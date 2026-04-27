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Riafy, an Indian AI Company, is a winner of Google Cloud Partner Award in Las Vegas.

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Riafy, an Indian AI Company, is a winner of Google Cloud Partner Award in Las Vegas.

R10 is an enterprise AI platform developed by Kochi-based company that runs business agents to take real-world actions at scale.

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Prakash Chand

Updated : Apr 27, 2026, 01:30 PM IST

Riafy, an Indian AI Company, is a winner of Google Cloud Partner Award in Las Vegas.
At Google Cloud Next 2026 in Las Vegas, John Mathew (CEO of Riafy) and Neeraj Manoharan (COO of Riafy) were discussing.
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Riafy Technologies is a Kochi-based Artificial Intelligence company that was recognized as a Google Cloud Partner of the Year in the Social Impact: Accessibility Innovation category at Google Cloud Next 2026 in Las Vegas. 

The award identifies partners that have produced tangible results by using deployed AI systems because more and more enterprises are moving beyond pilot projects to production-scale use of AI. 

The R10 enterprise AI platform of Riafy enables AI agents to perform real-world business tasks within industries, such as the aviation, banking, telecom, automotive and commerce industries. 

They are already being implemented with companies like IndiGo, Unilever Lakme, Asian Paints, MG Motor and Federal Bank, assisting in workflows like ticket booking and check-ins, customer service and dealer work. 

Riafy As an AI implementation in the aviation industry with IndiGo, Riafy serves as both a customer service interface and a direct revenue source, allowing customers to purchase tickets, choose their seats and additional services through a conversational interface. 

Riafy, which was started in 2013 by John Mathew, Neeraj Manoharan, Joseph Babu, Benny Xavier, Benoy Joseph and K V Sreenath, has expanded to creating consumer-scale AI applications to launching enterprise systems at production scale. 

The company reports that its systems running on R10 have already handled more than one trillion tokens in live enterprise applications, and that they can maintain high-volume throughput. 

Google cloud partner awards celebrate strategic innovation and quantifiable value that our partners create to customers, said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem and Channels, Google Cloud. We are delighted to declare Riafy Technologies as one of the 2026 Google Cloud Partner Award winners, who have been pivotal in customer success. 

According to John Mathew, CEO and Co-Founder, Riafy Technologies, India does not require more AI demos, but AI in production, in all languages, to all Indians. The truth of Riafy is that our R10 agents on Google Cloud handle trillions of tokens across industries. This is what counts, and in the real world, systems that work. 

 

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