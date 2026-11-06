SEISAE 2026 Concludes Successfully at Gyan Ganga College of Technology, Highlighting Global Industry Insights and Research Innovation

SEISAE 2026, hosted by GGCT in collaboration with IEEE Madhya Pradesh Section, brought together global researchers and industry leaders to advance sustainable energy, intelligent systems, and engineering innovation.

The International Conference on Sustainable Energy, Intelligent Systems & Advanced Engineering (SEISAE 2026), hosted by Gyan Ganga College of Technology (GGCT), Jabalpur, in collaboration with the IEEE Madhya Pradesh Section, successfully concluded on September 29–30, 2026. The IEEE technically sponsored hybrid conference brought together researchers, engineers and technology leaders to exchange insights on sustainable energy, intelligent computing, advanced engineering, cloud infrastructure and cybersecurity.

Guided by Distinguished Honorary Chairs

The conference was held under the guidance of its Honorary Chairs, Prof. G.S. Tomar, Chair of the IEEE Madhya Pradesh Section, and Dr. Ajay Lala, Principal of GGCT, Jabalpur. Their leadership reflected the partnership between IEEE and the host institution and helped uphold the academic standards and professional credibility of the event. Together they shaped the conference’s vision of connecting research excellence with real-world impact.

Bridging Academic Research and Industry Applications

A central objective of SEISAE 2026 was strengthening the link between academic research and industry practice. Keynote talks by invited experts, expert-led sessions moderated by session chairs, and a structured paper review process kept the discussions both technically rigorous and practically relevant. By promoting renewable energy adoption, innovative engineering solutions, and international collaboration, the conference also gave young researchers a platform to present their work and build professional networks.

Gyan Ganga College of Technology Strengthens Its Research and Innovation Focus

As the organizing institution, GGCT reaffirmed its commitment to engineering education, research, and innovation. The partnership with the IEEE Madhya Pradesh Section and IEEE technical sponsorship underscored the event’s focus on technical quality, supported by peer-reviewed submissions and chaired technical sessions. This gave students, academics, researchers, and industry practitioners a meaningful space for exchange.

Keynote Speakers Share Insights into Emerging Technologies

A major highlight of the conference was the keynote addresses by Mridul Agrawal, Mayank Dwivedi, Mohammed Bari Syed, Sai Charan Obuladinne, Yogesh Jain, Dr. Suresh Vishwakarma, and Rajendra Asuri. Drawn from the global technology and engineering sectors, the speakers connected academic research with practical challenges and real-world engineering applications. Their expertise spans critical electrical infrastructure, large-scale cloud platforms, network security, distributed systems, sustainable energy, finance and enterprise systems, and engineering leadership.

Mridul Agrawal, a Texas-licensed Professional Engineer with 15+ years of experience as Engineer of Record and Senior Project Manager, specializes in power systems, aviation infrastructure, and electrical cybersecurity for mission-critical healthcare and airport facilities across the U.S.

Mayank Dwivedi, Senior Engineering Manager at Salesforce with 14+ years of experience, leads large-scale cloud infrastructure and CDN platforms, delivering $1.8M+ in annual savings, expanding CDN adoption to 99% across 90,000+ organizations, and building security systems that block ~2.47 billion malicious requests monthly.

Mohammed Bari Syed, Senior DevOps, QA, and Network Engineer at Palo Alto Networks with 20+ years of expertise, specializes in next-generation firewalls, multi-cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, GCP), and CI/CD automation using Python and PyTest to ensure robust software and network security.

Sai Charan Obuladinne, Staff Engineering Manager with experience at Meta and GEICO, brings deep expertise in Java, distributed systems, AI-driven observability, and cross-functional leadership, having delivered technical initiatives that generated $85,000+ per day in incremental revenue.

Yogesh Jain, Senior Manager, Finance and Systems Administration at Enphase Energy, USA, brings expertise in finance, artificial intelligence, and advanced engineering, linking business systems with emerging technologies in the energy sector.

Dr. Suresh Vishwakarma, Lead Engineer at Qualus Canada Ltd., Canada, specializes in sustainable energy and shared his perspective on engineering practices that support the global shift toward cleaner energy solutions.

Rajendra Asuri, Senior SAP BTP/AS2 Consultant at Covestro, USA, contributes expertise in advanced engineering and enterprise integration, drawing on hands-on experience with large-scale business and industrial systems.

A Platform for Future Collaboration

The successful conclusion of SEISAE 2026 marked an important opportunity for continued engagement among researchers, academicians, and industry professionals working across sustainable energy, intelligent systems, and advanced engineering. With the support of its Honorary Chairs and the participation of experienced technology leaders from several countries, the conference highlighted how collaboration between academia and industry can help address complex engineering challenges, advance research priorities, and translate technical knowledge into practical applications.

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