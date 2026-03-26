Research shows that Giving is an excellent way to achieve lasting happiness!

Giving has a very important role in happiness. Helping others can lead to lasting happiness. In my definition of happiness, GEM i.e. giving, enjoying life and meaningful life, giving is an essential part besides enjoying life and having meaning in life.

Giving has a very important role in happiness. Helping others can lead to lasting happiness. In my definition of happiness, GEM i.e. giving, enjoying life and meaningful life, giving is an essential part besides enjoying life and having meaning in life. When we were kids we were repeatedly told we are good people and helping others was an essential component of being good. So when we help others, our self-concept of being good gets reinforced, and we feel happy. Giving is an important theme in this year’s World Happiness Report 2025.

The scientific research in happiness has repeatedly proved the importance of giving in happiness. One simple experiment was recently conducted in a happiness strategy class of more than 250 students at the Management Development Institute, Gurgaon, India. Each student was given 100 rupees and divided into two groups. The first group was asked to spend the money on themselves, and the second group was asked to spend it on others. Their happiness was measured before the experiment and after the experiment. The students who spent money on others were happier than the ones who spent on themselves. This experiment has been done repeatedly over the last few years, and the results are similar, i.e. happiness increases by giving by helping others.

Researchers studying people on deathbeds have shown that people near death think about three things: how much they have enjoyed life, how they were in relationships and how much they have given or helped others or contributed to the world. Life does not come with a guarantee card. Any day can be the last day. Helping others works for a more comfortable deathbed experience and also more happiness in life. It does not matter how much time, energy, or money you put into helping others. What really matters is that you should do it more often.

Start now with a small amount of time, energy, money, or all three to help someone. Start it today or within this week. Keep doing it more often. Based on your situation, increase your involvement in helping others whenever possible. And you will notice and enjoy a positive difference in your mood and happiness.

(The author Dr Rajesh K Pillania is a Professor at the Management Development Institute, Gurgaon. He has done pioneering work on happiness in India and is popularly known as India’s Happiness Professor and India’s Happiness Guru. He has shared happiness insights with millions across the world.)

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)