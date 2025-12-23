SPPU Inaugurates International Summit on Generative Futuristic Systems

IEEE PuneCon 2025 at SPPU featured Yogiraj Awati’s acclaimed tutorial on deploying large-scale LLM production systems for Generative Futuristic Systems.

The 8th International IEEE PuneCon Conference was held on 12-14 December 2025 at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), and succeeded conclusively with great participation and impact of knowledge exchange to add to the list of prestigious engineering and research conferences in India. The theme of the conference was Generative Futuristic Systems and it received over 2,500 research submissions by renowned institutions across the globe. PuneCon 2025 with less than 14% acceptance rates highlighted the fact that it was reputed as a forerunner in academic excellence and advanced technological development.

Inauguration was conducted by former IIT Delhi Director Raghunath Shevgaonkar and Sarvatra Technologies founder Mandar Agashe was the chief guest thereof. The high-profile guests were Vice-Chancellor Suresh Gosavi and IEEE Pune Chapter Chair Amar Buchade.

A major highlight on the opening day was a series of AI-focused tutorial sessions delivered by domain experts, including Mr. Yogiraj Awati, Mr. Srinath Bhat, Mr. Anirudh Pandit, and Mr. Proyas Bose. These sessions explored emerging AI applications, intelligent systems, and real-world engineering challenges affecting both industry and academia.

Leading the tutorial lineup, Yogiraj Awati, Engineering Manager at Instacart and a recognized expert in AI engineering, delivered a tutorial on “Deploying LLMs in Production”, which drew engagement from more than 200 attendees, among the largest audiences at the conference. Conference organizers noted that the session established a practical benchmark for translating generative AI research into scalable, real-world systems, drawing extensive post-session discussions among attendees. Awati was invited due to his specialized expertise in operationalizing enterprise-grade generative AI systems, a capability that remains rare even among senior AI practitioners globally.

Awati presented advanced engineering principles and production-grade strategies for deploying LLM-based systems at global scale. Drawing from his work at Instacart, including the AI-powered recipe ingestion pipeline and Carebot, an autonomous support agent used by millions of households across North America, he demonstrated practical approaches to scalability,

reliability engineering, latency optimization, and continuous model evaluation. Dr. Omkar Barve, Professor at SPPU, described Awati’s session as “one of the most technically rigorous and practically valuable contributions of the conference,” noting its clarity, depth, and direct relevance to real-world AI deployment challenges.

Reflecting on the rapid evolution of generative technologies, Awati commented, “Deploying LLMs in production is becoming foundational infrastructure for the next era of intelligent systems. Organizations who embrace this shift are not just adopting a new technology, they are positioning themselves to build products and experiences that redefine what’s possible in the age of AI.