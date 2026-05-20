Sport Must Become a Strategic Pillar of Global Development Policy

Why governments and multilateral institutions should fund, measure, and mainstream sport as a serious SDG intervention

In relation to the structure of international development, the importance of sport is still underplayed and viewed only in the context of culture, leisure, or symbol, where even sport receives recognition. This is a mistake. In the modern global world marked by problems like conflicts, growing inequalities, disillusionment among young people, health problems, and environmental degradation, the use of sport becomes one of the most concrete and human-centered tools available to policymakers.

This is not to say that the contribution of sports in development has been ignored; indeed, one can see this in the United Nations’ recognition of 6 April as the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace. However, it is important to note that recognition does not necessarily imply integration. In order for sports to contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals set by the UN, it needs to step out of the shadows of development and into the spotlight.

Importance of Sports

The strategic importance of sports is very high due to their capacity to communicate to people who cannot be reached by any other organization. This is irrespective of geography, language, socio-economic and even politics. The strategic importance of sports is not just a concept but something that has been proven by events that occurred during the 1995 Rugby World Cup, in which the rugby team of South Africa emerged winners. One of the historic moments in the reconciliation process of South Africa was when Nelson Mandela hugged the Springboks.

Even more evidence can be provided to support that forecast. According to the information provided by the article published by the UN Office on Sport for Development and Peace, sports programs have helped to benefit 60 million children in developing countries and countries which faced conflicts. There is also another aspect worth considering, which pertains to the economics of the issue. Research carried out by the Commonwealth Secretariat proved that an expenditure of $1 in youth development in fragile countries through sports brings a return of $3.8.

It is quite likely that such information will be of great interest to finance ministers, planners, UN organizations, development banks, and donors. However, what is important here is not the ability to generate profit from the investment in the development of sports programs. What is important here is the implementation, financing, and monitoring of such programs.

Sports and SDGs implementation

As for SDG number 3 - Good Health and Well-being, it is important to regard sport as preventive infrastructure. Based on calculations made by The Lancet, cited in the original article, the amount of money lost annually by the global economy due to a lack of sport is estimated at $54 billion dollars as direct costs associated with spending on healthcare, and $14 billion additional dollars due to the decrease in labour productivity. Hence, sport becomes an efficient tool to improve people's health conditions.

In relation to SDG 4 — Quality Education, sports need to be incorporated into the educational system to provide an opportunity for cognitive, social, and behavioural development. According to the UNESCO study quoted in the original article, children who are regularly involved in physical exercises exhibit an increase in cognitive performance and concentration by up to 40%. Such sport-in-school programs are widely applied in Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, and Latin America in order to promote better attendance rates, avoid dropouts, and instill discipline, teamwork, and leadership qualities.

In SDG 5, Gender Equality, the field of sports provides a platform for social norm transformation. In light of the growing involvement of women in the Olympics from below 30 percent in 1992 to 49 percent in the Paris 2024 Olympics, gender equality is one of those areas where strategic policies can be seen as successful. Besides the professional sporting sector, there are also other programs that seek to empower girls in marginalized communities, leading to higher enrollment in schools and fewer cases of early marriages, among others. Therefore, gender-based sports policy needs to be adopted in ministries of education, youth, and women empowerment.

In reference to SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities) and 16 (Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions), one of the tools that could be used to promote inclusiveness in communities without strong institutions is sport. Inclusiveness would be promoted when there is equality in access to facilities despite people's social economic backgrounds, ethnicities, genders, and places of residence. In other words, sport is an epitome of equality. Another tool for promoting inclusiveness in communities is the use of sports leagues within such communities as a way of fostering trust among the community members to prevent conflicts. For instance, football leagues have been used in Rwanda to help the country recover from the 1994 genocide.

From recognition to governance

For the sport to achieve its full potential, it is important that there is a shift towards better governance. First, the government needs to mainstream the sport into national development plans, SDG implementation, public health programs, education programs, youth employment programs, and peace building programs. Secondly, multilateral organizations and donors need to create special windows for sport for development programs. Thirdly, the implementation of the sport programs must be tied to measures such as participation numbers, gender equity, completion rates, health benefits, reduction in conflicts, youth employment, and community cohesion.

Fourthly, there is a need for transparency and inclusivity in sport policy making. Mismanaged sports can lead to exclusion, corruption, and discrimination. On the other hand, good governance of the sport will lead to more confidence in institutions.

Strategic pillar of the 2030 Agenda

As the UN Representative of AWWG to UN ECOSOC, the interest that I have in ECOSOC is based on the fact that I believe that sport should no longer be considered as an ancillary activity but rather as a strategic pillar of development policy. The 2030 Agenda requires strategies that are efficient, scalable, inclusive, and able to generate results in all sectors.

The evidence is there. The framework is there. The economics are there. What is lacking is only the political will. It is up to governments, international organizations, non-governmental organizations, and the private sector to adopt sports as a means of sustainable development, not only in theory but also in practice.

The referee has sounded his whistle. It is time for development policy to play its part.

Author note: Mr. Sudheesh Avikkal is a sports entrepreneur and United Nations Representative of the Africana Women’s Working Group to the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).