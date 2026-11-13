ROTORIS Adds Pietersite to Manifesta Annual Production with Shantnu Nikhil Edition

The signature leather strap and pocket square are all part of the collaboration between ROTORIS and Shantnu Nikhil that is the Manifesta Pietersite.

Rotoris is presenting the Shantnu Nikhil Edition of Manifesta Pietersite under the ROTORIS Annual Production 2026-27. The edition is a joint design project between the watch house and Indian couture brand, in which both have co-designed the watch. It took them from the first sketches to the materials and the very last swatches, all the while employing their different design, proportion and detailing methods.

“This collaboration is the beginning of something nature creates only once; we wanted that individuality to be captured in a watch that feels timeless. Shantnu Nikhil has a unique eye for proportion, precision and personal expression and with him, we have infused the character of natural stone and the timeless elegance of couture into one timepiece.” said Prerna Gupta, co-founder of ROTORIS.

What Sets the Shantnu Nikhil Edition Apart

The Shantnu Nikhil collaboration extends beyond the watch's dial to its accompanying materials and accessories. The edition includes:

1. Two Italian leather straps: The Manifesta Pietersite Shantnu Nikhil Edition comes with two Italian leather straps: a black crocodile-finish strap designed by ROTORIS and a dark grey lizard-finish strap designed by Shantnu Nikhil.

2. Pocket square: A Shantnu Nikhil-designed pocket square accompanies the edition, extending the collaboration beyond the wrist.

3. Presentation box: The presentation also includes a dedicated wooden box for the edition.

The two straps provide separate styling options while retaining the same watch design.

The Pietersite Dial and 18K Rose-Gold Details Define the Edition

Pietersite is a natural stone characterised by irregular mineral patterns and contrasting tones. Its dark surface carries pale and gold-toned veins, with variations across individual pieces.

On the Manifesta watch, the stone forms the dial's central material. Its natural pattern is set against rose-gold details, including the indexes and open-heart bridge. Each dial is cut from a single piece of Pietersite, retaining the stone's individual pattern. The stone is complemented by rose-gold detailing, including faceted and ball-pin indexes, an open-heart bridge and the ROTORIS wordmark crafted from solid 18K rose gold.

From First Sketches to the Final Swatch

From initial sketches to selecting the final materials, Shantnu Nikhil worked with ROTORIS to develop the edition, extending the experience beyond the watch’s dial.

The process brought the couture label's experience with material and surface detailing into the watch's overall presentation. The pocket square extends the collaboration to an accompanying accessory.

Inside the Manifesta Pietersite Shantnu Nikhil Edition

The Manifesta Pietersite Shantnu Nikhil Edition brings together the following specifications:

Dial Material: Single-piece natural Pietersite.

Gold Details: Solid 18K rose-gold open-heart bridge and ROTORIS wordmark.

Straps: Two Italian leather straps: black crocodile-finish strap designed by ROTORIS and dark grey lizard-finish strap designed by Shantnu Nikhil.

Accompanying Accessory: Shantnu Nikhil-designed pocket square.

Movement: Miyota 82S0 Japanese automatic movement.

Jewels: 21 jewels.

Frequency: 21,600 vibrations per hour (3 Hz).

Power Reserve: ~ 42 hours.

Case: 316L stainless steel with rose-gold plating.

Crystal: Sapphire crystal.

Indexes: Faceted and ball-pin indexes.

Caseback: Exhibition caseback.

Water Resistance: 5 BAR.

Available Sizes: 36 mm and 40 mm.

An opening at six o'clock exposes the movement's balance wheel beneath the dial. The exhibition caseback provides a view of the mechanism from the reverse.

Availability, Production, and Prices

This edition is part of ROTORIS Annual Production 2026-27, with 500 numbered pieces in 40 mm and 150 in 36 mm.

Across the complete collection, listed prices range from $1,250 to $2,300, depending on the dial design and configuration. Pricing spans from $1,550 for the Mother of Pearl Guilloché model up to $2,150 for the Lapis Lazuli edition with diamonds. The Pietersite Shantnu Nikhil Edition in solid 18K rose gold is priced at approximately $2,100.

Allocations began on November 1, 2026, through the ROTORIS Registry.

About ROTORIS

ROTORIS is a design-led watch house co-founded by Aakash Anand and Prerna Gupta. Its five collections are: Astonia, Manifesta, Monarch, Arvion and Auriqua. Inside the Manifesta is a single-stone dial and an exposed automatic movement. Each collection is based on a chosen movement, and each timepiece is released as a numbered edition with a published run size. ROTORIS Registry provides access to timepieces. ROTORIS also operates ROTORIS House, now open, and ROTORIS Room, a series of long-form conversations alongside the watches.

Editions in all five collections are listed on rotoris.com.

Media contact:

Shriya

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