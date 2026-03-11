Rewriting the Rules: Women Building Purpose-Driven Leadership and Impact

Prrincey Roy and Rachita Vaid lead innovative adtech and marketing firms, Huella and Tailwind, driving brand growth through interactive creativity, AI, and strategic B2B consulting.

A veteran of more than two and a half decade in the ad sales industry, Prrincey Roy founded Huella Services in 2021 with an aim to help brands make intelligent and interactive ads. Prrincey’s journey with Huella is a powerful example of female leadership—of shattering the glass ceiling and creating a bold new footprint in the digital landscape. In a very short span of time, Huella Services has emerged as one of India’s fast-growing creative adtech companies.

With 13 years at Times Internet, where she was part of the launch teams for platforms like Gaana, Huffington Post India, and Business Insider India, she developed a deep expertise in building new revenue streams and go-to-market strategies. This experience that would later form the bedrock of Huella.

The insight that drove her to entrepreneurship was simple but powerful: brands don't care about legacy — they care about relevance. That realisation, combined with her appetite for launching and scaling, led her to co-found Huella. Today, Huella has already become a trusted guide for the country’s leading brands navigating complex and unique market dynamics, proving that a clear vision paired with relentless drive can transform an industry.

At Huella, the philosophy is "creative excellence first, placement second." The company focuses on making ads engaging, interactive, and immersive. Its flagship adtech products include Nexad, a CTV solution that transforms standard video ads into interactive experiences where users can scan, replay, or engage directly, and AIgnite, an AI-powered platform that takes a single brand asset and generates multiple high-quality variations across video, display, and native formats.

Huella's client portfolio spans BFSI, OTT, consumer durables, hospitality, and more, with data-rich platform partnerships at its core — working closely with Blinkit, Zomato, and CRED to deliver measurable, ROI-driven outcomes.

Prrincey's vision is to build Huella into a full-funnel ad sales company — innovating continuously, staying relevant, and proving there is always room for fresh ideas in India's digital advertising landscape.

Rachita Vaid – Founder, Tailwind

Rachita Vaid is the Founder of Tailwind, a fast-growing B2B marketing consulting firm built for tech-first companies, where she blends strategic clarity with creative execution to help founders and marketing teams turn business goals into scalable, outcome-driven systems.

Today, Tailwind specialises in guiding digital-first B2B and tech brands through focused strategies, building ambitious IPs, and integrating AI-native systems into marketing operations — including stepping in as fractional CMO. The firm tailors every approach to fit the unique stage of each business.

Rachita’s career reflects a strong focus on marketing leadership and communications, spanning key roles at Times Internet, Vserv, Hungama, Radio City and Havas. At Times Internet, she served as B2B Marketing Head. At Vserv, she held the position of General Manager, Marketing. Prior to this, she was Manager of Marketing Communications at Hungama, and at Radio City India she led corporate communications, managing PR and brand activities across 20 radio stations.

Most recently before founding Tailwind, Rachita served as AVP and Head of Customer Marketing at Disney+ Hotstar, where she was responsible for Thought Leadership, partner relations, and lead generation for the platform amongst key stakeholders — advertisers and media agencies.

After over a decade navigating the dynamic landscape of B2B marketing, Rachita and her co-founder Akanksha identified a critical gap: existing structures often fail to enable an optimal exchange of insights, perspectives, and expertise, leaving many businesses short of their true potential. This led to the creation of Tailwind's co-pilot consultancy model.