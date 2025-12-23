Samta Mehra on Delhi High Court's Recognition of the Birkin Bag Shape as a Well-Known Trademark

The Delhi High Court’s declaration of the Birkin shape as a well-known trademark significantly strengthens legal protection for luxury brands.

Samta Mehra, Partner at Remfry & Sagar, is considered to be one of the leading experts in the field of trademarks in India. Having practiced more than 20 years, she has counselled some of the world and home-country clients with regard to complex portfolios of IP, enforcement, and the emerging environment of non traditional marks. As part of this interview, she presents her view on the recent case of the Delhi High Court that has declared the shape of the Birkin bag and three other Hermes marks [HERMES, HERMES (stylised text) and the stylised mark titled Hermes avec attelage (also referred to as the -du-carriage-with-horse logo) as well-known trademarks].

Q1. What is the legal meaning of mark being well-known under the Indian law?

A: Section 2(1)(zg) of Trade Marks Act, 1999 defines a well-known trademark as one that has gained reputation in a significant portion of the appropriate section of the population, and cuts across product lines. When such marks have been proclaimed well-known they may be placed under protection of different classes of goods and services through which they may have been unregistered by the owner. Section 11(6) of the Act defines the matters that should be taken into consideration and they are as follows; knowledge or recognition in the relevant sections of the population, period and scope of use and promotion and information about the statutory rights and enforcement history. To Hermes, this is the realization that the uniqueness of the Birkin bag and the marks attached to it are inimitable even in other industries of no connections, a high-impact deterrent to dilution and free-riding.

Q2. How did the Delhi High Court assess the evidentiary threshold in this case?

A: Justice Tejas Karia’s order carefully examined the evidence offered by Hermès’.

Hermès enjoys strong recognition in India through its boutiques (operating in Mumbai and Delhi, post Hermès’ India launch in 2008), sales figures, and extensive media coverage; the BIRKIN shape, HERMÈS word mark, and carriage logo are recognised by the relevant fashion-aware public.

The marks have been in continuous global use for decades: the BIRKIN since 1984, the HERMÈS brand since 1837, and the carriage logo since 1938, establishing longstanding commercial association.

Hermès has invested substantially in worldwide advertising and holds extensive registrations in India and over 40 other countries for the BIRKIN shape and related marks, demonstrating sustained promotion and formal recognition.

The company has a strong enforcement history, securing injunctions internationally and in India; the BIRKIN shape has also been recognised as well-known by foreign industry bodies.

Collectively, the evidence established that the BIRKIN 3D shape, the HERMÈS mark (word and stylised versions), and the carriage device satisfy all statutory criteria and warrant declaration as well-known trade marks in India.

Q3. What does this mean for shape marks and non

A: It is important to mention that the definition of a trademark under the Indian Trade Marks Act, 1999 is inclusive, and not exhaustive - Section 2(m) of the Act, defines a “mark” broadly to include amongst others “shape of goods, packaging, and combination of colours.” Thus, the Act envisages that any sign can be considered as a trademark son long as it is capable of distinguishing the goods/services of the proprietor from those of others and can be graphically represented.

Shape marks fall into the category of non-traditional marks, which usually lack distinctiveness as they are not intrinsically recognised by consumers as source identifiers but rather as functional or decorative elements of a product. In fact, Section 9(3) explicitly states that:

“A mark shall not be registered as a trade mark if it consists exclusively of (a) the shape of goods which results from the nature of the goods themselves; or (b) the shape of goods which is necessary to obtain a technical result; or (c) the shape which gives substantial value to the goods.”

That said, once a shape acquires secondary meaning through use and recognition (in trademark parlance, ‘acquire distinctiveness’), it can become a powerful brand indicator.

Indian courts have, over the years, been progressive when it comes to recognising and protecting non

This ruling strengthens jurisprudence in the shape mark domain and signals how iconic luxury product designs can enjoy and benefit from strong trademark protection and enforcement.

Q4. How does this compare with EU and US jurisprudence?

A: This decision is in sync with global standards in assessing well-known mark status.

Q5. What enforcement advantages does Hermès gain post

A: The advantages are substantial. Hermès may rely on this recognition to challenge misuse in other categories, reducing the evidentiary burden in future disputes, including those that do not overlap with luxury fashion and thereby, prevent dilution and tarnishment. Second, enforcement against counterfeits and look

Q6. What broader impact might this have on Indian IP jurisprudence?

A: The ruling sets a precedent for luxury brands and beyond. It demonstrates that jurisprudence is evolving and Indian Courts are progressive and willing to recognize iconic product shapes as well

Q7. Technical Deep Dive: What statutory provisions and principles were most relevant?

A: The key provisions are:

Section 2(1)(zg): Definition of “well

Section 11(6) – 11(10): Factors for determining well

Section 2(m): Definition of “mark,” which includes shape of goods.

Section 29(4): Infringement provisions, protecting well-known marks against blurring, tarnishment, and free-riding, even outside their core market.

Q9. Looking Ahead: What should brand owners and practitioners take away?

A: The key takeaway is that India is open to recognizing non

Maintain robust records of IP registrations, sales and advertising figures.

Document enforcement history to demonstrate active policing of rights.

Be proactive in seeking recognition.

Consider the strategic value of well

For practitioners, this ruling is a reminder that courts are receptive to reputation

Conclusion

The Delhi High Court’s recognition of the Birkin bag shape and Hermès marks as well— it is about India’s willingness to embrace the evolving realities of brand identity in a global marketplace.