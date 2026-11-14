SignalHire's H1 2026 data shows Compensation & Benefits searches rose 329.26% and Customer Success searches increased 140.44%, despite an overall 36.62% decline in searches, indicating growing interest in these specialized roles.

SignalHire Data Shows Compensation Searches Up 329 Percent and Customer Success Up 140 Percent in H1 2026

According to category analysis, searches for Human Resources fell by 37% while those for Customer Support decreased by 10%.

The SignalHire analysis compares the period between January and June 2026 to that of the same months but in 2025. Searches for Compensation & Benefits increased by 329.26%. Searches for Customer Success grew by 140.44%.

What did the category comparison show?

Two specializations saw increased search activity even as their respective wider categories experienced decreased search activity. Searches for Human Resources decreased by 37.13 percent. Searches for Customer Support decreased by 9.52 percent.

Decrease in search activity was experienced for all categories at 36.62 percent for the same time frame. It was a cool-down period for the overall platform, and these two specializations stood out from the crowd.

This research study has been conducted on a monthly basis from January to June. As industries and job functions form the basis of the categories, this comparison is valid for both classifications.

Category Change in searches, H1 2026 vs H1 2025 Compensation & Benefits Up 329.26 percent Customer Success Up 140.44 percent Human Resources Down 37.13 percent Customer Support Down 9.52 percent All categories Down 36.62 percent

Why do the percentages need context?

Each percentage uses its own earlier baseline. A category that starts small can post a very large gain. The 329.26 percent rise describes pace and says nothing about size.

Compensation & Benefits did not become the largest HR category. The broader HR and support categories still recorded more activity than the specialties inside them.

Recruiters and sales teams can reach professionals in these fields with SignalHire's 900+ million contacts for HR and customer success recruiters.

What do the figures leave out?

Searches measure interest on the platform. They do not establish vacancies, completed hires or wages. They also say nothing about why a user ran a search.

A change in job labels, search filters or platform users could shift the numbers. The same users and role definitions across both periods would help test whether the work itself changed.

The comparison gives no salary figure for either specialty. Wage data needs a dated pay source for the same region and role level. Search growth and a change in title establish no pay increase.

How can employers read the numbers?

Start with duties. Salary review work needs a different brief from customer onboarding or renewal ownership. Writing the duties first tells a team whether a specialist post is justified.

Deloitte's 2025 Global Human Capital Trends describes leaders working through competing workplace tensions. PwC's 2025 Global AI Jobs Barometer links AI skills to a 56 percent wage premium. Both help explain why employers sharpen role definitions before they hire.

What should teams do next?

List the duties behind every specialist role under discussion. Salary review work, benefits administration, onboarding and renewal ownership each need a separate brief.

Then compare each brief with current workloads. If existing staff can cover the duties with better tools or cleaner records, a new post may wait. If the duties need dedicated judgment, the case for a specialist grows stronger.