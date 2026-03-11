Rohit Kochhar Hosts Birthday Celebration in honour of Shashi Tharoor; Diplomats, Legal Luminaries, Judges, Members of Parliament and several others attend

Rohit Kochhar, the Managing Partner of one of the biggest law firms in the country Kochhar and Co. organized a grand celebration on March 9 to honor the 70 th birthday of a veteran politician and author Shashi Tharoor. It was held at the house of Kochhar in DLF Chhatarpur which was attended by a number of prominent personalities in the political, legal and diplomatic circles including the German, Swiss and Swedish Ambassadors.

It was an impressive meeting of great personalities and high profile individuals of all strata of life who came together to congratulate and celebrate the event with Tharoor.

In his speech, Rohit Kochhar congratulated Shashi Tharoor on his birthday and desired him many more years of glory, success and good health as he moved ahead. Kochhar also noted that the festivities were even more memorable as the historic T20 world cup victory of India which contributed to celebratory atmosphere of the evening.

Shashi Tharoor, who serves as a Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram and is widely known for his contributions to literature and public discourse, elegantly greeted all the guests in the gathering. The evening concluded in a cordial and euphoric atmosphere, with attendees celebrating both the milestone birthday and India’s record-breaking World Cup victory, which was live-streamed in the sprawling lawns of the Kochhar mansion.

Leading lawyer Rohit Kochhar with his wife Sonali, his sister Menaka and his godchildren his son Ranvijay and daughter Gayatri, along with Dr Shashi Tharoor, his sons and his sister.