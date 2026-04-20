Saurabh Srivastava: Compliance as a part of enterprise cloud security

Building compliance into the platform

Saurabh Srivastava, the Director of Hybrid Cloud Security, has nearly 20 years of experience on large cloud and infrastructure security programs, where enterprise expansion, regulation requirement and technical risk frequently overlap. His experience consists of the ability to secure major retail cloud migration programs, build segmentation and access-control patterns in accordance with the principles of zero-trust, as well as be the head of hybrid cloud security in a large multinational environment that includes multiple AWS regions and an Alibaba Cloud presence in the Asia-Pacific market. The size of the cloud estate is not the only challenge in his current position. The same environment should accommodate the need to provide security of payments, the privacy expectations of guests in Europe, regulatory needs and expectations in China as well as a rising number of AI governance issues. His more recent writing has been on a single control-plane model that assists security, engineering and compliance teams to operate on the same evidence, as opposed to tool outputs that are disconnected.

“Compliance cannot sit outside the platform and get reassembled by the audit team every quarter. The rules keep moving. If the architecture cannot move with them, we are always behind.”

Evidence-based cloud security re-establishment.

The situation at the time when Srivastava assumed the role of hybrid cloud security protector of the hospitality group resembled a common issue of large companies. Security and compliance tools had been added over the years, usually with a good purpose but the outcome was a divided visibility. The warnings were displayed in different consoles. Manual collection of audit evidence was still relied upon. The difference between the approved baselines and the production reality may be too long to discover and bridge. The answer was a Cloud Native Application Protection Platform, or CNAPP, approach that was not merely a product release, but a model running. In such a model, an improperly configured storage bucket, a role that is over-permitted and suspicious workload activity is not treated as an unrelated finding. They are considered as indicators which can outline a larger attack route. The idea is to provide a better path to remediation to the analysts and engineers rather than having them sift through the raw volume of alerts across a variety of systems. Internal program summaries showed that the model had a number of quantifiable gains. Rollout of high-severity production found declined over 80 percent. The critical production findings were cut down to zero and kept at the same level in subsequent review cycles. The generation of evidence on an ongoing basis substituted much of the manual preparation of audits that had been taking weeks. Configuration drift relative to approved baselines shifted off a weeks-long exposure window to detection and remediation in hours. The importance of this work is not that the CNAPP technology is available in the market. It is being embraced by many large organizations. The more difficult part is to make it work regionally, cloud providers, regulatory expectations and internal engineering processes. That practical layer, where security findings, audit evidence and accountable remediation must meet has been the subject of work by Srivastava.

Research rooted in operational problems

In 2025, Srivastava also published two IEEE-indexed conference papers that are indicative of issues that he has been working on in production environments. He gave a presentation at the 5th International Conference on Emerging Research in Electronics, Computer Science and Technology in September on Post-GDPR AI: Federated Audit Trails and Compliance Automation of Data Engineering. One of the challenges that the paper addresses is that multinational companies that are developing internal AI systems are currently facing is how they can train, monitor and audit models across jurisdictions without transferring controlled data to a single central repository. In November, a second article, AI-Driven Zero-Trust Cloud security: Automated Threat Response with Multi-Cloud Data Lakes and LLMs was presented at the 20th International Joint Symposium on Artificial Intelligence and Natural Language Processing. It looks at the issue of disjointed telemetry among cloud providers and suggests the security data lake as a normalization layer. Large language models in that model assist the analysts in their reasoning, but they do not eliminate detection engineering and become the only decision-making node in response activity. The scramble to put LLMs in the response path is premature. They can assist when they are placed behind guardrails, read normalized data and assist analysts, but they are not to be used in place of the engineering controls themselves.

From retail cloud transformation to enterprise security governance

Prior to joining the hospitality sector, Srivastava was Lead Cloud and Infrastructure Architect at Neiman Marcus Group, where he contributed to the security architecture of a multi-year migration of the commerce platform of the retailer to microservices on AWS. The project encompassed segmentation, pipeline-level controls and resilient delivery patterns based on principles that subsequently became synonymous with the zero-trust architecture and secure-by-default engineering. The similarity of his work with subsequent industry norm is one of the reasons why his work has travelled. In the security industry, he is a Vice President of the Dallas chapter of the Cloud Security Alliance, an author of the practitioner magazine SC World, and a speaker at global and industry conferences on multi-cloud risk management. He is a Fellow of the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE) and a Distinguished Fellow of the Soft Computing Research Society, and is a CISSP, CCSP and CISM, and has several AWS credentials.

Why this matters for regulated enterprises

The issue that Srivastava has been grappling with is getting more and more critical to Indian companies that are venturing into regulated international markets, and regulators and companies that are gearing up to adopt the full scope of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act in India. The laws of privacy, AI systems and cloud architectures do not necessarily follow the same pace. Security teams are being requested to demonstrate compliance on an ongoing basis and at the same time facilitate rapid delivery of engineering. The work of Srivastava is at that intersection. It bridges research, cloud engineering and operational discipline in everyday operations in a manner that is increasingly sought after by large enterprises. The policy environment will not be made any easier. The key issue is to develop systems that can be responsive to auditors in many jurisdictions without compelling engineers to stop the delivery process as the rules are altered.

“The policies will not become easier. Our task is to build systems that can answer auditors without slowing down the people building and running the business.”