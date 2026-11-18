Dubai, UAE: Techbooze Petroleum has announced a major expansion into the Gulf region and plans to invest USD 450 million from 2027 to 2031, particularly concentrating on Iraq and Saudi Arabia

This strategy will emphasize the development of business potential in trading, oil storage, logistics services, and supply chain management. At the same time, the company plans to seek partnership opportunities to further enhance its capabilities in the Gulf region.

This decision is made by Techbooze Petroleum against the backdrop of its desire to increase its geographic presence in addition to its activities in the UK, India, and the United Arab Emirates. The company’s next investment phase will allow Techbooze Petroleum to take root in markets which are essential for the oil industry globally.

Investment plans for the business are spread across five years, which allows the company to evaluate the potential of the business as well as plan its growth in line with market conditions, infrastructure needs, and business aspects.

Some of the potential collaboration opportunities include engaging with major energy players in the region, such as Saudi Aramco and SOMO of Iraq. Techbooze Petroleum also has an existing association with Tullow Oil, in which Subhashis Kar holds investments. The company aims to leverage its existing industry relationships and explore new opportunities to strengthen its presence across the Gulf energy sector.

Techbooze Petroleum is also likely to expand into areas other than trading. For instance, investments in the storage and logistics infrastructure can meet operational needs in the petroleum value chain. Collaboration with local businesses can also lead to regional capability building.

The rationale behind choosing Iraq and Saudi Arabia is the significance of these two countries in the international oil market and the current infrastructure development programs they have in place. The Techbooze Petroleum company views these two markets as part of its bigger picture in the Middle East.

“Our USD 450 million investment demonstrates our belief in the economic prospects of Iraq and Saudi Arabia and our intention to stimulate sustainable growth,” Techbooze Petroleum spokesperson explains.

The investment program that is supposed to continue until 2031 is a crucial stage in the company’s regional strategy. Techbooze Petroleum plans to develop lasting business partnerships, to look for infrastructure-based possibilities, and to increase its involvement in the Gulf energy industry.