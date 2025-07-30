Twitter
Engineer at Forefront of American Manufacturing: Jay Hemantkumar Shah’s Journey Through Innovation & National Impact

Malayalam star Nivin Pauly files case against producer PA Shamnas for forging his signature for this reason

Meet IAS Medha Roopam, who becomes the first woman DM of Noida, she is from...

Boycott or play? India-Pakistan WCL 2025 semi-final under cloud after top sponsor withdraws

Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna's Coolie gets brutally trolled, netizens find movie poster 'cheap copy' of Hollywood's...: 'Kabhi kuch toh original ho'

From small startup in Chennai to global moving giant

Shiba Inu Price Prediction Q3 & Q4 2025: Why smart investors think new SHIB Competitor below $0.002 is better investment

Shiba Inu Price Predictions: 4 Meme Coins Ready to Rally With SHIB This Bull Run

This is world's smallest snake, as small as a coin, found after 20 years in..., its length is...

'Entire truth will come out if PM Modi calls Donald Trump...': LoP Rahul Gandhi alleges India is being pressured amid trade deal

Shiba Inu Price Predictions: 4 Meme Coins Ready to Rally With SHIB This Bull Run

Shiba Inu's breakout has sparked meme coin excitement, with LILPEPE, Pudgy Penguins (PENGU), Fartcoin (FARTCOIN), and Floki (FLOKI) poised for significant rallies.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 03:14 PM IST

Shiba Inu Price Predictions: 4 Meme Coins Ready to Rally With SHIB This Bull Run

TRENDING NOW

    Shiba Inu finally went against a long-time downtrend resistance, cracking a key descending resistance line and went massively beyond $0.000015. SHIB has certainly started sending bullish signals for the first time since November, with a massive 20% monthly gain and over 10% gain in a single day!

    Now, as the renewed excitement gains steam in the community, a lot of people are saying that SHIB will be able to make it to $0.003 this cycle, just like in past bull cycles. But this is not all: all hype is sure to be unleashed by the other five-cent meme coin. Here are four meme tokens that are poised to go all the way with Shiba Inu.

    Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Silent Giant of This Meme Coin Bull Run

    Amidst all the noise in the meme coin space, LILPEPE has comparatively stayed hush and thus seems like the most maximum hopeful candidate to rally with or maybe even outperform SHIB in this cycle. What sets this project apart is the fact that its novel blockchain infrastructure gives sniper bots little to prey upon-this technological edge has now begun to be appreciated by traders and investors. LILPEPE has again raised more than $10.62 million at the seventh presale stage, with the price fixed at a mere $0.0016-almost to the appreciation of the project-was the sixth presale stage selling out way before its scheduled end.

    Backstage credos from some anonymous crypto veterans who had previously played key roles in ushering in successful meme coin launches are attracting serious bills. This gives heft to glamour and LILPEPE listing on CoinMarketCap. There's a forecast by some analysts regarding a 300x rally potential, many citing its resemblance to early Doge and SHIB models, but with much better timing and tokenomics.

    Enthusiasm is further fueled by the huge community giveaway, as 10 winners are to be selected to receive $77,000 worth of $LILPEPE tokens, serving to increase the team's commitment towards its early supporters. From the looks of it, meme-coin neighborhood traders may see LILPEPE not just as a contender but really as a front-runner.

    Pudgy Penguins (PENGU): Price Trending Upwards Post-Breakout

    Pudgy Penguins (PENGU), a token with a combination of meme attraction and NFT-oiling hype, is presently at $0.039 after initiating the breakout from a bull flag formation, gaining 24% in the past 24-hour period.

    Technical indicators give loud and clear signals: PENGU surpassed the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of $0.030 and has since been consolidating above it. It's currently being eyed at short-term levels of $0.045-$0.05 by the market analysts. A 142% rally to $0.081 is in sight should the momentum continue, as the coin rides toward a bullish wave created by SHIB.

    Fartcoin (FARTCOIN): No Longer a Joke

    It sounds pretty crazy, for sure, but Fartcoin is interesting enough to get attention. Currently being valued at about $1.50, FARTCOIN is up 15.56% over the last 24 hours, and 29.05% in a week, indicating a lot of investor interest.

    Classic bullish higher highs and higher lows impression appears over an exiting good strong ascending trend line. Since the most recent breakout above $1.30, FARTCOIN has been seeing healthy volumes; it does not seem like slowing down anytime soon. Right now, it is trading neck to neck with SHIB, and if this setup continues, it might also join the breakout names of this bull rally.

    Floki (FLOKI): The Classic Bullish Reversal Is in Play

    Coming to another meme coin backed by a solid community and experienced development, FLOKI traded at $0.00013934 after going up 43.58% over one week; it definitively retook a crucial resistance level of $0.00011 to form a W-shaped setup, implying further upward moves. As volume increases on the clean setup, FLOKI positively looks set for a further leg upward.

    Final Thoughts

    Shiba Inu was only the appetizer. A breakout by SHIB will rejuvenate the space, paving the way for larger stars to come into the limelight. Whether it is FARTCOIN with its cheeky humor, PENGU with an NFT-based appeal, surging momentum from FLOKI, or LILPEPE soaring higher, all create enough standing opportunities.

    However, the only meme coin giving that hunger and feel-good vibe, community, and some early momentum to match up to SHIB is Little Pepe. Tweaking into presale, with a strong backing from industry experts, it is probably one of the hotly watched projects of this bull cycle.

    Further reading and visiting the links about the LILPEPE project:

    Website: https://littlepepe.com

    Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

    Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

    Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

     

    Disclaimer:

    This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
      Read More
