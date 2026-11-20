Azam Khan’s remarks in Rampur on November 19 were not just an endorsement of alliance discipline. He stated that the Samajwadi Party should offer Congress a fair share, even if it required making a larger sacrifice.

Written by Dr. Shabd Prakash

Azam Khan’s remarks in Rampur on 19 November were more than an endorsement of alliance discipline. Saying the Samajwadi Party should offer Congress an honourable share—even if it meant making a greater sacrifice—he exposed a dilemma Akhilesh Yadav would prefer to settle privately. The question is how much space the SP can concede without surrendering its claim to lead opposition politics.

The contrast within the SP is striking. Iqra Hasan has argued that only Akhilesh can defeat the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and that Congress cannot achieve much independently. SP MP Shiv Pal Singh Patel has questioned Congress’s reported demand, suggesting that anything beyond 50 seats could waste constituencies. Akhilesh, meanwhile, has asked leaders to keep such differences internal. Azam’s call for sacrifice therefore sounds less like a settled party position than an acknowledgement that the alliance cannot survive on the SP’s terms alone.

The Price of an “Honourable” Alliance

The reported figure of 181 seats has become the flashpoint. Akhilesh himself said Congress had sought 181 of the 403 seats, although Congress later dismissed the viral constituency list as fake and declined to disclose its precise demand. The disagreement reflects two competing claims: Congress wants recognition of its renewed relevance, while the SP points to Assembly strength and constituency-level winnability. Azam’s intervention seeks to bridge that gap, but the need for it exposes the strain within the alliance.

The Congress That Vacated the Ground Now Wants It Back

Congress once occupied much of the political space later claimed by regional parties in Uttar Pradesh. From the late 1980s, and especially after the Babri Masjid demolition, significant sections of its former Muslim support base gravitated towards the SP, while the BSP also became an electoral destination. This reflected a search for representation and an effective political force against the BJP. The SP gradually came to regard this consolidation as one of its defining strengths.

A Support Base Is Not a Permanent Inheritance

The SP cannot assume that this support is irrevocable. The 2024 CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey estimated that 77 per cent of Muslim respondents in Uttar Pradesh voted for the SP, 15 per cent for Congress and 5 per cent for the BSP. This confirms the SP’s continued dominance, not a mass departure from it. Yet Congress is rebuilding its independent identity and projecting leaders such as Imran Masood. The SP may command the largest share, but it cannot claim an exclusive deed to that support; some voters may now see Congress as a more viable alternative than the BSP.

Owaisi and Chandrashekhar Add a New Political Pole

The Samajik Parivartan Morcha, formed by Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM and Chandrashekhar Azad’s Azad Samaj Party, adds another complication. Announced on 12 November, it plans to contest all 403 seats, with Azad as its chief ministerial face, and seeks to unite Muslim and Dalit voters. Its strength remains untested, but its proposition is clear: it offers an alternative to parties that have mobilized these communities while deciding their leadership and representation from the top.

Western Uttar Pradesh: Where the Arithmetic Could Turn

The consequences could be significant in western Uttar Pradesh, where Muslim voters influence outcomes in several constituencies. If the SP refuses Congress a share it considers respectable, Congress may contest independently rather than remain a junior partner. That could produce a multi-cornered contest involving the SP, Congress, the Owaisi–Azad front and BJP. It is not inevitable, but Akhilesh cannot ignore the risk. A party that benefited from opposition-vote consolidation could now face the fragmentation it warns others against.

Akhilesh’s Dilemma Is Larger Than Seat-Sharing

Azam Khan understands the cost of allowing negotiations to collapse; Akhilesh understands it too. The SP chief must accommodate Congress enough to preserve the alliance, but not so much that his cadre feels its political ground is being surrendered. He must also contend with a new front challenging the SP’s claim to speak for Muslim and Dalit interests. Every option carries a price: concede more and invite resentment; concede too little and risk dividing the opposition.

The Politics of Sacrifice

Azam’s appeal may be presented as magnanimity, but it exposes a deeper reality. The SP once expected partners and voters to organize themselves around its leadership. Ahead of 2027, it may have to negotiate for the space it once assumed was its own. Akhilesh’s challenge is no longer merely to decide how many seats Congress deserves; it is to prove that the SP remains the natural centre of opposition politics in Uttar Pradesh, as other forces prepare to dispute that claim.



(The author is an Assistant Professor in the Department of History at the University of Delhi. He writes on social and political issues.)

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)