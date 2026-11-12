Sahil Luthra Is Building the Factory That Could Change How India Makes Its Bullets

Sahil Luthra-led VTDS is working to strengthen India's defence self-reliance through indigenous ammunition and small arms manufacturing, strategic technology partnerships and expansion into multiple manufacturing facilities.

The bullet that a soldier loads into his rifle on the border is often taken for granted. But behind every round of ammunition lies an extensive manufacturing ecosystem involving technology, raw materials, precision engineering and quality control. For a country with one of the world's largest armed forces, the ability to manufacture such essential defence supplies domestically is not merely an industrial ambition; it is a strategic necessity.

This is the space in which Sahil Luthra, Founder and Managing Director of Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions (VTDS), is seeking to establish his presence. With a vision centred on indigenous small arms and ammunition manufacturing, Luthra is working towards developing a private-sector enterprise that can contribute to India's long-term defence self-reliance objectives.

His journey into defence manufacturing represents a significant entrepreneurial transition, moving from real estate and land banking into one of India's most regulated, technically demanding and capital-intensive industries.

From Entrepreneurship to Defence Manufacturing

Before entering the defence sector, Sahil Luthra began his entrepreneurial career through SL Investors and Developers LLP, a company operating in real estate and land banking. His experience in the sector involved understanding long-term investments, infrastructure development and the importance of identifying opportunities that require sustained commitment.

However, his interest in India's defence establishment and the country's strategic capabilities eventually led him towards a different ambition.

In 2024, Luthra co-founded Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions (VTDS) alongside his wife, Ms. Prikansha Luthra, who serves as Co-Founder and Director. The company was established with a mission to contribute to India's defence manufacturing ecosystem through the development of indigenous capabilities in small arms and ammunition.

The venture also carries a personal significance for Luthra. VTDS was conceived partly as a tribute to his late father, Shri Karan Luthra, whose entrepreneurial spirit and business journey played an important role in shaping his outlook.

For Luthra, the objective extends beyond establishing another manufacturing enterprise. It is about creating an organisation capable of contributing to India's broader strategic requirements while building a sustainable industrial presence.

20 Hectares in Jhansi: A Long-Term Manufacturing Commitment

One of the most significant milestones in VTDS's journey came with the execution of a lease deed for a 20-hectare plot in the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor, at the Jhansi node.

The company signed the lease deed with the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) for Plot No. S-8, situated in Village Erach, Tehsil Garautha,

District Jhansi. The land has been allotted under a 90-year lease, providing the company with a long-term foundation for its proposed manufacturing operations.

The project represents an estimated investment of approximately ₹300–400 crore, which the company has stated is being funded through family capital, without external investors.

The scale of the proposed investment reflects the infrastructure-intensive nature of ammunition manufacturing. Establishing such a facility requires specialised machinery, advanced production systems, technical expertise, quality-control infrastructure and compliance with stringent defence-sector regulations.

The Jhansi project is therefore central to VTDS's long-term strategy. It is intended to serve as the foundation for the company's initial manufacturing activities and subsequent expansion into additional defence manufacturing segments.

Building an Indigenous Ammunition Manufacturing Ecosystem

VTDS has outlined a phased approach to developing its manufacturing capabilities, beginning with small-calibre ammunition.

The proposed initial product portfolio includes 5.56 mm, 7.62 mm and 9 mm ammunition, which are used across different defence and security applications. The company's manufacturing vision includes catering to both NATO and Russian-grade formats, subject to applicable technical specifications, quality requirements and regulatory approvals.

The significance of developing capabilities across these formats lies in the diverse requirements of India's defence and security ecosystem. Different weapon platforms operate on different ammunition standards, making manufacturing flexibility and technical compatibility important considerations for domestic suppliers.

The company's broader strategy extends beyond ammunition manufacturing. Its second phase envisages entering small arms manufacturing through technology partnerships and technical collaboration, while the third phase is intended to explore medium- and large-calibre manufacturing capabilities.

This phased expansion is designed to establish the company's capabilities progressively, allowing it to build the necessary infrastructure and technical expertise before entering more complex manufacturing segments.

VTDS has also indicated that its proposed products are intended exclusively for defence and authorised security applications, rather than the civilian market.

A Strategic Technology Partnership with the Czech Republic

An important development in VTDS's journey has been its strategic technology partnership with DEUS Automation a.s., a sister company of the Czech Republic-based STV GROUP a.s.

The collaboration is aimed at facilitating technology transfer and strengthening small-calibre ammunition manufacturing capabilities in India. It represents an important step in VTDS's efforts to bring international technological expertise into its proposed domestic manufacturing ecosystem.

The partnership also highlights the importance of international industrial cooperation in developing India's defence manufacturing capabilities. Access to specialised technology,

manufacturing knowledge and established industrial expertise can play an important role in building competitive domestic production infrastructure.

For VTDS, the collaboration forms part of a wider strategy to combine international technological experience with India's growing defence manufacturing ambitions.

The association with a Czech defence industry group also adds an international dimension to the company's development plans, reflecting the growing opportunities for India and European defence manufacturers to explore cooperation in technology, industrial development and manufacturing.

As India continues to encourage greater private-sector participation in defence production, such partnerships could become increasingly important in bridging technological gaps and supporting the development of indigenous capabilities.

Expanding Beyond Jhansi: Amritsar Takes Shape

VTDS's manufacturing ambitions are not limited to its proposed facility in Uttar Pradesh.

The company has also announced the establishment of its second manufacturing facility in Amritsar, Punjab, following its initial project in the Jhansi node of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor. According to the company, the necessary approvals for this expansion have been received.

The proposed Amritsar facility is expected to contribute to the region's industrial development and generate employment opportunities for local youth, particularly in technical and manufacturing-related roles.

Punjab has historically maintained a strong association with India's defence establishment, with a significant number of its citizens serving in the armed forces. The proposed industrial expansion therefore carries significance beyond the company's own growth plans.

For VTDS, the Amritsar initiative represents an opportunity to establish a wider manufacturing presence while contributing to regional employment and industrial development.

Together, the proposed facilities in Jhansi and Amritsar reflect the company's intention to develop a broader domestic manufacturing footprint.

Recognition from India's National Leadership

Luthra's efforts towards strengthening India's indigenous defence ecosystem have also received recognition from the country's highest leadership.

He has received Letters of Appreciation from Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh, and subsequently Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah. These acknowledgements recognise his efforts towards promoting indigenous defence capabilities, strengthening India's self-reliance and contributing to the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The three recognitions mark a significant milestone in his entrepreneurial journey and bring attention to the growing role of private enterprises and emerging entrepreneurs in India's defence indigenisation efforts.

At a time when the country is placing increasing emphasis on domestic manufacturing, technological development and strategic independence, recognition from national leadership represents an important milestone for an entrepreneur working in this sector.

For Luthra, these acknowledgements also reinforce the broader objective behind establishing VTDS: contributing to an industrial ecosystem that can support India's long-term defence requirements through indigenous capabilities.

Industry Recognition and the Leadership Behind VTDS

Beyond these national-level acknowledgements, Luthra's entrepreneurial journey has also received recognition through established business and industry platforms.

In March 2025, he was honoured with the Excellence in Defence Entrepreneurship Award at the ET Now Business Conclave in New Delhi. The recognition acknowledged his entrepreneurial efforts and commitment to strengthening India's defence manufacturing ecosystem.

In another significant milestone, Luthra graced the cover of the Hello Entrepreneur 40 Under 40 edition, featuring among its Top 10 achievers. The recognition also included Ms. Prikansha Luthra, Co-Founder and Director of VTDS, who was featured among the Top 10.

The recognition brought attention to the leadership behind the company and the entrepreneurial journey of its founders as they work towards establishing a presence in India's defence manufacturing sector.

Their journey was also featured in ET Now Business Leaders Magazine, which highlighted both Mr. Sahil Luthra and Ms. Prikansha Luthra, bringing wider visibility to their leadership roles, entrepreneurial vision and the development of VTDS.

For a company operating in a highly specialised sector, these recognitions and features have contributed to increasing its visibility within India's business and industrial landscape.

The Challenges of Building a Defence Manufacturing Enterprise

Despite the opportunities, establishing a defence manufacturing enterprise in India involves considerable challenges.

The journey from land acquisition and infrastructure development to actual commercial production requires significant technical preparation, regulatory compliance, specialised manpower and investment in advanced manufacturing systems.

Ammunition manufacturing, in particular, demands stringent quality-control procedures, adherence to defence specifications and the ability to meet the requirements of authorised buyers. Companies entering this sector must also navigate lengthy approval processes and the complexities associated with defence procurement.

VTDS's proposed facilities and technology partnership therefore represent important steps in its development, but the ultimate measure of its progress will be its ability to translate these initiatives into operational manufacturing capabilities and reliable production.

The company is positioning itself around a long-term vision rather than a single manufacturing project. Its phased expansion strategy, international technology collaboration and proposed facilities in two states form the foundation of that ambition.

Looking Ahead

India's defence manufacturing landscape is undergoing a gradual transformation, with greater emphasis on domestic production, private-sector participation, technology partnerships and reduced dependence on imports.

For entrepreneurs such as Sahil Luthra, this transition presents both an opportunity and a substantial responsibility. Building a manufacturing enterprise in this sector requires more than capital and infrastructure; it demands technical expertise, regulatory discipline, long-term planning and the ability to deliver products that meet stringent defence requirements.

With its proposed manufacturing projects in Jhansi and Amritsar, strategic collaboration with DEUS Automation and a phased vision for expanding its product capabilities, VTDS is working towards establishing its position within this evolving ecosystem.

For Sahil Luthra, the larger objective remains to build an enterprise that brings together entrepreneurship, indigenous industrial development and India's ambition of becoming increasingly self-reliant in defence manufacturing.