Surat-based LOADMATE Launches 15 crore Retirement Corpus for Employees

Surat-based LOADMATE has come up with 15crore of retirement corpus for its employees, and such an initiative will be most likely unique in the manufacturing industry, where such long-term benefit schemes are not very popular.

The crane, hoist, and other equipment-handling systems manufacturing company is more than thirty years old and sells machinery to the Indian and foreign industries. Although it is more familiar in the field of engineering, its most recent news release is that it is increasingly concerned with employee welfare, too.

The corpus, as perceived by individuals familiar with the development, is meant to take care of the employees once they are no longer in the workforce and accelerate the financial foundation of the employees towards their retirement period. Many industrial arrangements tend to have a bare-minimum approach to retirement planning; initiatives of this nature are not very common.

In sectors like manufacturing, where a large part of the workforce is involved in technical and shop-floor roles, long-term financial planning does not always receive the same level of attention as it does in corporate environments. That, however, is starting to change as companies look at retention more seriously.

The timing of the move is also interesting. Many manufacturing companies have been dealing with a familiar problem, experienced workers leaving after a few years. In industries that depend on skilled handling of machines, replacing that experience is not easy. It takes time to train people, and even longer for them to get comfortable with real shop-floor conditions.

At LOADMATE, a section of the workforce has been with the company for many years. This kind of continuity is often seen in engineering-focused organisations, where knowledge builds gradually over time. Employees who have worked across multiple projects tend to carry practical understanding that cannot be easily replaced.

That makes it more than just an HR concern.

Manish Agarwal, CEO of LOADMATE, said the idea behind the corpus was to look beyond short-term incentives. “In manufacturing, people spend a large part of their careers building skills and contributing to the company’s growth. We felt it was important to create something that supports them even after their working years,” he said.

The company’s growth over the years has been closely tied to its presence in the lifting equipment market. LOADMATE supplies cranes, electric chain hoists and other systems used in industries where reliability is essential. Its products are used in manufacturing plants, engineering units and infrastructure projects, both in India and in international markets.

As the company has grown, the need for a stable team has become more visible. In manufacturing, scaling up is not just about adding machines or increasing output. It also depends on people who understand the work and can handle it consistently over time. Moves like this are starting to reflect that thinking.

Similar steps are still rare, but they are starting to show up in parts of the sector, especially among companies that are trying to hold on to experienced teams.

There are early signs that expectations are changing, especially among younger workers. Salary still matters, but so does a sense of stability. In some cases, people are willing to stay longer with companies that offer a clearer sense of security.

Against that backdrop, a retirement corpus of this size is not something you hear about often in manufacturing. Most companies in the sector still keep benefits fairly basic.

Whether others follow this approach is not clear yet. But moves like this do suggest that some companies are starting to think a little differently about how they build and retain their teams.