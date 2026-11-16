Sunil Singh Launches VOLANS HQ to Help Early-Stage Startups Become Enterprise-Ready Through Compliance and SIEM Capability Funding

Start-up venture provides $100,000 in compliance and cyber-security capability without any money down from founders.

In an effort to solve one of the most pressing problems facing B2B start-ups at their early stages of development, Sunil Singh, entrepreneur and cyber security expert, has created VOLANS HQ - a Compliance + SIEM Capability Fund that assists start-ups in meeting enterprise security and compliance needs without having to make immediate financial commitments from their budget.

The unique selling point of VOLANS HQ includes the provision of up to $100,000 in compliance and cyber security capability in the first year of operation without any money down from founders. In return, VOLANS HQ takes equity in the business based on its valuation with specific terms negotiated and agreed upon ahead of time.

The initiative is backed by Securium Group, supported by its CERT-In empanelled cybersecurity capabilities, bringing enterprise-grade security expertise and implementation support to participating startups.

The fund mainly focuses on start-up B2B companies having a minimum of $5,000 monthly recurring revenue (MRR) that have to meet compliance demands from enterprise customers, investors, and business partners. Compliance may require security assessments, compliance frameworks, SIEM, and enterprise level cybersecurity controls. For the majority of new businesses, meeting such expectations may be costly and challenging and may delay business growth and partnership with enterprises.

VOLANS HQ tries to fill this gap by developing a well-thought-out four-stage process.

Firstly, it is an application where a start-up shares its business information, MRR, and compliance demands shared by prospective clients. Secondly, there is scope and terms assessment where compliance frameworks are aligned with the products of the start-up and equity terms are negotiated according to its valuation.

In the execution stage, Securium's team undertakes the agreed compliance and cybersecurity programme, with a target of making the startup compliance-ready within 60 days. The final stage focuses on helping founders demonstrate their security posture through documented evidence, enabling them to respond more confidently to enterprise security questionnaires and investor due diligence.

According to Sunil Singh, the initiative emerges from his experience of working with growing businesses and observing how promising startups lose enterprise opportunities because they lack the necessary security and compliance infrastructure.

"For eight years, I've watched great B2B founders lose enterprise deals, not because their product was bad, but because nothing enterprise-grade stood behind it. VOLANS HQ exists so that never happens to you," Singh said.

About Sunil Singh

Sunil Singh is an entrepreneur and cybersecurity industry professional with eight years of experience in enterprise security. He is the Founder of VOLANS HQ and Securium Group and has been involved in building five companies and serving more than 500 startups through cybersecurity and enterprise technology initiatives.

Sunil Singh's contributions to the cybersecurity and enterprise technology ecosystem have also earned him recognition in Forbes India’s August Edition, where he was featured among “Individuals Who Achieved the Extraordinary in Their Fields.” This recognition further highlights his entrepreneurial journey and contributions to the industry.

His work focuses on helping businesses strengthen their cybersecurity infrastructure, meet compliance expectations, and build the trust required to operate in enterprise environments.

He is associated with the broader Securium Group ecosystem, which includes Securium Solutions Private Limited, a CERT-In empanelled cybersecurity company. Neha Singh, Co-Founder of Securium Solutions Private Limited, also plays a leadership role in the organisation.

With VOLANS HQ, Singh aims to make enterprise-grade compliance and security capabilities more accessible to emerging businesses, helping founders concentrate on innovation, customer acquisition, and sustainable growth while addressing the security expectations of larger markets.