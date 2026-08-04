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Studio 145 Reaches 100 Hospitality Projects, Reflecting Faisal Shareef Khan's Vision for India's Evolving Venue Industry

Its portfolio includes projects such as Udman Square by FNP, Aarunya by Tivoli Convention, The Omnia Convention by Tivoli and Vione Signature, each reflecting the firm’s growing presence in India’s hospitality and celebration design sector.

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Prakash Chand

Updated : Aug 04, 2026, 03:53 PM IST

Studio 145 Reaches 100 Hospitality Projects, Reflecting Faisal Shareef Khan's Vision for India's Evolving Venue Industry
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In four short years, Studio 145 has achieved a major milestone – over 100 hospitality and celebration projects across North India. The firm has expanded from its initial of 2 people to 20+ members since its inception in 2022, providing luxury banquet venues, destination celebration spaces, and hospitality projects in Delhi NCR, Agra, Kanpur, Gwalior, Ahmedabad and other developing markets. 

Behind this growth is Founder & CEO Faisal Shareef Khan, who has spent over fifteen years designing hospitality and celebration environments. Having worked on luxury banquet venues, destination wedding spaces and hospitality developments across North India, Khan has witnessed first-hand how the business of building venues has changed, and why he believes the industry is entering a defining phase. 

“The conversation around venues has changed completely,” says Khan. “For years, most banquet halls competed on location, capacity and pricing. Today, people remember the venue itself. Families actively seek out spaces that offer a distinct experience, and that changes how these businesses are built.” 

According to Khan, one of the biggest misconceptions in the industry is that design is simply about aesthetics. 

“The highest-performing venues are rarely the largest,” he explains. “They are the ones where every decision, from arrival and circulation to lighting, landscaping and guest experience, has been thought through. Good design doesn’t just improve the look of a venue; it improves how the business performs.” 

He believes the industry is gradually moving away from viewing banquet venues as standalone real estate assets and towards recognising them as hospitality brands. Every wedding introduces a venue to hundreds of prospective customers, making each celebration an opportunity to strengthen reputation, generate referrals and build long-term brand value. 

“People don’t recommend venues because they have the biggest banquet hall,” Khan says. “They recommend places that leave an impression. That’s where design begins to influence commercial success.” 

The shift is also attracting a different kind of investor. As demand for premium celebration spaces continues to grow, more developers are beginning to view standalone venues as specialised hospitality assets rather than conventional commercial developments. 

Delhi NCR has led much of this evolution, but Khan believes the next chapter will be written elsewhere. “Cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad and several Tier-2 markets already have the spending power and the aspiration,” he says. “What many of them still lack is purpose-built celebration infrastructure. The demand is already there. The opportunity is to create venues people choose for the experience, not simply because they’re available.” 

For Khan, crossing the 100-project mark is less about the number itself and more about what it represents. “It’s a reminder of how much this industry has evolved in a relatively short period,” he says. “The future won’t belong to venues that simply offer more space. It will belong to venues with a clear identity, places people remember, return to and recommend.” 

As Studio 145 prepares for its next phase of growth, the milestone reflects more than the firm’s journey. It also highlights the emergence of a new generation of hospitality and celebration venues, where design is no longer viewed as a finishing touch, but as a strategic advantage that shapes both customer experience and long-term business value. 

 

 

 

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