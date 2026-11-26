Savitri Devi Dalmia’s legacy lives on through the values she upheld during her lifetime. From nurturing a close-knit family and encouraging education to supporting heritage conservation and community development, her life continues to inspire initiatives that reflect her enduring principles.

In Banaras, a city where tradition and modernity coexist, some legacies endure through more than buildings or family histories. They are carried forward through the values and traditions people leave behind. Savitri Devi Dalmia, fondly known as SABO, was one such figure. Although she passed away in 1988, the values that defined her life, including compassion, quiet strength, hospitality and a deep regard for education, continue to inspire efforts to keep her memory alive.

Born in December 1934 in Kachori Gali, Banaras, Savitri Devi was the youngest of six children of Panna Lalji Kanodia and Teji Devi. Raised in a culturally rich Banarasi household, she grew up surrounded by the city's distinctive blend of tradition, learning and community life. Her family had roots in Ramgarh Sethan, Rajasthan and had established a home and business interests in Banaras, including brickworks.

Education held a special place in her outlook. She attended a local school run by British and Christian missionaries at a time when formal education for girls was not yet widely encouraged in traditional households. Valuing the opportunities that learning offered, she extended that belief to younger members of her family, encouraging her cousins—particularly girls to attend school. In doing so, she quietly reflected a progressive outlook well ahead of her time.

Her interests were as varied as the city she called home. She enjoyed reading, swimming in the Ganga, gardening, cooking and embroidery on Banarasi fabrics. Yet perhaps her most cherished quality was her ability to make people feel welcome. Hospitality came naturally to her, and her home was remembered as a place where warmth, generosity and togetherness were part of everyday life.

Reflecting on the significance of these initiatives and the enduring influence of SABO, Mr. Kunal Dalmia her Son says: “For us, SABO is much more than a cherished memory; she represents the values and it is my pleasure to convert the Dalmia Bhawan into a gorgeous boutique luxury hotel and name it SABO”

A beautiful chapter in her life began in 1947, when she married Laxminiwas Dalmia. Their story was rooted in Banaras, where Laxminiwas had travelled in search of a suitable residence for his mother, Narbada Devi, who wished to spend her final years in Kashi. During one such visit, he was captivated by SABO when he saw her on the banks of the Ganga. This serendipitous meeting eventually brought the two families together in their marriage.

The family made Dalmia House their home, a historic residence believed to have been built between 1835 and 1845 by the Goswami family of Serampore. Originally known as Goswami Bari, the property occupies a distinctive place between Central Hindu School (CHS) and Assi Ghat. Over the years, the house is said to have welcomed eminent personalities, including Mahatma Gandhi, Rabindranath Tagore, Sarojini Naidu, Annie Besant and Jawaharlal Nehru.

Within its historic walls, SABO created a home defined by affection and gracious living. She nurtured its gardens, grew vegetables and brought life to its spaces through her love for nature. The household grew around her with five daughters Usha, Asha, Kusum, Suman and Shailly and a son Kunal. Education remained a family priority, with all six children graduating from Banaras Hindu University. Her son later pursued further studies at The Lawrence School, Lovedale (Ooty) and Harvard Business School.

Her association with education also found expression in wider social contributions. In 1973, Laxminiwas Dalmia donated the Seth Duli Chand Ji Dalmia Hostel to BHU in memory of his father, with SABO playing an instrumental role. The hostel, which accommodates more than 400 students, became a meaningful addition to the university community. In 2004, her children further honoured her memory by donating the Savitri Devi Vigyan Bhawan, a home science block for women at BHU, which currently educates and empowers more than 2,200 young women every year.

Today, that legacy is being carried forward through a renewed commitment to heritage and community development. Dalmia House is being restored as SABO, a heritage boutique hotel envisioned as a tribute to the woman whose life gave the property its warmth and character. Its philosophy of being “rooted in care and restraint” reflects the sensibilities associated with her, while plans to grow vegetables in a rooftop garden offer a thoughtful connection to her love for nurturing green spaces.

This commitment has also taken a significant step forward through a memorandum of understanding signed on 27 August 2026 between the family, Dalmia group companies and BHU. The five-year agreement, extendable by mutual consent, was signed by the family’s representative and BHU Registrar Mr. Rajan Srivastava in the presence of Vice-Chancellor Professor Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi.

The collaboration outlines three key initiatives: the renovation of Seth Duli Chand Ji Dalmia Hostel, the development of SABO Udyan at the Central Hindu School campus in Kamachha and the renovation of Savitri Devi Vigyan Bhawan. The plans include improved student facilities, landscaped green spaces, sports infrastructure, drinking-water amenities and commemorative installations celebrating the contributions of Babuji and SABO. Support for the annual SABO Cup sports tournament is also part of the initiative.

For the family, these efforts are an expression of responsibility rather than charity a way of extending values that have remained relevant across generations.

SABO passed away in Banaras on 23 March 1988, aged 53. Yet, the reverence she inspired continues to find expression in the homes she nurtured, the students who benefit from educational institutions bearing her name and the heritage spaces being brought back to life. Her story is ultimately a reminder that a meaningful legacy does not depend on grand gestures alone. Sometimes, it grows through everyday acts of care, the encouragement of young minds and the simple, profound ability to make others feel at home.

In Banaras, SABO’s story is not simply one of remembrance. It is a living legacy one that continues to blossom with every new generation it touches.