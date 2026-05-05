Stories That Travel”: An Interview with Screenwriter Tova Bracha Swartz

Los Angeles–based screenwriter Tova Bracha Swartz has steadily built a résumé that travels across continents and formats. Her co-written short film “Mother’s Instinct” has screened at LA Shorts International Film Festival, one of the best-known Oscar-qualifying short film events, and at several festivals focused on representation and identity. She has served as script consultant and script supervisor on “Dwindled Ties,” a short recognised at the West Bengal Short Film Festival in India and awarded the Grand Golden Moksha Award at Mokkho International Film Festival. Her scripts have also earned recognition in international competitions, with “Burning Questions” winning the Write LA Shorts competition and other works advancing in Filmmatic’s genre contests. Alongside this, she co-creates a digital comic on Webtoon, contributes to branded content for Netflix Games, screens films for New York’s Big Apple Film Festival, and teaches film and television history at Los Angeles City College.

Los Angeles–based screenwriter Tova Bracha Swartz has steadily built a résumé that travels across continents and formats. Her co-written short film “Mother’s Instinct” has screened at LA Shorts International Film Festival, one of the best-known Oscar-qualifying short film events, and at several festivals focused on representation and identity. She has served as script consultant and script supervisor on “Dwindled Ties,” a short recognised at the West Bengal Short Film Festival in India and awarded the Grand Golden Moksha Award at Mokkho International Film Festival. Her scripts have also earned recognition in international competitions, with “Burning Questions” winning the Write LA Shorts competition and other works advancing in Filmmatic’s genre contests. Alongside this, she co-creates a digital comic on Webtoon, contributes to branded content for Netflix Games, screens films for New York’s Big Apple Film Festival, and teaches film and television history at Los Angeles City College.

What follows is a lightly edited conversation that focuses on how these achievements shape her outlook on global storytelling and the Indian market.

Q: Your co-written short “Mother’s Instinct” has screened at LA Shorts, an Oscar-qualifying festival, and at several international events. How has that cluster of festival selections influenced your career and the way industry professionals perceive your work?

A: Festival selections mainly help by putting the work in front of people who might not have encountered it otherwise. They create a context where programmers, producers and other writers can see what you are trying to do on screen. Beyond that, the most useful part is often the informal conversations that happen around the screenings rather than the laurels themselves.

Q: “Mother’s Instinct” has also appeared at festivals that focus on representation and identity. How intentional are you about positioning your projects within those curatorial spaces, and what does that exposure mean for you as a writer?

A: I am always interested in festivals that take their curatorial positions seriously, whether that is around representation, form, or subject matter. When a festival programmes with clear intent, it often attracts audiences and professionals who are equally engaged. Being part of those conversations is valuable because it shows you how different communities respond to similar themes.

Q: You worked as script consultant and script supervisor on “Dwindled Ties,” which screened at the West Bengal Short Film Festival and then went on to win the Grand Golden Moksha Award at Mokkho International Film Festival. What did you learn from guiding a project that has such a specific Indian and regional context?

A: It was a reminder that story problems are both very local and very universal. You have to respect the nuances of the specific culture and setting, but you also have to pay attention to structure, character and rhythm, which are concerns audiences share everywhere. My role was to ask questions that would help the team clarify what they wanted the film to feel like, not to impose an external template.

Q: “Dwindled Ties” has travelled from India to recognition in other territories, including Africa. How do you assess the potential for short films like this to serve as bridges between markets, particularly between India and other regions?

A: Shorts can be effective calling cards because they are more manageable to programme and watch, especially in festival contexts. When a short performs well across regions, it suggests there might be room for deeper collaboration between the teams involved. I tend to see these projects as test cases: they show what kinds of stories and partnerships might scale up into features, series or other formats.

Q: Your script “Burning Questions” won the Write LA Shorts competition, and other scripts such as “Clean Break” and “Trapped” have advanced in Filmmatic’s contests. How do you view these script competition results in relation to long-term career strategy?

A: Competitions are one element in a larger ecosystem. They can be helpful because they provide feedback, visibility and sometimes introductions, but they are not a substitute for ongoing writing and relationship-building. I treat them as checkpoints that tell me whether certain ideas are resonating with readers outside my immediate circle.

Q: Many Indian producers and platforms are scanning international contests and labs to discover writers. What would you say to Indian companies who are looking at your competition track record as a factor in whether to collaborate?

A: I would say those results are a useful starting point rather than a final verdict. They indicate that readers and judges have responded positively to certain scripts, which is meaningful. But any potential collaboration still comes down to shared goals, communication and a good fit between the material and the market that a company is serving.

Q: You co-created and write “The Misadventures of Tina and Daisy” for Webtoon, a platform known for feeding content into animation and live-action adaptations. How has working in that digital comic format changed the way you approach screenwriting?

A: Writing for a digital comic forces you to think very clearly about pacing and visual reveals. Because readers move through panels in a specific way, you become more conscious of how each beat lands. That awareness translates back into screenwriting, where timing, framing and the rhythm of information are also crucial.

Q: You also wrote for a Netflix Games social media spot for the word puzzle Bonza, collaborating with an animator via an agency. What did that experience teach you about branded content and short-form storytelling for global platforms?

A: The main lesson is that clarity matters even more when the running time is very short. You have to communicate tone, brand identity and a basic narrative in a compressed format. Working with an animator in that context is collaborative in a very immediate way, because each visual choice has to support the central idea without unnecessary detail.

Q: India’s content market is highly convergent, with films, series, digital shorts and games often sharing the same IP. How do your cross-format experiences prepare you for collaborations with Indian producers and OTT platforms?

A: Moving between formats has made me comfortable thinking about stories as ecosystems rather than single products. When you work in film, comics and branded content, you start to see how characters and worlds can be adapted for different audiences and lengths. That mindset is useful in any convergent market, including India, where the same core idea might need to live across multiple platforms.

Q: You screen films for New York’s Big Apple Film Festival. How does that gatekeeping experience inform the way you develop your own projects?

A: Watching submissions in volume teaches you how quickly audiences make decisions about whether to stay with a film. You become more aware of openings, tonal shifts and moments where attention drifts. That experience pushes me to be more disciplined with my own scripts, especially in the early pages.

Q: You also teach film and television history at Los Angeles City College. Does teaching influence your writing and your perspective on new markets like India?

A: Teaching keeps you in dialogue with younger viewers who consume media differently from previous generations. Their questions and viewing habits are a useful reality check on assumptions about what works. It also encourages you to place contemporary projects in a longer historical context, which is helpful when thinking about how stories travel between markets.

Q: Finally, many Indian readers will be encountering your name for the first time. How would you describe the kind of collaborations you are most interested in pursuing with Indian partners?

A: I am interested in collaborations where there is genuine curiosity on both sides about how to tell stories that feel grounded in place but accessible globally. That can mean co-writing, consulting or working in a writers’ room, depending on the project. The key elements for me are clear communication, respect for different working cultures and a shared commitment to developing material that can travel.