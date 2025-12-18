At RCSM 2025, Damodhara Reddy Palavali proposed AI TrustOps, a framework using AI and Zero Trust for autonomous global cybersecurity.

We live in a world that is connected by computer systems and services that are accessed through the internet. The people who make sure these systems are safe and working properly are usually not well-known. One person who does this kind of work is Damodhara Reddy Palavali, a global technology professional. Damodhara Reddy Palavali helps keep websites and services running smoothly, and these are used by millions of people.

When Damodhara Reddy Palavali was asked to give a talk at the IEEE International Conference on Challenges, in Security and Management, which is also known as RCSM 2025, on December 6, he did not just show up with a bunch of slides to click through. He has been doing this work for than ten years. He is very skilled at designing, creating, and implementing systems that can operate independently. He does this for government systems and for big companies with a lot of different parts. He makes sure these systems are strong and can defend themselves. He works on government platforms and large-scale ecosystems of enterprise architecture.

Palavali is one of the people who work with microservices. He also works with Zero Trust and cloud security. He helps big systems get modernized.

Palavali has helped change how government agencies and big companies like Fortune-100 organizations build their platforms. These platforms have to work when they're under a lot of pressure and need to be secure all the time. Palavali has contributed to making this happen for microservices, cloud security, and large-scale system modernization.

His talk is about something very important for the future of secure systems. This is because more and more things are going digital. The future of systems is a big issue now that digital transformation is happening all the time. His talk addresses this issue of systems.

We need to make systems that can see when something is not safe and do something about it.

We have to create platforms that can think about risks and act on their own to prevent things from happening at the same time they are happening.

This way, the platforms can avoid failures in time and keep everything running smoothly. The platforms should be able to look at the risk and make a decision to stop something from happening, so we do not have to wait until it is too late.

We are talking about platforms that can perceive risk-conscious and act automatically to prevent failures.

During his talk at RCSM 2025, Palavali talked about something called AI TrustOps. This is a way of doing things that brings together behavior-driven AI, automation that can think for itself, and Zero Trust. These things work together in a circle where the system observes what is happening and checks to make sure everything is okay. Then does something about it. The AI TrustOps system can deal with things that're not normal, make new rules as it needs to, and fix itself when things get really busy, with work. This means the system does not have to wait until something bad happens or until it gets too slow. The AI TrustOps system can just keep working. Take care of any problems that come up.

His message was very clear and powerful to practitioners and researchers:

Security is not something we have rules for, for it is a system that has to be alive. This system has to think for itself, it has to act when something's wrong, and it has to evolve.

Rethinking Security for an Autonomous Future

A new study shows that than 80 percent of security breaches that happen with cloud-native systems are not caused by fancy hacking methods. They are actually caused by mistakes in the way the native systems are set up, problems with user identities, and taking too long to find out about the breaches on the cloud-native systems.

Palavalis talk directly addresses this gap. The talk that Palavali gives is really about this gap that we have. Palavali’s talk is important because it talks about the things that are missing, and that is what we need to know about. The main thing that Palavali’s talk is about is this gap.

Five years ago, things were pretty straightforward. Now we are. Working in a world where microservices are changing all the time, and where artificial intelligence agents are making decisions on the spot.

Microservices are really transforming by the minute. Artificial intelligence agents are making decisions.

We cannot just use rules to protect things that are always changing.

We need to have systems that can learn from microservices, respond to what's happening, and evolve with microservices over time. Microservices and artificial intelligence agents are making this necessary.

The man has a lot of experience designing systems for the government that many people rely on, like Medicaid programs in states. He has also worked with people in the money and car businesses. These people are good at finding things that do not seem right, noticing patterns, and predicting problems before they affect ordinary people.

His work is about things like how people behave, how government agencies make decisions, keeping information safe in various ways, and making sure computer systems work quickly. This is what he talked about in his RCSM 2025 presentation. It is based on the work he has done, including things like behavioral biometrics, multimodal security pipelines, and microservices that can handle a lot of work.

A Technologist Committed to Advancing the Global Tech Community

Palavali does engineering work around the world. At the time, he was also known for helping other people and being part of the community.

He writes articles about technology for websites like Hackernoon, DZone, and other places that focus on security.

Palavali wants his writing to make complicated ideas, like microservices, identity systems, and cloud resilience, easier for engineers to understand, no matter how long they have been working as engineers. He writes about microservices, identity systems, and cloud resilience in a way that's simple to understand.

He is really into ideas and likes to help people who are just starting. He goes to these events where people make new things, and he helps them by giving them advice. His coworkers think he is great because he knows how to take ideas and make them work in the real world. He has a lot of experience with computer systems. As an IEEE Senior Member, he talks at IEEE and ACM meetings to help more people understand technology concepts. He does this to help people who are interested in technology learn about things.

A Practical Philosophy Rooted in Real-World Needs

Palavalis engineering philosophy comes from the fact that he has worked with systems where even small issues can have an impact on the entire country.

The thing that Palavali believes in the most is trust when it comes to digital services.

His work with Palavalis engineering philosophy is really about building trust through design that is strong.

Palavalis engineering philosophy is what guides him to make sure that people can trust digital services.

Architecture is really about people. When someone logs in to see their health information or make a financial transaction, they expect the system to work. We are responsible for making sure the system works and keeps working for people.

The man is working on making healthcare exchanges better and safer. He also wants to make sure people can do transactions without worrying about their money. For him, trust is the important thing when it comes to digital stuff that needs to be stable for a long time. He thinks that if people trust the system, then it will be okay in the run. His work is about making digital things reliable, like healthcare exchanges and financial transactions, and trust is the foundation of that.

Looking into the Future: The Future Shift in Secure Digital Infrastructure.

Palavali thinks that the next ten years will be really exciting because companies all over the world will start using Artificial Intelligence solutions and cloud-based solutions a lot more. Palavali believes that the systems of the future can take care of themselves, work well with Artificial Intelligence, and deal with problems as soon as they happen.

His word to the tech audience is straightforward:

“In the next decade, systems won’t wait for human approval. They must make trust decisions instantly. Our job today is to build that future responsibly and intelligently.”