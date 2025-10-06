Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Looks Promising in Q4 2025, But Little Pepe's (LILPEPE) Layer-2 Tech Keeps it Ahead

Shiba Inu (SHIB) eyes a $0.000034–$0.000040 target in Q4 2025, but Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is ahead with its custom Layer-2 technology.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 06, 2025, 01:12 PM IST

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Looks Promising in Q4 2025, But Little Pepe's (LILPEPE) Layer-2 Tech Keeps it Ahead
There sort of was a very candid approach to price appreciation when the present price stands at around $0.00001161. While the Q4 2025 really seems to be the center of attraction, Little Pepe is probably the one in the limelight in the other world whose presale has just mounted beyond the $26 million mark-Probably one of the very few teams that actually built a custom Layer-2 with practically near-zero fees, along with some bot intervention through optimization.

Price prediction for Shiba Inu in Q4 2025

Going by the research, SHIB price in the pre-2025 scenario has always remained bullish. At present, SHIB trades near the $0.0000116 mark with an expert consensus of a probable massive breakout in the bullish setup at any time soon. The major double bottom chart formation clearly indicates momentum has truly been gained, thereby placing the target price zones somewhere within the ranges of $0.000034 and $0.000040.

Price chart for Shiba Inu on TradingView

Some analysts went the whole hog, putting forth the view that the whole bullish run could take it as far as 0.00010. In the main, however, these will present the opportunities to be taken by those investors who are willing to withstand the short-term fluctuations until the end of the year.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Beyond Just Hype

One thing paramount about Shiba Inu; Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is that it is generating its own buzz. Unlike the majority of popular meme coins candy, LILPEPE does run its Layer-2 blockchain and assures the swift, safe, and sound transaction. Being layered above the underlying technology, it almost means zero fees and outright bot-prevention measures in trading, allowing investors and traders a truly fair-scalable environment. At present, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) seems to be in presale, which is still bubbling hot. It has almost raised close to $26.31 million, with stage 13 of the sales at $0.0022/token. Just 1.5 billion tokens are on sale for this stage, which amounts to $3.3 million, so the countdown is on for those interested in an early-position.

Tokenomics and Development

First of all, the tokenomics have to be considered with what made Little Pepe: Starting with 100 billion in total supply, 26.5% was allocated for presale and early distribution; 10% for liquidity; 30% goes to chain reserves; 10% for DEX and marketing; and 40.5% to stake rewards. Being a zero-tax token is such a money-grabbing lure for retail investors and a bigger market.

For starters, if listed on CoinMarketCap, that would be far easier to facilitate secondary listings on two heavyweight-centralized ones, aka at the worst maybe the biggest in the world.

Some Differentiating Factors: LILPEPE vs. Shiba Inu

While the price forecast for Q4 2025 remains bullish for Shiba Inu, a mind-numbing divergence is set by Little Pepe: The only layer 2 blockchain that charges crazy-offs in Shack; SHIB might be moving 3x, 5x ROI, but LILPEPE pros are set for an exceedingly major eruption on account of its presale format combined with blockchain innovations. With the LILPEPE token currently on presale for $0.0022 and explosive demand building up, the token is looked at for a dire listing on large exchanges. LILPEPE or Little Pepe holders have been enjoying crazy giveaways, with ten lucky winners walking away with $77,000 each and the top-three buyers during presale rounds 12 through 17 receiving 5, 3, and 2 ETH, respectively. Another 15 randomly selected buyers will receive 0.5 ETH each-Seriously, it's safe just like the Great One. In actuality, LILPEPE was even audited by CertiK and came out with a breathtaking score of 95.49%, making it the most respected meme token ever!

Conclusion

With many bullish reasons arising from the Shiba Inu price prediction, SHIB can very well have reversed late in 2025, leaving targets 3-5 times pullback-wise from the current level. However, LILPEPE is just urinating on the assumption of a possibility that cannot exist for SHIB: algorithmic layer-2 blockchain, good presale momentum, exchange listings, and community rewards to lift itself above the classic meme coin awning.

Few notes about Little Pepe (LILPEPE):

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

 

 

 

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.

 

