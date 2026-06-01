Scroll Stopping or Soul Selling? The Aestheticism Takeover in Marketing

Out of the varied pursuits of man, beauty has ever been most faithfully chased and the most cruelly elusive- a horizon that recedes with every step toward it yet compels the traveller onward all the same.

Marketing, for much of its modern history, has been evident to the most ardent forms of revolutions possible.

“The art that is frankly decorative is the art to live with.”

-Oscar Wilde

Out of the varied pursuits of man, beauty has ever been most faithfully chased and the most cruelly elusive- a horizon that recedes with every step toward it yet compels the traveller onward all the same.

Since the evolution of mankind and civilization, man has strived for the basic needs, fulfilling it with the most ubiquitous deliverables they had at their dispersal. Centuries have passed, with a gradual transition in the human-race, from a simple consumption creature to a niche demanding individual. Marketing, for much of its modern history, has been evident to the most ardent forms of revolutions possible. These revolutions have come up either in the way consumers react to their products or services, or particularly in the way it is presented to the consumers.

What points as the most watershed moment for the modern-day marketing practices, is the penetration of digital technologies, enabling accelerated growth in terms of modernised consumer purchasing. There has been an umpteen number of dynamic changes that the world of marketing has witnessed. From traditional brick and mortar buying to modern day click and mortar, the way consumers perceive and redeem products has seen a complete whirlwind of change. The present integration of artificial intelligence, the metaverse, social commerce, and mobile-based shopping now constitutes the newest frontier of retail practices.

And yet, amidst the noise of algorithms, tailored recommendations, and performance metrics, something quieter and far more ancient has reasserted itself: the pursuit of beauty. Aestheticism has arrived in marketing not as a trend, but as a reckoning; a quiet insistence that in the age of infinite choice, how something looks and feels is no longer peripheral. It is the argument itself.

The curve

Gone are the days, when price and quality used to be the deciding factors of consumer’s choice. The rationale of value for money is losing is sheen in the purchase decision. Consumers now buy for identity. Yes, the new age consumer buys for social validation and emotional gratification.

In century of endless information the cohort of consumers has lot of substitutes. Global markets and international products are tip away for the attention deficit audience. The consumer is growing performative and product function alone cannot drive consumption.

As per a report by Statista, approximately 96% of the Generation Z use social media. What does this imply? The fact that social media governs a large part of their consumption patterns. According to a report by Mintel.com, 79% of Gen Z have agreed to social media being their only source of purchases. This being said, it is understood that social validation is an essential requirement for consumer satiation.

Growing up within a visually saturated digital ecosystem, Gen Z consumers interact with brands primarily through screens, feeds, and curated online experiences. Platforms such as Instagram and TikTok have fundamentally altered the psychology of consumption by making products simultaneously commercial objects and social symbols. Cafés are chosen as much for their ambience as their menus; skincare products succeed because of minimalist packaging and “shelf appeal”; even technology products are judged by their visual coherence and lifestyle compatibility.

The aesthetic turn

The intellectual roots of aestheticism reach back to the 19th-century movement that Oscar Wilde so eloquently embodied, the conviction that art need not serve morality, politics, or utility; that beauty is its own sufficient justification. Art for art's sake was its defining declaration. While aestheticism once belonged largely to galleries, literature, and elite artistic circles, contemporary capitalism has democratised and commercialised it. Beauty is no longer confined to art; it now shapes product design, retail architecture, branding, packaging, and digital experiences.

The visual appeal and the cohesive vibe of a product/service is the new trend. What marketers once dismissed as 'mere packaging' is, neurologically speaking, the first argument a brand ever makes. And in many cases, it is the decisive one. Brands are now making earnest attempts to make their product stand out simply by making their product ‘aesthetic’. The real-time presence of using a product based on its aesthetics- be it a newly opened café/restaurant or a re-designed perfume bottle or a new bundle offering, is the new-norm.

And mind you! This shift is not just picture limited. Global brands are also capitalising on the aesthetics driven marketing trend. The best example of weaponizing minimalism into brilliant marketing strategy is Apple. The chic, pared back design is inseverable from its technological dominance. The device is no more the product here, its Aesthetics. Glossier has also followed the same footsteps by building is entire consumer ecosystem around pastel minimalism. It is aesthetics by its digitally native design. Visual appeal in now embedded part of the commodity itself now a days. In hospitality the look is the listing, so it is pretty reasonable why Airbnb rewards “Instagrammable” spaces. Indian brands are catching up in the race. Forrest Essentials, Qua, Re-Ceremonial and some fascinating Indian brands are merging traditional Indian aesthetics with premium pricing and aspirational experiences.

Similarly, some very popular D2C brands like boat and Souled Store have leveraged youthful, visually dynamic branding to appeal to digitally native consumers. This success story is well resonated by many Indian cafes, boutique hotels, and lifestyle restaurants. The dependency on ambience and “photo-worthiness” is equivalent to the actual product or service being offered. These cafes and restras are no more a hangout place for food and coffee;they are now social-media destinations where consumers actively participate in brand promotion through online sharing.

The fashion industry offers another compelling example. Brands such as Sabyasachi have transformed aesthetic storytelling into cultural capital by blending heritage craftsmanship with cinematic branding. Weddings themselves have increasingly become aesthetic productions designed for digital visibility, where décor, colour palettes, and visual coherence carry symbolic social value.

The rise of aesthetic marketing also reveals a deeper cultural shift. In an economy driven by attention, visibility itself has become currency. Products are expected to photograph well, fit seamlessly into curated lifestyles, and communicate identity without words. Aesthetic consumption allows individuals to signal taste, aspiration, class, and belonging through objects and experiences.

The ethics of AESTHETICISM

Off all the debate that centres around aesthetics marketing, the one foundational question that pops up is-

Does beauty supersede substance?

Does aesthetic appeal hold more value than intrinsic value?

Does manipulation on the basis of visuals is the new normal?

In many industries, branding and presentation now hold disproportionate influence over consumer decisions, often blurring the line between authentic quality and manufactured desirability. The danger lies in mistaking visual appeal for meaningful value.

When brands limit their definition of beauty to include only those who fall within a particular class/ethnicity/ body type/ economical divisions- they knowingly/unknowingly marginalise the vast majority who do not identify themselves to fall within that frame. A unified call, therefore, for the brands to expand and diversify their visual vocabularies is not merely a call for alarm. Rather, at its very core- is an aesthetic argument: that beauty as quality should be honoured and met with the most honest dimensions possible.

BEAUTY is here to stay

The rise of aestheticism in marketing is, at its most considered, a humanising development. It represents the refusal to accept that commerce must be graceless, that transactions must be stripped of sensation, that the consumer's encounter with a brand need offer nothing beyond utility. It insists, instead, that beauty is not a luxury available only to those who can afford it- but a dimension of experience that every consumer, in every market, has a right to expect.

It now more than superficial consumerism. In a hyper-digital world, crowded with choices, beauty provides immediacy, simplifying decisions with emotional resonance; thereby transforming what was earlier perceived as an ordinary consumption- into an elated and rich experience.

To sum up, Beauty in marketing is no longer decorative. It is performative, cultural, strategic and most importantly- profoundly economic.

"Beauty will save the world."

-Fyodor Dostoevsky