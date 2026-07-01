Tarun Raj Arora: An Entrepreneur Behind the Bigg Boss 20 Speculation*

Even when speculations were rife regarding his alleged association with the show, Tarun Raj Arora took a unique stance by discussing the concept of entrepreneurship rather than adding a piece to the ongoing speculations. In his recent Instagram story, the businessman said,

"some people run behind lights. I like building things which shine even without any light. Entrepreneurship has always been my stage."

Instead of getting into the midst of the speculations, Arora's latest post reinforced a story which has been following him for all these years in terms of his entrepreneurship and writings. Those aware of his professional career would recognize his philosophy through this post as it is in line with what he has been preaching for all these years.

Over the past two decades, Arora has gained an entrepreneurial experience in several industries including the elevator industry. In addition to that, he has authored the bestselling book in Hindi language called "Haar Ke Us Paar". In addition to this, he delivered a TEDx talk entitled, "How Do Your Failures Define Your Future?" The talk was delivered at Raj Bhawan (Governor's House), Dehradun, Uttarakhand and also saw a presence of then Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar and Ayurveda and naturopathy expert Acharya Manish. As per the sources privy to the development, Tarun Raj Arora has already started working on his next book which would focus on the inspiring journeys and life experiences of India's bureaucrats in a storytelling fashion.

Apart from his entrepreneurial ventures, Tarun Raj Arora has the distinction of being the father of Bal Sant Abhinav Arora who was recently felicitated as India's youngest spiritual orator by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

In other words, it could be safely said that it is the wider fame of Tarun Raj Arora as an entrepreneur, author and a figure of public discourse which has given rise to discussions regarding his association with the show. Unlike the personalities who have earned their fame through the entertainment sector, it seems that Tarun Raj Arora has earned his public identity through business and writings.

As the Bigg Boss 20 is scheduled to go on air soon, speculations regarding its contestants' list is bound to increase. While it remains to be seen if Arora gets a chance in this show or not, one thing is already apparent that the discussions related to him as a potential contestant has started creating an image of him as an entrepreneur.

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