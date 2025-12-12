FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INSIGHTS

Tata ClassEdge Associates with Enlearning Skill Development Limited to Scale Entrepreneurship and Future Skills Programs in Schools

Tata ClassEdge (TCE) has announced a strategic partnership and equity investment in Enlearning Skill Development Limited (ENpower) to transform K-12 education through entrepreneurship and experiential learning.

Latest News

Prakash Chand

Updated : Dec 12, 2025, 07:10 PM IST

Tata ClassEdge Associates with Enlearning Skill Development Limited to Scale Entrepreneurship and Future Skills Programs in Schools
Mumbai: Tata ClassEdge Limited (TCE), a well-known and reliable company in academic and digital learning solutions in schools in India today declared a strategic partnership with Enlearning Skill Development Limited (ENpower), a main provider of curriculum-based, skills-based experiential learning solutions. Within the framework of this partnership, TCE will make a strategic equity investment in ENpower, which will support a common vision to revolutionize the sphere of education by means of innovations and skill-based learning. This association demonstrates the desire of TCE to promote progressive education programs in the country.

On the partnership, Mr. K.R.S Jamwal, the Executive Director, Tata Industries Limited and Chairman, Tata ClassEdge said, “My congratulations to Tata ClassEdge and ENpower on the partnership because it goes a long way in enhancing what schooling can be in addition to the conventional studies. In the case of the world of tomorrow of AI and Robotics and the way learning will change, the concept of integrating life skills, critical thinking and encounter with entrepreneurship in the school program is becoming more and more important.”

Transforming School Learning 

The alliance brings together ENpower’s expertise in practical, entrepreneurship-led learning with TCE’s strong presence in school education to create meaningful and impactful solutions for K–12 learners. The joint effort will focus on enhancing classroom engagement, fostering creativity, and building critical skills that connect academics to real-world applications. 

Sharing his perspective on the collaboration, Mr. Sushil Mungekar, Promoter and Director of ENpower, said, “Partnering with Tata ClassEdge is a significant milestone for us. It strengthens our ability to innovate and offer a comprehensive skill-learning ecosystem to Indian schools that makes learning engaging, experiential and empowering for every student and prepares them for the future.” 

Through this initiative, ENpower will work closely with TCE to align its programmes with educational practices and quality benchmarks. Both organisations share a common goal of empowering schools and educators with tools and resources that make learning more interactive, inclusive, and future-ready. 

Adding further, Mr. Tarun Bhojwani, CEO of Tata ClassEdge, said, “Education today needs to go beyond textbooks and exams. Our strategic stake in ENpower reflects our confidence in their vision and their ability to deliver forward-thinking learning approaches at scale. Together, we aim to create meaningful learning experiences that equip students with practical skills and confidence to thrive in a rapidly changing world.” 

Areas of Collaborative Focus

The collaboration will enable change across several critical dimensions of learning, skilling and employability: 

  • Experiential Learning Programs: Develop and implement skill-based modules that integrate seamlessly with school curricula. 
  • Teacher Enablement: Provide training and resources to educators for effective delivery of the learning modules. 
  • Student Engagement: Create platforms and initiatives that encourage creativity, problem-solving, and entrepreneurship among school students. 

Reflecting on the broader impact, Mr. Arvind Narayanan, Co-Promoter and Director of ENpower, commented, “This collaboration is about creating opportunities for learners to think critically and creatively. We are excited to work with Tata ClassEdge to scale skill programs across schools nationwide.” 

By strengthening the ecosystem for skill development in schools, this initiative ensures that learners receive practical exposure alongside academic learning. Working together, ENpower and TCE are committed to shaping confident, capable, and future-ready individuals.

About the Organisations: 

Tata ClassEdge Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Industries Limited, ensures seamless adoption of its academic solutions, making the transition to digital teaching and learning effortless for schools. Backed by the Tata Group's enduring commitment to education, the company’s innovations in pedagogy, technology, and content create engaging, meaningful, and impactful learning experiences for students nationwide.

Enlearning Skill Development Limited (ENpower), an ed-tech company built by professionals turned entrepreneurs, has built a comprehensive, experiential and gamified learning ecosystem enabling schools, educators, corporate partners and government to come on a common platform to nurture 21st Century Life Skills, entrepreneurial skills, tech skills of the future and design thinking among school children. The company has been on a mission of empowering today’s children to be change drivers of the future who strive to better their lives and world around them.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
