Dr. Arun Sarabhai’s career exemplifies how individual professional networks and Indo-German diaspora ties drive economic integration beyond formal diplomatic treaties.

With the European Union and India heading towards an agreement that many analysts consider to be potentially transformative in terms of economic relations, much of the discussion in the public has been on tariffs, regulatory standards, and strategic alignment between two giant democratic blocks. However, formal diplomacy is seldom a sufficient foundation of international partnerships. Before treaties are ever concluded, relations between institutions, professions and industry tend to start influencing the cooperation in less noticeable forms.

The history of collaboration between Germany and India already exists. The two countries collaborate in various areas over the few decades like scientific research, vocational education, industrial development, and technology partnerships. When faced with the uncertainty of geopolitical instability and global chain shifts, European economies are journeying further into the direction of the democratic allies like India.

Nevertheless, the processes that operate to maintain these relations are not necessarily displayed in the official policy statements. A lot of the real world linkage between the economies is built via professional networks which cross geography and the industry and connect individuals who work across a number of systems simultaneously.

A case in point of such a dynamic is the career of a physician Dr Arun Sarabhai who subsequently shifted to entrepreneurship and international projects between Germany and India.

Dr Arun Sarabhai is an Indian who was born in the family that had already settled in Germany permanently, which makes him the second generation of Indian diaspora in Germany. During his years of operation he has been involved in projects that have linked training institutions, regulated industries and emerging markets in the two economies.

In spite of great achievements of Dr Arun Sarabhai as a self-made entrepreneur, colleagues who have dealt with him have habitually defined his working style as quite low profile. His name, by birth-record, being a simple man by the name of Bobby, known to most of his fellow-colleagues as such, his style is often described as a simple, practical and grounded approach.

In the projects related to his actions, the participants are usually called the members of the ASV Team a name that is designed to underline the teamwork instead of the strict corporate hierarchy.

He has participated in programmes with Dr Arati Sarabhai on professional training and mobility of workforce abroad. These have assisted talented employees, especially those in the health sector, technical sectors and others to link to jobs and training in Germany. The initiatives are said to have influenced the economic outlooks of over a thousand people and their families in the long run.

The personal history of Dr Arun Sarabhai reflects the history of Indo-German professional exchange in general. His parents were part of a previous generation of Indian doctors who made their practice in Germany over the decades after the Second World War. His father, an anaesthesiologist Pramode Verma, established his medical career there when he immigrated to the country in the late 1950s.

Germany had finally become the new home of the family, and Dr Arun Sarabhai spent his childhood there, even during his kindergarten. His upbringing in that cross-cultural setting later affected his professional activity on the international level.

His working networks today spread to various regions in different parts of the world such as Germany, India, the United Arab Emirates and Nepal. The networks have an impact on various sectors, including workforce training and labour mobility, industrial procurement and pharmaceutical sourcing.

Some of the initiatives associated with such efforts include the WinePort which is a project that enables the wine producers in Germany including the publicly owned ones to connect with the growing hospitality sector in India. Although small in terms of size, these endeavours demonstrate how niche markets can establish new business avenues between producers in Europe and the fast developing Asian economies.

Dr Arun Sarabhai has also participated in the dialogue platforms relating to Indo-German Chamber of Commerce (IGCC) in India, where vocational training, workforce development as well as industrial cooperation remain a subject to discussions.

When an enlarged economic relationship following the current trends of the EU and India eventually develops to be the large-scale economic relationship that most policymakers are looking forward to, it will not last long and trade negotiation will not be enough in this context. No less significant will be the networks of teachers, businesspeople and professionals who have over years been quietly making connections between the institutions in both economies.

Diplomatic pacts can establish the guidelines of collaboration. However, the material structure of international relations can take another form, in the enduring efforts of individuals and organisations who cross national boundaries, to establish relationships even before governments document them.