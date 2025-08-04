SSC acts on student grievances during examinations, promises to act quickly

SSC addressed exam issues by blacklisting a center, providing better pens, and implementing new guidelines for facilities and Aadhaar-linked entry.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has had its share of issues this past week as it is still in the process of carrying out its examinations. More than 1.5 lakh candidates were looting to each and every day 183 centres and 311 computer labs and various problem came about where the students were complaining to the technical glitches and bad facilities in some centres.

The SSC has since answered to such complaints and indicated that the future was going to be better. According to a report by India Today, the Commission is being very proactive in ensuring that the aspirants do not hit any bumps on the road to examination.

This was joined by cases like the case that happened in an exam centre in Delhi where the exam participants were made to wait outside the venue and could not get in on time. The SSC pointed out that the origin of the issue was a third party agency that was running the centre. The Commission, has since blacklisted the venue and has indeed ensured that it will not be used in future exams.

The other question that was raised by the candidates was quality of pens provided in some of the centres. There are complaints by some of them that the pens went off in the middle of the exam disrupting their concentration. To address this SSC has since implemented measures of making available branded and high quality pens in all the venues so that the given scenario is not repeated.

Other technical hitches were depicted at some centres such as time lapse in logging in, poor response with the use of mouse devices and software issues. This was opposed by SSC which had technical experts sent to the afflicted centres. The Commission stated that all systems are now back in the big urban centres and functioning adequately.

Verification by biometrics took so long time and it led to further delays which caused an increment in the time taken before students could be seated. To cover this, the SSC has added more personnel at entry gates so that the process of checking of IDs is fast-tracked and ease the process of seating.

The other complaints included poor sanitation conditions and a lack of drinking water in some of the facilities. The Commission has also introduced some new strict guidelines and it has become compulsory that all the centres should be furnished with clean toilets, safe drinking water and basic hygiene requirements.

This year, the Commission has even introduced Aadhaar-based entry so that the procedure of identity verification becomes more secure. Everything was not running smoothly in the beginning but as SSC pointed out, things are now running smoothly.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the SSC, they are listening. People are acting to take care of real problems. Our major priority is to ensure security of the exam and we need to ensure that the exam procedure is free of fair judgment, free of openness, and without any interference to the aspirants.”

The Commission also advised the candidates to avoid rumours or an unconfirmed information on the social media and refer to the official sources of information at SSC.