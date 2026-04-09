Stablecoin Reserve Concentration reaches 65% on a single exchange: What it means for liquidity

According to CryptoQuant's historical data, Binance is home to the most stablecoin trades and there hit a record high ($47.5 billion total) for both USDC (USD coin) and USDT (Tether). In the last year alone, Binance has accounted for more than 65% of the total amount of centralise exchange reserves for stablecoins (they now have greater than 30% market share). In addition, in just over certain timeframes in 2022, the price of stablecoins on the Binance exchange has experienced extreme volatility (upwards volatility around 30% in 2020 and many downward volatilities) compared to pre-2020 prices.

In fact, the percentage increase in the market capitalization of Binance's share of the USDT and USDC market cap is greater than 31% from one year to another even during times of declining prices across all markets. Overall, this has fundamentally altered our understanding of the market structure of cryptocurrencies and specifically stablecoins and the long-term sustainability of the entire cryptocurrency marketplace as a result of the concentration of stablecoins on Binance’s exchange (which is effectively where all centralise exchanges hold their stablecoins).

The Scale of Stablecoin Concentration

At $47.5 billion in stablecoins holdings, Decentralized Exchange represents roughly 65 percent of the overall market size for Centralized Exchanges; thus dwarfing the collective marketplace size of all other three Centralized Exchanges combined. At present, OKX holds an estimated 9.5 billion dollars (about 13 percent); Coinbase holds roughly 5.9 billion dollars (approximately 8 percent); and, Bybit possesses roughly 4 billion dollars (roughly 6 percent). All three exchanges’ total holdings are shown in this table: Binance holds approximately five times what OKX does; eight times what Coinbase does; and 11.9 greater what Bybit does.

The increase in the amount of USDT on Binance attributed to the increased value of USDT is due to the liquidity provided by USDT. At this time, USDT's balance on Binance is approximately $42.3B (36% increase from last year). USDC has experienced no change in total; $5.2B. Together, these two stablecoins have increased in total reserve by 31%, from last year's balance of $35B.

According to Binance's management, their asset accumulation will be driven by trends in the global economy as a whole. "We are no longer solely reliant on the retail investor," says Richard Teng, the co-CEO of Binance, in a January interview , referring to the large amounts of capital being invested into crypto from traditional funds, utilizing multiple investment methods, "and institutions are now completing in-depth due diligence and developing stablecoin products of their own." Institutional investors are responsible for capital flow towards cryptocurrency in the CryptoQuant definition. Capital is not leaving crypto; instead capital is concentrated in crypto.

Why Stablecoins Concentrate on Single Platforms

Most traders want a facility where they can quickly and easily exchange their stable-value cryptocurrencies (the "stablecoin") into any asset that can be traded. The more stablecoins there are available to trade, the greater are the number of available trading pairs of different types of assets that can be traded, the more participants who may be able to trade, and thus the overall amount of capital available for trading will increase. This creates a self-reinforcing build-up of liquidity in the various market segments.

Additionally, there is a direct correlation between the amount of all types of stablecoin reserves in circulation and the size of spreads between bid and ask prices and slippage when executing trades. Spot-data from January shows how this concentration of liquidity can concurrently impact trading efficiency. For example, during January, Binance processed $409 billion in transactions from increased participation driven by the concentration of liquidity.

Users are clearly using this exchange for more than just executing a basic trade; they are using this exchange as a place to park their capital until the volatility in the market has passed. There was $8.4 billion of stablecoin outflows from the industry during the bear market in late 2025, indicating that capital was fleeing the market in order to preserve value. Throughout this period, Binance has continued to see growth in reserves, which indicates that capital was flowing to Binance because it was perceived as a safe haven in the crypto space. Recently, trading volume has decreased and has hit $2.0 billion outflows, a reduction of 4x from the peak of the correction. Market participants often consider exchanges/ platforms that hold the most capital to have the greatest incentive to protect their users' funds and maintain a level of security and solvency.

Market Stability Implications

Some interesting implications arise from one institution claiming 65% of issued stablecoins, because, on one hand, deep liquidity pools can accommodate sudden increases in market volatility; whereas, on the other hand, when you have a single dominant institution creating stablecoins for use in the market, you minimize price fragmentation across various markets. Furthermore, the concentration of capital at one institution enables that institution to handle large sales without causing successive liquidation events. The current level of operational credibility indicated by Binance, whose staff includes more than 1,500 compliance professionals, as well as the recoveries of $131 billion worth of assets for law enforcement agencies in 2025, illustrates ongoing scalability in the industry.

Although there is the possibility of a monopoly or monopolistic practices, a problem arises with a single entity monopolizing this space because as this exchange has a monopoly, if it were to experience major technical difficulties related to its operation, there would only be a single point of failure associated with that operation. The reliance of the overall marketplace on one exchange could cause the marketplace to become dependant on that one exchange's operational integrity instead of the well-being of their individual businesses, which creates an issue regarding the potential lack of competition and the resulting impact on trading costs and data that indicate that the spreads and costs of trading at Binance are consistently very competitive.

Current evidence suggests that the predominant players still have adequate resilience. Binance continues to demonstrate strong dominance through the past difficult cycles of volatility. Stablecoin balances have grown even during periods of extreme market stress. Regulatory licensing in over 20 countries provides additional comfort regarding operational risk, whereas a global ADGM license obtained in December 2025 adds to the level of institutional regulation and oversight.

Capital Deployment Patterns in 2026

Surprisingly enough, stablecoins totalling $47.5 billion give the crypto world an amount of cash reserves that can be used for investments into higher-risk assets once the market has stabilised. As shown in the chart below, January’s average spot volume for crypto across all exchanges was up approximately 10% when compared to December, providing further evidence that some (or at least some portion) of this cash will quickly become available for use.

Data supporting the increasing usage of crypto by institutions indicates that this accumulation of capital has occurred as a result of an increase in the number of institutional investors who are utilising digital currencies. Over the period between January 2023 and January 2026, the number of institutional buyers on Binance has grown by 97%. Furthermore, the number of corporate treasuries participating in the crypto ecosystem has grown from 1,000 to 2,600 and as of this writing, there are now a total of 1.16 million BTC held by these public companies, along with 5.16 million ETH.

These stablecoins’ compositions further provide insight into their respective owners’ motivations. In particular, the large amount of USDT ($42.3bn vs.$5.2bn USDC) leads one to suspect that a significant number of holders of this stablecoin do not reside in the U.S., while USDC is primarily owned by U.S. regulated institutions. Accordingly, one can conclude that the majority of reserves that Binance is adding may be derived from foreigners due to the fact that the two assets share similar characteristics.

Reading the Reserve Data

At Binance, stablecoins make up 65% of its total trading volume. In terms of stablecoin usage through transfer or trade, this high concentration suggests that users prefer to transact using stablecoins with greater frequency and also that stablecoin networks have incentives built into them over time to encourage usage of stablecoin as well as transaction volume; thus, stablecoins provide an opportunity for liquidity throughout the overall stablecoin industry. The overall decrease in stablecoin outflows from previously being $8.4 billion to only being $2 billion today indicates that there is additional potential to consolidate more capital within the existing stablecoin reserves.

The continued concentration of stablecoin reserves on a single platform (Binance) will also provide an overall economic index representing market sentiment. If the amount of reserves held on Binance decreases, it would be suggestive of a continued rotation of capital out of digital currencies; conversely, if the reserve level increases, then it can be interpreted as capital accumulation and the potential future deployment of that capital. Given the 65% concentration level of stablecoins across Binance, observing the activities of a single platform like Binance provides a very strong representation of a large component of the stablecoin market and overall digital currency market.

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