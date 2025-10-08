Shiba Inu Price Forecast 2025: Investors Dump SHIB for Under-$0.005 Little Pepe (LILPEPE)

Investors are dumping slow-growth SHIB for LILPEPE's presale, seeking faster, higher returns from the smaller, utility-focused meme coin.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been a prominent name in the meme coin world for years, but many traders are quietly shifting their funds into Little Pepe, a new meme coin currently in its presale. The shift makes sense when you look at the numbers. At the time of writing, SHIB trades around $0.000011 while Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is priced at $0.0022 in Stage 13 of its presale. Early investors who entered at Stage 1 at $0.0010 have already realized a gain of approximately 120% on paper. New buyers at the current stage can still expect to see approximately 36.36% gains by the time the token lists at its planned launch price of $0.0030.

Shiba Inu’s Slow Forecast for 2025

The hype that carried SHIB to historic highs in 2021 has cooled. Analysts from CoinCodex suggest that SHIB could trade between $0.00001155 and $0.00001400 in 2025, while some more optimistic forecasts see it moving closer to $0.000020–$0.000030 if everything goes right. However, SHIB is already a giant, and that makes it harder to deliver life-changing returns. At the time of writing, SHIB is defending a support near $0.000011. A dip below this level could slow any short-term recovery. With its large market cap, it would require massive inflows to push it higher. That is why many retail traders looking for sharper gains are exploring smaller but promising tokens like Little Pepe.

Little Pepe’s Presale Momentum

Little Pepe is building buzz not just as a meme token but as one with real utility. The project has been audited by Certik, providing it with a layer of security that many meme coins lack. It is now listed on CoinMarketCap, which enhances its visibility to investors. The presale’s growth has been impressive. At the time of writing, Stage 13 is 93.85% filled, selling tokens at $0.0022. The presale has raised $26,440,863 out of its $28,775,000 target, with 16.19 billion tokens sold out of the 17.25 billion set aside for presale. The price recently climbed from $0.0021 to $0.0022, reflecting strong demand. To reward its community, the team launched a $777,000 Giveaway and introduced a Mega Giveaway for top presale buyers from Stage 12 to 17, offering prizes worth over 15 ETH. These moves have made the presale one of the most talked-about events in the crypto space this season.

HYPERLINK "https://littlepepe.com/?utm_source=DNA&utm_medium=DNA07101"

Comparing Growth Potential

The difference between SHIB and Little Pepe boils down to potential versus scale. SHIB’s large market cap makes future price jumps slower and less dramatic, while Little Pepe’s smaller size allows for more rapid appreciation if it delivers on its roadmap. Investors view this as an opportunity to enter a token that combines meme appeal with planned Layer 2 infrastructure, low fees, and strong community engagement. Another noteworthy point is that between June and August 2025, Little Pepe topped the ChatGPT meme coin trend at position 100, surpassing interest in SHIB, DOGE, and even PEPE during that period. That spike in search volume suggests a rising level of retail curiosity and attention.

Final Thoughts

For many, SHIB remains a nostalgic play, but its near-term price forecast suggests modest growth at best. Little Pepe, on the other hand, offers a fresh story with an active presale, strong community rewards, and a planned Layer 2 future. At the time of writing, Stage 13 buyers at $0.0022 still stand to see about 36.36% gains if the token hits its planned listing price of $0.0030, and early Stage 1 buyers are already up 120%. As always, investors should conduct their own research; however, it is clear why many are leaving SHIB behind and positioning themselves for what could be a new wave of meme coin excitement with Little Pepe (LILPEPE).

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.