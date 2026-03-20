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Star Rights lawyer Shubham Awasthi to represent Centre in Supreme Court; gets big responsibility at CAT Counsel

Advocate Shubham Awasthi has been appointed as Central Government Panel Counsel at the Supreme Court, recognized for his legal expertise.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Mar 20, 2026, 10:28 PM IST

Star Rights lawyer Shubham Awasthi to represent Centre in Supreme Court; gets big responsibility at CAT Counsel
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The Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India, has given important duties to Advocate Shubham Awasthi. He has been appointed as a Panel Counsel to the Central Government before the Supreme Court of India by an official notification under the orders of the President. Moreover, he is also a Senior Panel Counsel to the Principal Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in New Delhi.

The appointments will be made to last three years. The success has been much applauded in his native district, and congratulatory messages have been received on all sides.

Awasthi has a strong academic background. He completed his higher secondary education from Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Kanpur, and went on to pursue his LL.B. and LL.M. degrees from Amity University, Noida. He began his legal career in 2016 after enrolling with the Bar Council.

He is an active member of the Supreme Court Bar Association and the Delhi High Court Bar Association. He has also been appointed as a member of the Legal Aid Committee by the Bar Council of Delhi. Through his legal acumen, dedication, and effective advocacy, Awasthi has established a notable presence at the national level within a relatively short span of time.

Panel counsels selected by the Ministry of Law and Justice are entrusted with representing the Central Government in critical matters before the country’s highest court, underscoring the importance of this appointment.

Notably, Awasthi was recently honoured with the “40 Under 40 Lawyers” award in New Delhi. He has also been appointed as the Deputy Secretary General (India) by the World Humanitarian Drive, London.

Currently, he is actively engaged across multiple government panels and continues to contribute his legal expertise on matters related to national policy.

Speaking on the occasion, Awasthi said, “This is a moment of great pride and responsibility for me. The trust reposed in me by the Government of India is a source of motivation. I will discharge my duties with utmost sincerity, integrity, and commitment, and strive to effectively represent the government before the courts.”

Awasthi’s achievement is not only a testament to his personal dedication and hard work but also serves as an inspiration for young legal professionals across the country.

 

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