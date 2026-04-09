Research Reduced to Search: The Quiet Dilution of Thought

Research has quietly been reduced to a query, a skim and a summary from what it originally implied, raising critical concerns within higher education in India and management education ecosystems.

Research has quietly been reduced to a query, a skim and a summary from what it originally implied, raising critical concerns within higher education in India and management education ecosystems. As scholars would agree research required a scientific inquiry, a method, doubt and verification. This shift appears semantic, but it is structural. It is reshaping how we understand, produce, interact and share knowledge, particularly in digital learning environments and AI-driven education systems.

Google now processes over five trillion searches annually, or roughly 10 to 13 billion queries each day, with growing proportion of these being limited to result page and further still now the AI generated results, reflecting broader shifts in AI-enabled information systems and digital knowledge consumption. Large-scale clickstream analyses by SparkToro, and Datos, show that nearly 60 percent of Google searches now end without a click to any external website. Information is increasingly consumed with minimal or very limited processing, almost like food out of a ‘packet’ or ‘pre-cooked food”, mirroring patterns studied in digital consumer behaviour and information processing in marketing and communications education. Both these entail intake ‘as-is’ with very limited application of individual thoughts and actions. A typical communicator today makes very limited exposure to competing interpretations. But ironically and sadly, in daily usage this activity has continues to be described as research. The distinction between searching and researching has quietly collapsed.

When this phenomenon is contrasted against the classical Indian traditions of inquiry, the Nyaya Sutra offers a precise epistemic framework, where knowledge is identified through four pramanas or valid sources of knowledge: perception, inference, comparison and testimony (1.1.3) and doubt is treated not as a failure but as a necessary stage in inquiry (1.15). Knowledge, in this view, is not what appears first; but what survives examination. These principles align closely with the goals of rigorous research training in PGDM programmes in marketing and communications and analytical thinking in management education. Parallel strands in Indian philosophical traditions similarly emphasise that understanding emerges through sustained engagement, contestation and refinement. Inquiry, therefore, is an active, iterative discipline, not a passive act of access.

What replaces this rigour today is a form of accelerated cognition shaped by algorithmic environments, a phenomenon widely studied in digital media ecosystems and AI-driven communication environments. Strategic communication scholars, like James W. Grunig have long argued that meaning emerges through dialogue and reflexivity, not mere transmission. In highly mediated environments, like the ones we experience today through social media, communicators gravitate towards what is apparent, already visible and validated. Algorithms reward relevance, often defined by frequency and prior engagement. The result is a feedback loop: what is widely searched becomes more visible, what is more visible is more likely to be reused, and what is reused gains further legitimacy. As Cass R. Sunstein has shown through his work on information cascades, individuals tend to align with dominant signals in high-volume information environments, reinforcing rather than challenging prevailing narratives.

The consequences are visible in the grain of contemporary communication, where arguments are either borrowed or assembled rather than developed. Phrases circulate with minor variation, and even disagreement operates within pre-structured frames. The rise of AI-generated summaries further compresses this process, delivering conclusions without

exposing users to the underlying arguments. The final idea that is communicated is a near mirror of the search itself. Current communication is fragmented, superficial, surface-level and optimised for immediacy. It appears as abundant but is a basic analysis exposes the redundancy. Public discourse begins to recycle rather than evolve, and in professional and academic contexts, the performance of research is increasingly indistinguishable from the act of searching.

The irony is that the technological capacity for deeper inquiry has never been greater. Access to information is unprecedented, and analytical tools are increasingly sophisticated, key enablers in digital-first management education and data-driven marketing and communications programmes. Yet the practice of research has been compressed into retrieval. Search, which should function as the entry point to inquiry, is mistaken for its completion. Revisiting classical epistemic frameworks offers a necessary corrective. The Nyaya insistence on inference and validation suggests that information must be worked upon, tested against alternatives and integrated into a broader understanding. Originality, the hallmark of high-quality communication, requires moving beyond the first layer of information.

Search is not the problem. The concern lies in its substitution for research. When retrieval replaces inquiry, the depth of knowledge diminishes even as its volume increases. Reversing this shift will require reintroducing friction into how we engage with information, questioning initial results, seeking disconfirming evidence and treating knowledge as provisional. These are essential skills for future-ready management graduates and professionals in marketing, communications, and strategic leadership roles. The shift from research to search is not inevitable. It is a product of design, habit and incentive structures. We risk producing more content than ever before, and less knowledge than ever intended.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)