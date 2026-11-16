TATA AIG Maternity Cover: Delivery, Newborn Care and First-Year Vaccination Benefits

TATA AIG’s maternity health insurance offers financial protection for delivery expenses, pregnancy complications, newborn care and first-year vaccinations, helping couples manage parenthood-related medical costs with confidence.

Parenthood is an exciting and transformative experience for many couples in India. With rising healthcare costs, delivery, prenatal care and postnatal care can lead to substantial out-of-pocket expenses.

For this reason, many couples prefer health insurance plans with maternity coverage. The plan lets them enjoy their parenthood journey without worrying about hefty hospital bills. With the TATA AIG health insurance plan with maternity benefits, you will get robust financial protection for deliveries, newborn care, and first-year vaccinations.

Reasons to Purchase TATA AIG Maternity Insurance Plan

Here are some common reasons to buy TATA AIG health insurance with maternity coverage:

● Mitigating Medical Inflation: Whether normal or C-section delivery, hospitalisation, diagnostic and surgical fees rise each year. With a maternity insurance policy, you can manage these expenses easily without draining your savings.

● Support for Complications and Emergencies: Unexpected maternal complications require specialised treatment, which the plan covers. The plan also covers delivery complications.

● Access to Cashless Treatment: With the "Cashless Everywhere" initiative, you can enjoy cashless treatment in any hospital of your choice. You just need to inform TATA AIG 48

hours before your planned admission and, in an emergency, within 24 hours of admission.

What Does TATA AIG Health Insurance with Maternity Benefits Cover?

TATA AIG health insurance plan with maternity coverage will take care of key medical expenses from hospital admission through your child's early growth:

● Sum Insured: TATA AIG’s maternity insurance plan covers hospital and delivery expenses for both normal and C-section deliveries. Coverage offers up to ₹1,00,000 for a boy child and up to ₹1,20,000 for a girl child.

● First-year vaccinations: The plan also covers your baby’s routine vaccinations during the first 12 months, up to ₹10,000 for a boy child and ₹15,000 for a girl child.

● Delivery Complications Cover: Under the plan, you will also get financial support if unexpected medical emergencies happen during childbirth. It helps cover urgent, medically necessary care up to ₹25,000.

How to Buy TATA AIG Health Insurance with Maternity Coverage?

Buying a TATA AIG health insurance plan with maternity coverage is straightforward. Here are the steps you need to follow:

● Step 1: Go to the official TATA AIG website and click on the “Personal” tab to choose the “Health Insurance” option.

● Step 2: Select the family members to be covered, such as yourself and your spouse, and click “Get Plan”.

● Step 3: Enter personal details, including your date of birth, mobile number, email address, and PIN code, then click “See Plan”.

● Step 4: Review the available plans and pick a policy that offers maternity benefits, newborn care, and vaccination support.

● Step 5: Choose your preferred sum insured and policy tenure, keeping in mind the required waiting period for maternity cover.

● Step 6: Check the premium breakup, complete the online payment, and receive your digital policy documents instantly.

Prepare for Delivery Expenses and Newborn Care with TATA AIG Maternity Insurance Plan

With the TATA AIG health insurance plan with maternity coverage, you ensure quality care for both mother and child. From delivery expenses to the baby's first vaccinations, access to 15,000+ network hospitals nationwide lets you focus on enjoying every moment with your newborn. Secure your parenthood journey with TATA AIG's customised health insurance plan with maternity cover!

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