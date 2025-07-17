Solana Price Prediction: Could SOL Hit $500 By Year-End or Will RTX Continue To Outshine?

Solana (SOL) shows strength with a $200 million Upexi boost, potentially reaching $500. However, Remittix (RTX), a real-world payments project, is gaining significant whale attention and poised for greater upside.

Solana price prediction is on everyone’s lips after Upexi secured $200 million to expand its Solana treasury last week. Such a funding round has attracted the attention of investors who are following SOL as it has increased institutional belief in the potential of the network to enable high-speed and low-cost transactions.

In other good news, statistics indicate that sandwich attacks on Solana have declined steeply on a year-to-year basis, which is an indication of the increasing security of the network and the ease of conducting transactions.

With these developments, Solana price prediction scenarios are rapidly evolving as market sentiment shifts toward scalable Layer 1 alternatives like RTX.

Solana Price Prediction: SOL Shows Strength as Upexi Boosts Solana Treasury

SOL currently trades around $168.56, up 8.73% over the past month and 5.13% in the last 24 hours. Over the past week, SOL price currently reflects renewed buying pressure amid broader market stability, which has led to favorable Solana price prediction.

Analysts like Ali Charts suggest Solana is at a critical level. His Solana price prediction is that a weekly close above $170 is expected to ignite the next major bull run and open the gates to $2,000.

Low gas fee crypto networks like Solana are increasingly favored as dApp usage climbs.

RTX Outshines with Whale Support

RTX has drawn significant whale attention this month, with on-chain transactions indicating large buy orders ahead of the upcoming wallet launch.

The market capitalization is about 65 million dollars, which is supported by 1.5 billion RTX tokens in circulation. Industry observers have forecasted further upside as momentum gathers and thus it is a new altcoin to consider in the heavily populated DeFi sector.

Next big altcoin 2025 narratives often highlight its cross-chain capabilities and scalability as key differentiators.

Best Crypto Presale to Buy: Remittix’s Real-World Momentum

Remittix combines real-world utility with innovative features to address a $19 trillion payments market. Its recent wallet reveal demonstrated seamless bank-payouts in 30+ countries, with full launch slated for Q3 2025. This Remittix DeFi project stands out as one of the best crypto presale 2025 opportunities due to its clear roadmap and proven demand.

When compared with legacy networks, Remittix outperforms on speed, cost and user experience. Its ecosystem is designed for global earners and freelancers, leveraging a dual-key security model for robust protection.

Why Remittix Is Gaining Traction

Early access comes with exclusive holder benefits

Deflationary token model long-term holder value

Whales are already loading up on RTX

Momentum is building ahead of wallet launch

Solving a real-world $19T payments problem

Remittix’s utility-first approach and low gas fee crypto performance mark it as a next big altcoin 2025 contender. As wallet testing concludes and Q3 launch nears, now is the time for early stage crypto investment. Secure your position in this best crypto presale to buy and stand a chance to participate in the ongoing $250,000 giveaway.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their presale here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Disclaimer:

This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.