Snoring: More than just a noisy habit? When should you be concerned?

The image shows a doctor in a white coat and a stethoscope, with a smile on their face.

While many families regard snoring as just another nightly disruption, when it comes with pauses in breathing, choking or gasping episodes while sleeping, and daytime fatigue, it may indicate a problem whose impact goes far beyond sleep disorders.

Obstructive Sleep Apnoea (OSA) is one of the sleep-related breathing disorders, where the upper airway becomes partly or fully obstructed during sleep. It leads to oxygen drops in blood, frequent awakening during sleep and cardiovascular system pressure increase. OSA is often overlooked.

In the past few years, there has been increased interest in the relationship between sleep apnoea and cardiovascular diseases. In its scientific statement, American Heart Association states that OSA is especially frequent in patients with such cardiovascular problems as hypertension, heart failure, coronary artery disease, pulmonary hypertension, atrial fibrillation and stroke. Its frequency among patients with cardiovascular diseases is about 40%-80%. The statement recommends screening of OSA in patients with hypertension and recurrent atrial fibrillation resistant to treatment and conducting sleep test for some patients with heart failure with suspected sleep disorders or excessive daytime sleepiness.

Thus, for cardiologists the question about sleep is now not only how do their patients sleep, but also whether the undiagnosed sleep disorder is adding complications to their cardiovascular disease.

Prof. Dr. Babu Ezhumalai, Senior Consultant in Interventional Cardiology, Structural and Endovascular Interventions at MGM Healthcare, Chennai, points out that such linkages keep coming up repeatedly in his clinical practice. “Over my 18 years in cardiology, I have repeatedly encountered patients referred for difficult-to-control hypertension, recurrent atrial fibrillation or heart failure despite receiving optimal cardiac treatment. In several such cases, a detailed clinical history revealed years of loud snoring, witnessed pauses in breathing during sleep and excessive daytime sleepiness that neither the patient nor the family had considered medically important. Sleep studies subsequently confirmed obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA). Once the sleep disorder was recognised and treated alongside the cardiac condition, many experienced better blood pressure control, improved symptoms and fewer recurrences of heart rhythm disturbances. These experiences have reinforced my belief that cardiovascular disease cannot always be managed effectively without identifying and treating underlying sleep disorders.”

Why snoring can be easy to overlook

Loud snoring alone does not necessarily indicate that the person suffers from OSA. However, the combination of snoring and other symptoms can be a reason for seeking medical care. According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, loud snoring, pauses in breathing witnessed by a bed partner, gasping or choking in sleep and excessive daytime sleepiness belong to OSA symptoms.

However, such signs can often become normalized at home. A person may not be aware of the fact that his/her breathing pauses repeatedly during sleep, while snoring may be just a regular nuisance for his/her family members.

As Prof. Dr. Babu Ezhumalai says, “The most common misconception is that snoring is merely an inconvenience or simply a normal part of ageing. In many households it becomes a source of humour rather than concern. While not everyone who snores has obstructive sleep apnoea, loud, habitual snoring, particularly when accompanied by pauses in breathing, choking, gasping, morning headaches or excessive daytime sleepiness, should never be ignored. Both my clinical experience and published research have highlighted the close relationship between untreated OSA and hypertension, atrial fibrillation, heart failure, stroke and an increased risk of sudden cardiac death. Greater public awareness is essential so that families recognise these symptoms as potential warning signs rather than harmless habits.”

The physiological cause for worry lies in the fact that OSA not only disturbs one’s sleep but causes intermittent hypoxia, autonomic instability and repeated fluctuations in intrathoracic pressure.

Who should be more alert?

Some patients require special care since OSA often occurs along with cardiovascular and metabolic conditions.

Patients suffering from obesity, resistant or difficult-to-control hypertension, atrial fibrillation, heart failure, type 2 diabetes, and other cardiovascular risk factors might consider consulting their physician about sleep problems. The AASM suggests that adults with heart failure, high blood pressure, atrial fibrillation, resistant hypertension, type 2 diabetes, and stroke, as well as some patients with obesity and other cardiovascular diseases should be screened for OSA.

Dr Ezhumalai states that this condition is especially pertinent to those patients who have been diagnosed with cardiovascular disease. “Individuals with obesity, resistant hypertension, type 2 diabetes, atrial fibrillation, heart failure, metabolic syndrome or established cardiovascular disease should be particularly alert to the possibility of obstructive sleep apnoea. As an interventional cardiologist specialising in complex coronary interventions and advanced heart failure, these are precisely the patient groups in whom I frequently encounter previously undiagnosed OSA. Symptoms such as loud habitual snoring, witnessed pauses in breathing, choking or gasping during sleep, excessive daytime sleepiness, poor concentration and morning headaches should prompt medical evaluation. Early diagnosis enables timely treatment before irreversible cardiovascular complications develop.”

It is essential to note that snoring does not diagnose OSA in itself. It is necessary to conduct clinical testing as well as, if needed, sleep testing.

Should sleep assessment become part of cardiac care? l

The increasing awareness about OSA has led to a reevant practical issue: should sleep health be assessed in certain cardiovascular patients?

It does not mean that all those who experience occasional snoring should go for sleep study. Professional opinion states otherwise in terms of selecting high-risk patients for assessment.

The AHA recommends screening for OSA in people with resistant or poorly controlled hypertension and recurrent atrial fibrillation. For those with New York Heart Association class II to IV heart failure who are suspected of having sleep-disordered breathing or excessive daytime sleepiness, it suggests sleep study.

According to Dr Ezhumalai, this will mean paying more attention to history of sleeping problems in consultation of cardiology patients. He says: “I believe cardiologists should maintain a low threshold for screening patients with resistant hypertension, recurrent atrial fibrillation, heart failure, poorly controlled diabetes or obesity, particularly when symptoms suggest sleep-disordered breathing. Over the course of my clinical practice and research, I have increasingly recognised that managing cardiovascular disease extends beyond medications and procedures alone. Growing scientific evidence demonstrates that untreated obstructive sleep apnoea can make blood pressure more difficult to control, worsen glycaemic management, contribute to recurrent atrial fibrillation and adversely affect long-term cardiovascular outcomes. Sleep assessment should therefore become an integral part of comprehensive cardiovascular care for appropriately selected patients.”

The emphasis on selected patients is important. Screening is intended to identify people at higher risk rather than suggest that every person who snores has a cardiovascular disorder.

A warning sign worth paying attention to

What may be the most valuable information for family members is the difference between occasional simple snoring and persistent loud snoring with accompanying symptoms.

Those who stop breathing when asleep, wake up choking or gasping for air, feel extremely sleepy throughout the day or suffer from cardiovascular conditions, including resistant hypertension or recurrent atrial fibrillation, should speak to their health care professional about the matter.

As the AASM mentions, the people considered high-risk will need a thorough sleep evaluation procedure that might include an overnight sleep study or a home sleep apnoea test, according to the case.

Dr Ezhumalai, however, has a rather straightforward message to give to all patients: “My message is simple: do not dismiss persistent loud snoring as harmless. While not every snorer has obstructive sleep apnoea, loud snoring accompanied by pauses in breathing, choking, gasping or excessive daytime sleepiness deserves medical evaluation. In many patients, it is the earliest visible sign of a condition that silently increases the risk of hypertension, heart rhythm disorders, stroke, heart failure and sudden cardiac death. Recognising these warning signs early and seeking timely assessment may protect not only a person's sleep but also their cardiovascular health and, in some cases, save a life.”

The broader evidence supports the need to take OSA seriously, particularly among people already at elevated cardiovascular risk. The AHA states that OSA is underrecognized and undertreated in cardiovascular practice; the AASM recommends to identify the symptoms and risk factors and evaluate the high-risk patients.

Summarizing the above, it is essential to note that every snore is not a sign of heart disease. What is important is to recognize habitual, loud snoring – especially when it is associated with breathing pauses, gasping and excessive sleepiness – as a symptom that needs medical attention. For people who have other cardiovascular or metabolic disorders, it is yet another way to preserve their heart's health.

Introduction to Prof. Dr. Babu Ezhumalai: Prof. Dr. Babu Ezhumalai is a Senior Consultant of Interventional Cardiology, Structural and Endovascular Interventions at MGM Healthcare, Chennai, and an Honorary Adjunct Professor at The Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University. Clinical expertise includes complex coronary interventions, structural heart interventions, endovascular interventions and advanced heart failure therapies. At MGM Healthcare, he is one of the Senior Consultants of Interventional Cardiology, Structural and Endovascular Interventions. In TCTAP 2017, held in Seoul, he was presented with the Best Young Scientist Award. The conference proceedings of TCTAP mention Dr. Babu Ezhumalai as the recipient of the fifth TCTAP Best Young Scientist Award.