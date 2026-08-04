Sparsh Verma is the Composer-Orchestrator for India's Regional Cinema and Global Screens

Sparsh Verma is a renowned composer, orchestrator, music producer and arranger, spanning Indian cinema, Chinese animation, international festival films, OTT storytelling, advertising and global digital music listeners. His most recent work has helped reignite his screen music career. On Jindagi Once More, he provided extra music and orchestration for a film under the banner of Dharma Productions, one of India's most influential movie studios. On This Little Piggy Goes to Market, he was the principal composer for an American dark comedy short that won Best Comedy at the Hollywood Just4Shorts Festival, received a special mention at the Feedback Female Film Festival, was selected for the Big Apple Film Festival, and screened at Dances With Films at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

He has also worked on several recent Gujarati films, including Bicharo Bachelor, whose teaser crossed over 2 million views and whose theatrical run lasted 50 days; Chaurangi, where songs he worked on were used in the film's teaser and trailer campaign; and Shubh Mangal Dhamal. These accomplishments add to his growing international recognition through projects such as Ne Zha 2 (The Picture of Li Zu), the record-breaking animated film that grossed over $2.2 billion worldwide; In Broad Daylight, which received 16 Hong Kong Film Awards nominations; the internationally acclaimed Chinese animated film Oh My School!; and The Indian Jam Project, whose orchestral interpretations have collectively crossed over 29 million YouTube views.

Q: The latest credit in Jindagi Once More links you with Dharma Productions, one of India's most prominent film studios. What is the importance of that achievement?

A: It's important because when you're involved with a project like that, you carry the responsibility that comes with working for a studio of that scale. The music has to support the film emotionally while also connecting with a broad audience. I was fortunate to contribute additional music and orchestration to a project that was managed in such a professional environment.

Q: It is also said that Jindagi Once More has crossed INR 50 million at the box office. When your work becomes part of a film with such reach, what does that mean?

A: Audience reach is important because film music ultimately belongs to the viewers. When a film succeeds, the music becomes a shared experience. For me, it's always about serving the story, but it's rewarding when the work reaches audiences beyond the studio and into theatres.

Q: Your score for This Little Piggy Goes to Market received several international recognitions, including Best Comedy at Hollywood Just4Shorts, selection at the Big Apple Film Festival and a Dances With Films premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre. Why is this project special in your career?

A: It's memorable because it was my first opportunity to compose in the dark comedy and satire genre. It required playfulness, precision and restraint. The recognition from international festivals showed that the film connected with audiences and programmers in a completely different market.

Q: The score was also praised for adding playfulness without overpowering the comedy and satire. How significant is that kind of recognition?

A: Whenever the music is appreciated in that way, it's very special. A score should support the film rather than dominate it. If people recognise that balance, I know the music has done its job effectively.

Q: This Little Piggy Goes to Market is also releasing on streaming platforms along with its soundtrack. How does that affect a film score?

A: A soundtrack release allows the music to live beyond the film. Audiences who connected with the score can revisit it independently, while listeners who haven't seen the film may discover it through the music. It gives the work an entirely new life.

Q: Bicharo Bachelor earned over two million teaser views and completed a 50-day theatrical run. What does that kind of visibility mean for your contribution?

A: It shows that the film connected with audiences. When both the promotional campaign and theatrical release receive strong attention, the music becomes part of the audience's first impression of the film, making the contribution even more meaningful.

Q: Songs you worked on were used in the teaser and trailer of Chaurangi, while "Rangayo Re" and "Mari Andar" were released on major streaming platforms. What does that say about the role of your music in the campaign?

A: Music defines a film's identity even before audiences watch it. That's a significant responsibility. The song has to communicate emotion, culture and mood within a very short duration.

Q: One of your biggest international projects was Ne Zha 2, the highest-grossing animated film of all time, earning over $2.2 billion worldwide and selling more than 300 million tickets in China. What does it mean to work as an orchestrator on a film of that scale?

A: It's a tremendous honour. Music for a film of that magnitude has to support action, mythology, emotion and spectacle. I'm proud to have contributed to the orchestration process of such a globally successful film.

Q: Ne Zha 2 also became the first animated film worldwide to cross $2 billion. From an Indian music professional's perspective, what does that international credit represent?

A: It represents being part of a film experienced by a record-breaking global audience. For any composer or orchestrator, contributing to a project of that impact is a remarkable achievement. It also demonstrates how film music today can transcend languages and borders. While creating the film, we never know how large its success will become. Its extraordinary performance was truly the icing on the cake.

Q: You also worked as an orchestrator on In Broad Daylight, which received 16 nominations at the Hong Kong Film Awards and travelled across major festivals. Where does this film fit in your body of work?

A: In Broad Daylight was especially meaningful because it was a serious dramatic film that received strong critical recognition. The music had to remain sensitive to the emotional depth of the story. It was also my debut with Wan as an orchestrator, making it a particularly memorable project.

Q: The film also travelled to major international festivals, including the New York Asian Film Festival, Shanghai International Film Festival and Tokyo International Film Festival. What did that journey mean to you?

A: It meant the film became part of an international conversation. As a project travels through major festivals, every department contributes to its success. I'm grateful to have been part of that journey.

Q: Your work on Oh My School! became another major Chinese animated project, earning over $52 million worldwide and receiving honours at several festivals. Why is this project significant?

A: Animation demands a very active musical language. Oh My School! was full of energy, humour and emotion, and the orchestration had to reflect that. Seeing it succeed both commercially and at festivals made the experience even more rewarding.

Q: You were also a music producer and arranger on Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, which won National Film Awards and Filmfare Awards for its music. What role does that credit play in your Indian film career?

A: Brahmastra was a large-scale Indian production with an incredibly imaginative musical world. It was a major learning experience in music production and arrangement. The project required emotional sensitivity while matching the film's grand scale. It also allowed me to work with traditional Indian instruments alongside orchestral and electronic elements. Recording a full orchestra for an Indian film made it especially memorable.

Q: Brahmastra's music reached audiences across the country and received widespread recognition. What does contributing to such a successful soundtrack mean to you?

A: Music became an essential part of the film's identity. When a soundtrack receives national recognition, everyone involved in creating it shares that sense of pride. I'm grateful to have contributed in my own capacity.

Q: Your first independent feature, Me and You, was recognised at several film festivals and the NFDC Film Bazaar Viewing Room. Why are independent films still important?

A: Independent films often allow for more personal storytelling and musical experimentation. They may not have the scale of commercial cinema, but they can be emotionally powerful. As a composer, they encourage creativity and help you discover your own voice. They've played an important role in my growth because they demand sensitivity, restraint and a deep connection with the story.

Q: Pav Bhaji won multiple short film awards, travelled across festival circuits and later reached audiences digitally. What does that achievement mean to you?

A: It proves that smaller films can still have a lasting impact. Pav Bhaji connected with audiences both through festivals and digital platforms, allowing the music to reach people long after its initial release. That's incredibly satisfying.

Q: Through The Indian Jam Project, your orchestral arrangements have reached over 29 million viewers across more than 1,000 videos. How did that influence your career before your screen credits?

A: The Indian Jam Project helped me understand how orchestration can connect with audiences on a large scale. Reimagining familiar music from different cultural and orchestral perspectives shaped the way I think about arrangements, emotion and audience engagement.

Q: You also wrote and edited music for NTPC's national commercial, which crossed 11 million YouTube views. What is the importance of commercial work?

A: Commercials demand clarity. The music has to communicate purpose, confidence and emotion within a very short duration. It has to be memorable because it reaches an extremely diverse audience.

Q: You also worked on the acclaimed crime thriller Undekhi Season 2. How did OTT storytelling expand your experience?

A: OTT storytelling operates at a completely different pace from films. A series requires musical consistency across episodes while allowing each scene to remain distinct. It taught me the importance of long-form thematic writing and maintaining a strong relationship between music and storytelling throughout an entire season.

Q: What does the diversity of your work across projects like Ne Zha 2, Brahmastra, In Broad Daylight, Oh My School!, Jindagi Once More, This Little Piggy Goes to Market, Bicharo Bachelor and Chaurangi say about your career?

A: It reflects how fortunate I've been to work across different industries, languages and formats. Every project demands a different musical approach, and I've always tried to remain adaptable while staying committed to the story.

Q: Why is orchestration such an integral part of your identity as a screen music professional?

A: Orchestration is the stage where a musical idea truly comes alive. It shapes colour, scale, movement and emotion. I love that creative process because it combines imagination with craftsmanship.

Q: You've recently been invited as an industry member to the Oscar-qualifying LA Shorts International Film Festival. What does that invitation mean to you?

A: It's truly an honour to be invited to LA Shorts. Over the years, I've met many inspiring filmmakers there, and I'm looking forward to discovering new films, meeting talented creators and having meaningful conversations about storytelling, creativity and the role of music in cinema.

Q: Given these recent successes, how do you view this phase of your career?

A: It's the result of many years of work. I'm grateful that these projects are being recognised internationally, but my focus remains on the next score, the next scene and finding new ways to make a meaningful contribution through music.