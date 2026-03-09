Rhinox Plumbing Achieves Prestigious NSF/ANSI 61 and NSF/ANSI 372 International Certifications

Rhinox Plumbing secured NSF/ANSI 61 and 372 certifications, proving their stainless-steel fittings meet strict U.S. safety standards for low-lead drinking water.

The NSF/ANSI 61 and NSF/ANSI 372 certifications are essential for brands in the drinking-water plumbing category to be taken seriously. These are two difficult-to-obtain certifications that Rhinox Plumbing of India has now received after undergoing rigorous testing at certified labs in the U.S., which NSF oversees. Anyone in the industry understands that NSF does not easily award certifications.

What does this certification mean?

NSF/ANSI 61

The NSF/ANSI 61 standard assess how plumbing materials react with long-term contact to drinking water. It checks to see if the plumbing fittings will leach harmful materials into drinking water (metals, chemicals and/or residuals). Rhinox plumbing fittings pass these leach and exposure tests, which is very important in environments where individuals depend on having a clean supply of drinking water, such as private homes, offices, hospitals and other locations.

NSF/ANSI 372

The certification of lead-containing products. This certification confirms the total weighted lead content of a product does not exceed the allowable limit specified by the U.S. Safe Drinking Water Act (0.25% lead). The limit imposed by this act is very stringent; therefore, if the lead content test result is compliant, this means that the product would also be appropriate for use in sensitive areas such as medical facilities or schools.

Combined, this certification provides customers with assurance that Rhinox products are safe and that they have been tested to meet international safety regulations.

Global Acceptance

The acceptance of the certifications permits the use of Rhinox products in various parts of the world, and allows for the expansion of the brand’s options for participation in global tenders and projects requiring certified products.

These international certifications will permit the use of Rhinox Systems in:

The USA

Canada

Some GCC countries and other Middle Eastern regions

Other areas where U.S. drinking water standards are observed.

Trustworthy Quality

Achieving certification did not involve a simple checklist. Rhinox products underwent the following testing methods to meet certification requirements:

Detailed breakdown of metal composition,

Leaching and contaminant migration tests,

Independent checks on lead content,

Continuous and random audits of production facilities.

This is an on-going process, meaning that Rhinox must continue to meet these standards over time.

About Rhinox Plumbing

Rhinox Plumbing produces stainless-steel press-fit systems for drinking-water, gas, and compressed-air (PNEUMATIC) applications; all systems are designed by the user. Rhinox Plumbing also places a high value on durability and safety with these products; however, third-party certifications provide additional verification of quality in the wide variety of installed systems.

