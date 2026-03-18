Senior Quality Engineer Sandeep Reddy Koppula explains rigorous quality engineering behind implantable medical devices

Sandeep Reddy Koppula, a quality engineering expert, develops global frameworks for life-saving implantable devices like the FDA-approved Eversense 365-day glucose sensor.

At the end of 2025, the Bureau of Indian Standards released an extensive list of new and revised standards for medical equipment and surgical implants, reflecting India's strategic push to formalise quality and safety benchmarks across its rapidly growing healthcare sector. The standards cover 20 different categories, ensuring alignment of domestic manufacturing with global requirements, as the country's medical device market is projected to reach $50 billion by 2030, according to data from the US International Trade Administration. These regulatory advances represent the foundation upon which safe medical devices are built through rigorous quality engineering. For some categories, such as implantable devices that patients depend on daily, the stakes are particularly high.

Sandeep Reddy Koppula, Senior Quality Engineer at Senseonics Inc., has established quality frameworks across multiple implantable device categories, including the FDA-approved HeartMate 3 Left Ventricular Assist Device used in advanced heart failure centres. He gained international recognition for his work in implantable medical device quality engineering, including being honored at the American Business Expo Award 2025 in the Healthtech category. Specialising in implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems, he has developed quality frameworks now adopted as industry reference models. At Senseonics, he represents his company during regulatory inspections and serves as final technical approver for critical validation and verification protocols, while working on medical technologies used by diabetic patients worldwide. In an industry where a single overlooked defect can compromise patient safety, he explains how quality engineering makes medical innovations accessible to those who need them.

Managing Quality Across Continents

Currently, India imports approximately 70% of its medical devices, making global supply chain quality management essential to patient safety. This means that it becomes necessary to align safety standards for components sourced from the United States, Europe and Asia. For implantable devices that may stay implanted inside a human body for up to a year, the challenge multiplies, as each component must prove its reliability through exhaustive testing. At Senseonics, Koppula leads design verification and reliability testing programmes of Eversense implantable glucose sensors, from current models like E3 and 365 to next-generation systems currently under development. These programmes simulate years of real-world use in compressed timeframes, encompassing device ageing, battery life validation and durability testing.

"Managing suppliers across multiple continents means navigating not just different manufacturing capabilities, but different regulatory cultures," notes Koppula. "However, while the suppliers operate differently, the fundamental question remains the same: to ensure they deliver components that patients can rely on."

Koppula’s framework for controlling supplier quality specifically addresses the unique challenges of year-long implantable optical CGM systems. The validation protocols he developed for the Eversense 365, the first FDA-approved 365-day sensor, have been adopted by manufacturing, supplier, and regulatory teams across the long-term implantable CGM sector. Through implementing consolidated data platforms, his team achieved measurable improvements, streamlining clarification cycles between suppliers and auditors, and improving first-pass acceptance rates for supplier components.



From Laboratory Standards to Patient Outcomes

Quality engineering and innovative technology ultimately translate into tangible improvements for patients managing chronic conditions, such as reduced numbers of medical appointments, improved quality of life, and a lower risk of device failures.

"It is important to me that the impact of the quality engineering isn't abstract," explains Koppula. "When our battery life extension programmes enabled year-long implants, that meant diabetic patients could avoid multiple replacement procedures annually."

This patient-centred focus increasingly drives quality methodology across the medical device sector, with root cause investigation programmes that identify failure patterns and supplier variations before devices reach patients. At Senseonics, such early detection approaches have supported the safe commercialisation of implantable CGM technologies used by diabetic patients globally. The verification work happening in laboratories and manufacturing facilities directly determines whether patients can confidently rely on their implanted devices and ultimately improve their quality of life.

Building Institutional Knowledge

With the growing number of complex standards, the medical device industry increasingly recognises that sustainable quality cannot rest on individual expertise alone. The shift towards systematised quality management means that investigation methodologies, validation protocols, and supplier qualification frameworks developed for one product line become standard operating models further adopted by manufacturing and supplier teams.

This is the reason Koppula makes knowledge transfer a significant part of his work. He developed standardised test protocols, validation templates, and investigation frameworks that get deployed globally within his organisation and across supplier networks, whilst his training materials are used for onboarding engineers and quality professionals. The documentation frameworks he established serve as reference models during FDA and BSI audits, demonstrating how individual expertise becomes institutional knowledge that elevates industry standards.

As India's medical device market grows and regulatory standards evolve, the expertise Koppula exemplifies becomes essential: translating complex compliance requirements into practical systems that deliver reliable, innovative technologies to patients who need them.