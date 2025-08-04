Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB set to delete zero by September as Little Pepe (LILPEPE) takes off

While Shiba Inu aims to delete a zero, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is gaining traction with a sold-out presale, a Layer 2 blockchain, and real utility.

While 2025 may yet witness another rally for SHIB (SHIB), with SPHC recording a monthly rally of about 30%, the merry meme situation sees SHIB build some technical momentum. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) presales are nearly sold out, and speculators might be thinking that LILPEPE could go as far as outdoing SHIB's short-term targets for gains.

Shiba Inu's Push to Erase a Zero: Can SHIB Keep Up With the Meme Market's Next Wave?

SHIB (SHIB) is again in the limelight with good momentum in July. It trades around $0.00001519 after a 30% rally in July alone. Analysts are now focusing on the possibility of SHIB erasing a zero by September, which means hitting $0.0001. This is a lofty target and would require a +560% move from the current price. Difficult? Yes, but not impossible if there were a powerful meme coin rally, accelerated burning, and whale accumulation.

SHIB/USD 1D Price Chart|Source: TradingView

Whales have lately been adding to their positions if the data are to be believed. On a single day, net inflows rose by 25,587%, signaling aggressive accumulation. Plus, from the burn perspective, 7.5 billion SHIB were burned in the last 30 days, significantly tightening the token supply. There are also increased demands in the ecosystem from adoption of Shibarium and AI integrations. Hence, it will be beneficial for SHIB at least in the short term. Technical-wise, the price is forming bullish patterns; it has also broken out above $0.000014 resistance level followed by an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern. Analysts suggest that if momentum keeps up, SHIB could move to $0.000017–$0.00002 in the short term, but to erase a zero requires a massive liquidity injection and meme market frenzy. This rally, however, faces stiff competition from Little Pepe (LILPEPE), which is setting up its own meme-optimized Layer-2 blockchain and pump pad infrastructure. In case the sentiment evolves to something resembling Dogecoin mania back in 2021, SHIB may as well catch everyone off-guard and erase that zero before Q3 ends.

Why Is Little Pepe Eating Up All the Meme Spotlight?

While SHIB eyes its 560% move, everyone has been talking about Little Pepe's presale for the last few weeks. With almost $12.49 million already in presale funds (and more than 8.99 billion tokens already sold), Stage 8 is now 92% funded. It is set at $0.0017, allowing early investors to essentially buy their way into what many are deeming "the next PEPE-but with real utility."

LILPEPE, now listed on CoinMarketCap having also passed smart contract audits with an 81% success rating, is pulling a feat most meme coins never do: it establishes legitimacy and on-chain security first, before even really going live.

Infrastructure, Utility, and the Meme Launchpad

Little Pepe is launching something worthwhile, unlike your average meme token that just relies on hype. Little Pepe is therefore being set to be the most technically credited meme token of 2025. As the first meme-focused Layer 2 architecture, Little Pepe provides fast, cheap, and scalable meme token transactions with zero buy/sell tax, sniper-bot resistance, and a community-first allocation model that emphasizes retail investors' interests. Central to its utility is Pepe's Pump Pad, a meme token incubator that allows LILPEPE holders to stake their tokens in return for early access to new meme launches. Every single project launched must lock its liquidity and go through vetting in order to reduce the risk of rug-pulls rampant amongst early meme tokens. That blend of hardcore technical underpinnings with meme-native culture is something rather potent: an ecosystem that allows users to farm, stake, and multiply memes in a secure and speedy manner.

Hype, Listings, and a Path to $0.50

Hype around LILPEPE has been mushrooming. It is trending across Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube, with several presale tracking websites flaunting sharp surges in traffic. Touted to see major CEX listings fueling explosive momentum post-launch, Little Pepe also has the $777,000 giveaway to bestow on ten lucky winners, bringing so much traction and buzz across social media.

That $0.50 target will rocket LILPEPE by more than 300X: a lofty goal, but attainable. SHIB and DOGE have both climbed similarly. Little Pepe's infrastructure-first route gives it much more leverage as it leans beyond hype. It has a solid foundation; heck, it has solid tokenomics and true DeFi integration. It's not just wishful thinking unless the broader meme rally picks up pace into Q4. Provided that LILPEPE hits its roadmap milestones-two CEX listings, the Pump Pad launch, and Layer 2 rollout-it'll quickly start chipping market share from older meme coins that lack tech.

Summing Up

Shiba Inu may continue delivering deliberate returns, but deleting one zero by September looks like a stretch under current technicals and algorithmic price targets. Hopefully, it shall be feasible in a full-scale meme season. Meanwhile, Little Pepe is no laughing matter in meme coin mania-it's engineering. With 92% presale momentum, smart contract validation, CMC listing, and a real Layer 2 ecosystem for its launchpad, LILPEPE is unparalleled for a next-gen meme play. This is your big chance, in case you are ready to transition from pure speculation towards infrastructure-backed meme utility. Claim your LILPEPE coins before Stage 8 winds to an end and position yourself right at the forefront of the meme coin revolution.

Disclaimer:

This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.