presents an opportunity to rethink not just the technology banks use, but how they access, build and leverage it.

Founded in 2015 by Harshavardhan Pusala, Techurate has grown into a global banking technology company, working with over 30 banks across more than 20 countries. With experience across diverse international banking markets, the company focuses on helping financial institutions modernise their technology infrastructure through digital banking, branch automation, agency banking, AI, analytics and other banking technology solutions.

An important part of Techurate's vision is the belief that the future of banking technology should be built around greater collaboration and shared technology platforms, rather than every bank independently developing and maintaining similar technology infrastructure.

Why Banks Need to Move Towards Shared Technology

Traditionally, banks have followed an independent technology ownership model. Each institution invests in its own infrastructure, develops individual platforms and maintains separate systems, often to address challenges that are common across the banking industry.

While this approach has provided banks with individual control, it has also resulted in significant duplication of technology investments, higher development and maintenance costs, fragmented systems and slower innovation cycles.

Techurate believes this model needs to evolve.

"One of the shifts we would like to see in the banking industry is a move towards shared technology. Banks do not necessarily need to independently build every technology capability. Many of the challenges they face are common, and there is an opportunity to address these through shared platforms and infrastructure. This can help banks reduce duplication, optimise investments and accelerate innovation," says Harshavardhan Pusala, Founder and CEO, Techurate.

The idea is to create technology platforms that can serve multiple financial institutions while allowing each bank to retain its individual identity, customer relationships, business strategy and control over its data.

Instead of every bank spending resources developing similar foundational capabilities, shared technology can allow institutions to leverage common infrastructure and focus their investments on areas that genuinely differentiate their offerings.

This approach could be particularly beneficial for smaller and mid-sized banks that may not have the same technology budgets as larger institutions. Access to shared, scalable platforms can help level the playing field, allowing them to adopt advanced capabilities without bearing the entire cost and complexity of developing them independently.

For the industry, the long-term opportunity is to move from isolated technology investments towards a more connected and collaborative banking ecosystem.

Making Banking More Intelligent Through AI

Alongside shared technology, artificial intelligence is emerging as a major driver of banking transformation. From automating operational processes and improving customer interactions to strengthening fraud detection, risk management and decision-making, AI is creating new possibilities for financial institutions.

However, successful AI adoption requires more than introducing standalone tools. Banks need technology platforms that can integrate intelligence into their existing systems and workflows.

Techurate is addressing this shift through its growing focus on AI-led banking innovation, including its AI-native banking platform, ABX (Alpha Banking Experience).

Unveiled in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in August 2026, ABX represents Techurate's vision of bringing AI and intelligent capabilities into the banking ecosystem. Its architecture is designed to enable banks to adopt intelligent capabilities across banking experiences and operations while allowing progressive modernisation of their existing infrastructure.

The platform also reflects the company's broader philosophy of creating adaptable technology foundations that can evolve with the needs of financial institutions.

Building Technology Around the Real Needs of Banks

Having worked with financial institutions across more than 20 countries, Techurate understands that banking transformation is not a one-size-fits-all process.

Banks operate in different regulatory environments, have varying levels of digital maturity and face unique infrastructure challenges. In several emerging markets, particularly across Africa, financial institutions are also focused on extending banking access, improving operational efficiency and modernising legacy systems.

Techurate's experience across digital banking, branch automation, agency banking and technology integration enables it to address these varied requirements.

The company's approach is centred on helping banks modernise progressively, integrate new capabilities with existing infrastructure and adopt technology aligned with their long-term business objectives.

This is also where the concept of shared technology becomes relevant. Rather than approaching every banking requirement as an entirely independent technology development exercise, Techurate sees value in building reusable, scalable and interoperable capabilities that can benefit multiple institutions.

The Future: From Individual Technology Investments to Collaborative Innovation

The next phase of banking transformation will be shaped by how effectively financial institutions combine AI, automation, modern digital platforms and shared technology infrastructure.

Techurate believes that the banking industry needs to move beyond the traditional mindset that every institution must independently own and develop every technology capability.

"The competitive advantage for banks in the future will not necessarily come from building everything themselves. It will come from how effectively they leverage technology, integrate platforms and create better experiences for their customers. Shared technology can provide the foundation, while each bank can focus on what makes its business unique," says Harshavardhan.

For Techurate, this represents an important opportunity to contribute to a more efficient and collaborative banking industry. Through its technology solutions and its AI-native platform ABX, the company aims to help financial institutions adopt technology more strategically and prepare for the next generation of banking.

Ultimately, the future of banking technology may not be about every bank building its own ecosystem independently, but about creating shared foundations that enable the entire industry to innovate faster.