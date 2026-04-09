Technology in Education: From Infrastructure to Imagination

Education and technology have long been cast as uneasy companions, even as rivals. One associated with depth, reflection and human interaction, the other with speed, efficiency and scale.

Education and technology have long been cast as uneasy companions, even as rivals. One associated with depth, reflection and human interaction, the other with speed, efficiency and scale. Yet this framing no longer holds. Increasingly, educators and policymakers recognise that technology has not only enabled education to scale but has also begun to shape how learning itself is experienced, delivered and evaluated, especially within higher education in India and technology-enabled management education. A recent project, Stories Advancing Technology in Higher Education Institutions (SATHI*), explored this evolving relationship through semi-structured interviews with institution builders, students, policymakers, educators and technology providers across India, contributing to discussions in digital learning environments and innovation in management education. What emerged was not a singular narrative of progress, but a layered and often ambivalent account of how technology is being absorbed into the educational ecosystem, particularly in PGDM programmes and communication-focused management education.

The first insight is the sheer complexity of technology’s role. It spans a spectrum, from technology-aided education, where digital tools support existing pedagogical structures, to technology-mediated education, where content delivery, interaction and assessment are designed through platforms. Across stakeholders, one point was clear: technology is no longer optional. As one institutional leader noted, “The question is no longer whether we will use technology, but how thoughtfully we will integrate it.” Yet this inevitability coexists with unease. Educators acknowledged expanded reach but questioned depth. “I can reach more students than I ever could before, but I am not sure I am reaching them more deeply,” one faculty member observed, highlighting challenges in student engagement in digital classrooms and learning outcomes in management education.

Students and technology providers offered equally nuanced perspectives. Learners valued flexibility and access, yet spoke of fragmentation. “Everything is available, but nothing stays,” as one student put it, pointing to the challenges of attention and retention in AI-driven digital learning environments and online education platforms. Technology providers highlighted innovation and personalisation, noting that data can reveal how students learn, not just what they learn. Yet even here, there was recognition that technological sophistication does not automatically translate into meaningful learning. The gap between capability and impact remains significant.

Institution builders and policymakers brought the question of equity to the forefront. While technology has expanded access, it has also exposed structural divides in connectivity, device availability and digital literacy. “Technology can democratise education, but only if the conditions for access are also democratised,” one policymaker remarked. This makes the question not one of adoption, but of alignment. How does technology align with pedagogical intent? How does it

support inquiry, reflection and dialogue rather than substitute them? These are critical considerations in communication-focused PGDM programmes and strategic management education.

What emerges from these perspectives is the need to move beyond infrastructure to imagination. Much of the current discourse focuses on platforms and tools. These are necessary, but not sufficient. The deeper opportunity lies in rethinking education itself, using technology to enable new forms of collaboration, peer learning and interdisciplinary engagement. At the same time, there is a need to guard against performative integration. As one educator noted, “Sometimes we use technology because we feel we should, not because it adds value.” A more reflective approach is required, one that places educators at the centre of design and builds continuous feedback into the system, aligning with principles of effective teaching practices in higher education and learning design in PGDM programmes.

The SATHI project ultimately reveals that there is no single story of technology in education. It is experienced differently across stakeholders and contexts. Yet much of the conversation continues to be driven by metrics rather than meaning. There is a need to complement data with narrative, to foreground lived experiences alongside outcomes. Strategic communication in education has a critical role to play here. By documenting and sharing these diverse journeys, it can help build a community of like-minded practitioners grounded in shared inquiry, reinforcing the importance of communications and storytelling in management education. If technology is to truly deepen the impact of education, it must be accompanied by more storytelling, stories that surface complexity, invite participation and enable collective learning.

*SATHI is a joint project from MICA and Digii*

(This article is written by Prof Ruchi Tewari, Chaitanya Nawathe, Suryansha Rawat)

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

